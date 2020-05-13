Ernest Holmes
Ernest Holmes, 62, of Salters, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at MUSC of Charleston.
Graveside funeral services were held Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Rockyford Cemetery of Salters, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Holmes was born September 29, 1957, in Salters, the son of Myoner Frazier Holmes and the late Leroy Holmes, Sr. A brother, Charles Edward Holmes, preceded him in death. He was raised in Hamden, Connecticut and received his formal education in the public schools of New Haven County. He graduated from Hamden High School in 1976. After high school, he began work as a sketch artist for the art department at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. He was employed as a lieutenant at the Pentagon Library in Washington, DC for many years. He later moved to South Carolina and assisted with the family business, Holmes Diner. He also worked as a carpenter and was affectionately called, “Mr. Fix It.” If there was a problem, he always took care of it.
Survivors, in addition to his mother of the home, are: one son, Christopher Holmes of New Haven, Connecticut; two brothers, Leroy Holmes, Jr. (Brenda Morris) of Salters; and Nickles “Nick” Holmes (Diana) of Hopkins; an adopted sister, Cassandra Walters (John) of Salters; two adopted brothers, Nathan Reaves of New Haven, Connecticut; and Darren Chisolm (Mary) of Salters.
Linda Nesmith
Linda Baylor Nesmith, 70, died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, funeral services will be private, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home.
Mrs. Nesmith was born January 1, 1950, in Kingstree, the daughter of the late Luther Deams Baylor and Sudie Irene Herring Coker. She was an administrative assistant and worked at Baxter Travenol, Kingstree Knits, and Williamsburg Regional Hospital. She was a member of Kingstree Second Baptist Church.
Survivors are: three children, Penny Nesmith Bryant; Brian Gary Nesmith (Carla); and Joseph Hannibal Nesmith, Jr. (Holly); one sister, Betty Long (Bill); and six grandchildren.
Linda Tisdale
Linda Brown Tisdale died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, funeral services will be private, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home. A memorial service honoring her life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Born in Kingstree, she graduated from Kingstree High School and had been employed by Warsaw Manufacturing until she retired. She grew up in the Cedar Grove Baptist Church community of Cedar Swamp. She was an avid horsewoman from a very early age and she and her horse Sonny participated in and won many horse races in her youth. Many more experienced jockeys were surprised to see a young girl defeating them at the racetracks. She was a determined and skilled rider and she loved her horse Sonny. She was also one of the first women riders to participate in the Cedar Swamp Lancing Association lancing tournaments. She was a self-taught artist and she especially enjoyed drawing beautiful pictures of horses. She was predeceased by her parents, Mary Elizabeth and Bobby Brown.
Survivors are: two sons, Robert Brice Tisdale and Jim Emory Tisdale; one sister, Becky Brown Reed (Len); and one brother, Bob Brown (Paulissa).
Memorials may be made to Cedar Swamp United Methodist Church Cemetery, c/o Jott McGill, 5185 Thurgood Marshall Hwy, Kingstree, SC, 29556.
Christopher Dozier, Sr.
Graveside funeral services for Christopher Dozier, Sr. were held Monday, May 11, 2020, at Marion Memorial Garden of Salters, directed by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home.
Mr. Dozier, 86, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the McLeod Hospital of Florence. He was born September 30, 1933, in Salters, the son of Sam and Edna Dozier. He was educated in the Williamsburg County School System. He was a farmer and was employed as an industrial worker. He was a member of Marion Baptist Church. He was a member of the Square Deal Lodge 448 of Kingstree. A daughter, Helen D. McCants, and seven siblings, Rebecca, Pauline, Victoria, Johnny, Daniel, Tigler, and Sammie, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Deloris; one son, Christopher Dozier, Jr. (Janise); two sisters, Burnestine D. McClorin and Christine Capers (Henry); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a special grandson Courtney McClorin.
Annie Scott
Funeral services for Mrs. Annie Mae “Cousin Emma” Lee Scott were held Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, directed by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home.
Mrs. Scott died Monday, May 4, 2020, at MUSC of Florence. She was born June 26, 1942, in Kingstree, the daughter of the late Wilmer and Della Boyd Lee. Two sisters, Alma Gean Tisdale and Brenda Bernetha Jones, preceded her in death. She was married to the late James “Dick” Scott. She was a graduate of St. Mark Elementary and High School, and also attended Sumter Technical College, where she studied nursing assistant for one year. She worked as a home aide for many years. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Survivors are: one daughter, Bernita Lee (Aaron) of Chicago, Illinois; one sister, Eloise Scott of Kingstree; one grandson, Eric L. Mouzon; a niece raised as a sister, Deloris McFadden of Kingstree; a special niece, reared like a daughter, who served as her caregiver, Wendy R. Fulton (Anthony) of Kingstree; and a very special grandniece who she loved dearly, Latoya Jones of Columbia.
Trevor Gaiter
Graveside funeral services for Trevor Lawrence Gaiter were held Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Sunset Memorial Cemetery of Pineville, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Gaiter died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Trident Medical Center of Charleston. He was born October 9, 1983, in Miami, Florida, the son of Barbara and Larry Gaiter. He attended the public schools of Dade County Florida.
Survivors, in addition to his parents of Raleigh, North Carolina, are: his wife, Angela Gaiter of Walterboro; two daughters, Ariona Amaker and Abbiegale Amaker, both of Walterboro; five sons, Kendrick Gaiter of Raleigh, North Carolina; Julian Gaiter, Keigan Gaiter, and Maison Gaiter, all of Clayton, North Carolina; and Alphonso “JJ” Amaker of Walterboro; and one sister, Shenika Gaiter Oneal (Brandon) of Raleigh, North Carolina.
Marie McFadden
Funeral services for Marie Diane “Ree” McFadden, conducted by the Rev. W. C. Henryhand, Sr., were held Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Clauddie Henryhand Memorial Chapel of Kingstree, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Ms. McFadden died Saturday, May 2, 2020. She and her twin brother, Michael David McFadden, were born September 24, 1959, in Queens, New York, the children of William and Willie Alma McFadden. She was raised in New York City, New York. As an adult, she worked in various occupations: Parks Department, Telephone Technician, and Hotel Housekeeping.
Survivors are: one daughter, Darshell Mary McFadden; one son, Mykil D. McFadden; three brothers, Nathaniel McFadden, Joseph McFadden and Steven McFadden (Martine); her fiancé, Darryl Thompkins; and one grandson.
Earvin Brown
Funeral services for Earvin James Brown, conducted by the Rev. Barbara Grier, were held Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Chapel of Grace of Andrews. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the St. Paul AME Cemetery of Plantersville.
Mr. Brown died Friday May 1, 2020. He was born March 7, 1957, in the Plantersville Community of Georgetown, the son of the late Marie K. Brown and James O. Grier. A daughter, Latasha Green, and three siblings, Leroy Brown, Michael E. Brown, and Gwendolyn R. Brown, preceded him in death. He was a member of St. Paul AME Church. He was educated in the Georgetown County Public School System. He moved to New York and lived there most of his life. Later, he moved back to South Carolina and began working at Sea Caption Resort for about six years.
Survivors are: one son, Emil Kennedy of Myrtle, Beach; seven sisters, Albertha Simmons (James) of Georgetown; Priscilla A. Beatha (Timothy), Denise A. James, and Cynthia Grier, all of Conway; Female Kucia (Michael) of Seattle, Washington; Shelia Grier of Charleston; and Janice Bromelle (Jimmie) of Plantersville; three brothers, Peter Brown (Gladys) of Georgetown; James (Bubba) Grier and David Holmes of Plantersville; his stepparents, Mrs. Julia Holmes (James) Holmes of Plantersville; a dear friend like a brother, Gene Morant of Fayetteville, North Carolina; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Willard McCullough
Graveside funeral services for Willard “Rah” McCullough, conducted by the Rev. W. C. Henryhand, Sr., were held Friday, May 8, 2020, at The Original Mt. Olive M.B. Church Cemetery of Kingstree, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. McCullough died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at MUSC Hospital of Florence. He was born October 6, 1952, in Williamsburg County, the son of the late Robert Dewey McCullough and Maggie Mitchum McCullough. Nine siblings preceded him in death. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Kingstree. He was educated in the public school system of Williamsburg County. He graduated from St. Mark High School in 1970. He earned a BS degree in Education as a music major from Claflin University in Orangeburg in 1975. He also attended the South Carolina Justice Academy and completed his certification to become a law enforcement officer in 1985. He was a master of many trades. As a young man, he traveled to Rochester, New York, where he resided for several years and was employed by Gleason Corporation, in the capacity of reading blueprints; he later gained employment with Kodak Inc., as a lab technician. After returning home to South Carolina, he served as a police sergeant for the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office for more than 10 years. In addition to helping run the family farm, he also owned and operated W. M. Cleaning Service, a commercial cleaning business for 25 years with the help of his nephew Maurice. He also gave back as a counselor for more than five years at Willowglen Academy for troubled youth. He loved music and enjoyed playing the saxophone.
Survivors are: one daughter, Shonda Page (Michael); one son, Justin Fulton; six siblings, Maggie Pressley and Gertrude Driffin, both of Kingstree; Iona Cuyler of Rochester, New York; Rosa B. Nesmith of Nesmith; Harry T. McCullough and Felder McCullough (Edith) of Kingstree; two caregivers, MerriLee Pressley and Kristi Humbert-Pressley; and two grandchildren.
Liza Davis
Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Liza Marcella Evans Davis, conducted by the Rev. Robert E. Galloway, were held Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Howard Chapel AME Church Cemetery of New Zion, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mrs. Davis died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the McLeod Regional Medical Center of Florence. She was born November 30, 1974, in Clarendon County, the daughter of Clinton and Lois Ann Evans. She received her formal education in the public schools of Clarendon County. She was a member of Howard Chapel AME Church of New Zion. She was married to Sammy Davis.
Survivors, in addition to her parents of Turbeville, are: two daughters, LaKeia Shantel Davis (Marcus McFadden) of Turbeville; and Chelsy Davis (Darrion Blair) of Columbia; one son, Demetrius Davis (Candance Dobbins) of Greenville; three brothers, Clinton Lavern Evans (Karen) of Lake City; Warren Evans of Florence; and Jerome Evans (Certrisier) of New Zion; one sister, Laura Ann Witherspoon of Turbeville; and one grandson.
Famous Ham, Sr.
Graveside funeral services for Famous “Fame” or “Bear” Ham, Sr., conducted by Pastor Brian Fulmore, were held Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the St. John AME Church Cemetery of Kingstree, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Ham died Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was born March 22, 1943, in Clarendon County, the son of the late Julious and Allie Ham. He received his formal education in the public schools of Clarendon County. He was a member of St. John AME Church in the Workman Community. He was a retired employee of Newman Construction and C.N.A. Construction Company of Sumter. He was also a truck driver and diesel mechanic. He was married to the late Mrs. Essie Mae Higgins Ham.
Survivors are: seven children, Edna Mae Felder and Shirley Ham, both of Scranton; Alliephine Ham (George Weston) of Effingham; Famous Ham, Jr. (Teresa Major) and Bertha Brockington (Issac) of New Zion; Nora Pressley (Byron) of Hope Sound, Florida; and James Butler of Sumter; a special nephew he reared as his own, Eric Goodman of Virginia; four brothers, Joseph Ham (Mary Jane) of New Zion; Eddie Ham (Gail) of Gable; Walter Ham (Geraldine) of New Zion; and Rembert Ham of Scranton; 20 grandchildren; and 15great-grandchildren.
Floral bearers were Dasha Ham, Lynda Ham, Precious Felder, Lanisha Felder, Jasmaine Brockington, and Breanna Brockington.
Pallbearers were Robert Ham, Jermaine Ham, Brandon Felder, Larry Ham, Travis Major, and Eric Goodman.
Taesha Montgomery
Graveside funeral services for Taesha “Tia” Montgomery, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Christopher Thompson, were held Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Mt. Seal United Methodist Church Cemetery of Hemingway, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Ms. Montgomery died Friday, May 1, 2020. She was born April 26, 1981, in Williamsburg County, the daughter of Wesley Montgomery and the late Doretha Montgomery. She received her secondary education at Hemingway High School, where she was a member of the graduating class of 1999. She was a member of Mt. Seal United Methodist Church. Two siblings, Tonya Gaskins and Wesley Montgomery, preceded her in death.
Survivors, in addition to her father of Hemingway, are: two daughters, Styeisha Montgomery and Teonna Draughn, both of the home; two brothers, Billy Gaskins of Nesmith; and Kenneth “Rico” Gaskins of Columbia; and six sisters, Angela Maxwell of Dallas, Georgia; Shana Montgomery of Columbia; Barbara Wagner and Jenaclaire Montgomery, both of Kingstree; and Vanessa Pressley (Richard) and Kameron Montgomery, both of Florence.
John Williams, Jr.
Graveside funeral services for the Rev. John Williams, Jr., conducted by the Rev. Joshua Prioleau, were held Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Sunset Memorial Cemetery of Pineville, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
The Rev. Williams died Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was born January 10, 1947, the son of the late John and Sarah Gist Williams of Greeleyville. He attended C.E. Murray High School, formerly Williamsburg County Training School. He was a former police officer in Greeleyville and served as chaplain for the Bishopville Police Department. Although he had a love for the industry of trucking, God had another plan when he called him into the ministry and accepted his calling in 1982. He had a passion for the youth. He believed in being an advocate for them when doors were closed in their face. He went to court with them, he visited them when they were incarcerated and he showed them love. He was appointed over several churches, just to name a few: Morning Star Baptist Church (Nesmith), St. James Baptist Church (Greeleyville) and Mt. Hermon Baptist Church (Bishopville). Two brothers, Dwight and Donald Williams, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Louise “Omie” Williams of Pineville; one daughter, Tara Williams of Charlotte, North Carolina; two sons, Tramaine Williams of Charlotte, North Carolina; and John Terrance Williams of Charleston; three sisters, Yvonne McDonald (Michael), Sheila Williams and Terresa Johnson (James), all of Charlotte, North Carolina; two brothers, Jerome Williams (Rose) and Timothy Williams (Tangela), both of Charlotte, North Carolina; one Goddaughter, Tamara Pinckney of Pineville; five grandchildren; and three great-grandsons.
Pallbearers were Shane McClary, Damon Kelly, Randy Small, Gregory Boone, Joe Perkins, and Winifred Robinson.
Flossie Cooper
Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Flossie Pearline “Dorothy” Cooper, conducted by the Rev. Joyce M. Edwards, were held Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the James Cooper Cemetery of Kingstree, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mrs. Cooper died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at McLeod Hospital. She was born October 17, 1931, in Kingstree, the daughter of the late Arnett Franklin and Sallie Franklin and the stepdaughter of the late Charlie Barr. She was unable to receive a full education due to a childhood injury, but she was a very smart and intelligent woman, who knew what she wanted and knew how to achieve her goals. She was married to the late Ezekiel Cooper. She was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church. Two grandchildren, Joseph Muldrow and Joshua Muldrow, and two siblings, Johnny Ruth Burgess and Arnett “Sonny Boy” Franklin, Jr., preceded her in death.
Survivors are: four children, Eretta Muldrow (Roger) of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Joe Cooper (Bettina) of Fayetteville, Georgia; and Geraldine Bradley (Gene) and Angela Amanda (Kelvin Hilton), both of Kingstree; two sisters, Della Scott of Valsosta, Georgia; and Mary Alberta Grayson of Lovet, Texas; one brother, Charlie “Mickey” Barr of Valdosta, Georgia; and 10 grandchildren.
Mrs. Pearline also had another family in which she called her nursing home family. She love them all like her own children, Katrena McBride, Lakeshia Brown, Rosa Bradley, Melonie Chandler, Cynthia Bryant, dancing machine, Cynthia Bradley, and Tracy Alston.
Louise Dunmore
Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Louise Giles Dunmore, conducted by the Rev. Sherman Giles Dunmore, Sr., were held Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Mt. Lebanon Cemetery of Andrews, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mrs. Dunmore died Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was born February 12, 1939, in Andrews, the daughter of the late Thomas Lesane Giles and Channie Lee Jones Giles. Three siblings, Terry Giles, Thomas A. Giles, and Barbara A. Elam, and three stepsiblings, Harold Staggers, Jerome Staggers, and Sandra Staggers, preceded her in death. She graduated from Rosemary High School, married and moved to Sacramento, California. She was a member of Kyles Temple African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church of Sacramento, California, where she served as a choir member. She obtained a degree with honors from Sacramento City College, CA. Several years later she relocated and served as an early childhood developmental educator at Rosemary School in Andrews. As a dedicated wife, an awesome mother, drapery maker, and educator, she moved to Montclair, New Jersey supporting the family business, “Montclair Janitorial Service.” In 1972 she became the head Deaconess at Union Baptist Church in Montclair, New Jersey and later became president of the Deaconess Ministry at the First Zion Hill Baptist Church of Newark, New Jersey, where her son, the Rev. Dellroger Dunmore, serves as senior pastor.
Survivors are: her husband, Ulycess Dunmore, Sr. of Montclair, New Jersey; four sons, the Rev. Sherman Dunmore, Sr. (Dr. Sharon V. Dunmore) of Gaffney; Ulycess Dunmore, Jr. (Dr. Nieta Dunmore) of Petersburg, Virginia; the Rev. Dellroger Dunmore (First Lady Tammy Dunmore) and Jevon Dunmore (Curti) of Montclair, New Jersey; one brother, William Richardson; one stepbrother, Clyde Staggers; two sisters; Vernie Mae Boyd and Naomi Marie Moses; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.