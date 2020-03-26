Dozier Dowdy
Funeral services for Dozier Lee “Bunny” Dowdy, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Anthony Hodge, were held Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Cumberland United Methodist Church of Florence. Burial, directed by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home, followed at the Florence National Cemetery.
Mr. Dowdy died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Regency Hospital of Florence. He was born May 12, 1945, in Florence County, the son of Beatrice S. Dowdy and the late Dozier Dowdy. He was employed by La-Z-Boy of Florence for 30 years. He also found employment at Walmart as a greeter. He owned and operated “Dowdy Pest Control” for numerous years. He was often called “The Bug Man” by many. He was a member of Cumberland United Methodist Church, where he served as a Steward; an active member of the United Methodist Men; Food Bank Ministry; a member of the Pastor Parish Relations Committee, and a member of the Trustee Board. He graduated from Wilson Senior High School, “Class of 1964.” He was inducted into the Wilson High School Hall of Fame on March 2013 for varsity football and track. He was a member of the South Gate Bowling League and won numerous plaques and trophies. He did further studies at Florence Darlington Technical College, where he successfully completed the Math and Blue- Print Program, June 3, 1971. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He earned several medals and was promoted to SGT.E5 in less than one year. He also served in Korea. Oh, how he smiled when he was promoted.
Survivors, in addition to his mother, are: his wife, Elouise Mason Dowdy; one daughter, Dr. Natasha Dowdy Gordon of Peach Tree Corners, Georgia; one son, Mason D. Dowdy (Kenyatta) of Columbia; and four grandsons.
Laura McElveen
Laura Mae McElveen, 68, of Olanta died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at MUSC-Florence of Florence.
Funeral services, conducted the Rev. James Cabbagestalk and the Rev. Shelley Hickson, were held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the St. Mark AME Church of Olanta. Burial, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, followed at the St. Mark AME Church Cemetery of Olanta.
Ms. McElveen was born August 29, 1951, in Sumter County, the daughter of the late Dan McElveen and Josephine Fullard McElveen. Four siblings, Deleon McElveen, Chesley H. McElveen, Ophelia McElveen, and Joann McElveen, preceded her in death. She received her formal education in the public schools of Florence County. She was a member of St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church. She was a former employee of Florence County School District and worked in the foodservice department for many years.
Survivors are: one brother, Legrant McElveen of Clinton, Maryland; four sisters, Sarah McElveen, Dena McElveen, Yvonne McElveen, and Margie McElveen, all of Olanta; and a child, whom she was a second mother to, Zymere Wheeler of Olanta.
Pearlise Wilson
Pearlise Wilson, 69, of Kingstree, died Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Williamsburg Regional Hospital in Kingstree.
Funeral services, conducted by Bishop Dr. Linwood Cooper, were held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Mark Believers Holiness Church of Lake City. Burial, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, followed at the White Oak Cemetery of Lake City.
Ms. Wilson died Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Williamsburg Regional Hospital of Kingstree. She was born December 1, 1950, in Kingstree, the daughter of the late Willie J. Wilson and Deleatha Simon Wilson. A brother, Willie James Wilson, preceded her in death. She received her education in the Williamsburg County School System and was homeschooled by the late Carrie T. Burgess. She later attended a training school for the disadvantaged in Columbia, where she obtained skills that helped her overcome many obstacles in her life. She also attended Active Day of the Pee Dee in Florence for 27 years. She was a member of St. Mark Believers Holiness Church.
Survivors are: three sisters, Bertha Myers of Lake City; Linda Gamble (Wendell) of Florence; and Janie McCrea (Vincent) of Kingstree.
Ruth Woods
Ruth Woods, 86 of Greeleyville, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the McLeod Hospice House of Florence.
Funeral services, conducted by the Rev. John Washington, were held Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the St. James Missionary Baptist Church of Greeleyville. Burial, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, followed at the churchyard.
Ms. Woods died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence. She was born August 17, 1933, in Williamsburg County, the daughter of the late Fleming Gamble and Flossie Woods Gamble. Two siblings, Leroy Gamble and Jack Robinson, preceded her in death. She received her formal education in the public schools of Williamsburg County. She was a member of St. James Missionary Baptist, where she served as head of the kitchen committee and sang on the gospel choir. She was employed at St. Stephen Knit in St. Stephen and Oneita Knit in Lane. She was married to the late Raymond Collins, Sr.
Survivors are: three sons, James Collins (Mildred), Raymond Collins and Douglas Collins (Eliza Jane), all of Greeleyville; a grandson, reared as a son, Timmy Collins of Greeleyville; and one stepdaughter, Cynthia Chandler (Anthony) of Kingstree.
Kivin Bradley
Funeral services Kivin “KK” Bradley, conducted by the Rev. Jerry L. Gadsden, were held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the St. Paul United Methodist Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mr. Bradley died Monday, March 9, 2020. He was born August 20, 1977, the son of the late Thomasine Brown Bradley. He was educated in the Williamsburg County School District. He was a gifted artist. He could have drawn a 3-D picture with just a pencil. His other passion was cooking. He worked numerous jobs in his lifetime, but his most fond job was Jarrito’s Mexican Restaurant in Kingstree.
Survivors are: one daughter Ivari Bradley of Kingstree; his father, Calvin Bradley (Wilhelmena) of Scranton; one sister, Tyeshia Bradley (Sylvester) of Kingstree; one brother, Morgan Brown (Shanice) of Sumter; two cousins raised like sisters, Daisy Brown and Kim Moyd (Emmet), both of Kingstree; and his stepfather, Morgan McCray of Kingstree.
Mason Goodman
Funeral services for Mason “Tunny” Goodman, conducted by the Rev. Ann Pearson and the Rev. McNeil Evans, were held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Greater Jerusalem AME Church of Lane. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Greater Jerusalem AME Church Cemetery of Lane.
Mr. Goodman died Thursday, March 6, 2020, at his sister’s home in Lane. He was born December 5, 1948, in Williamsburg County, Kingstree, the son of the late James Goodman and Rosa Mae Scott Goodman. He attended school in Williamsburg County and Durham, North Carolina. He worked in construction. Two siblings, Edward “LC” Goodman and Rosa G. Tisdale, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: two sisters, Gertrude Brown and Mary A. Shaw (Lorzena) of Lane; and four brothers, James Goodman (Linda) of Kingstree; Richard Goodman of Lane; Willis Goodman (Jackie) of Durham, North Carolina; and Calvin Goodman (Gwen) of Conway.
Tommie Eaddy
Funeral services for Tommie J. Eaddy, conducted by the Rev. Reginald A. Elmore, were held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Mt. Clair Missionary Baptist Church of Lake City. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Greater St. Paul Methodist Church Cemetery of Johnsonville.
Mr. Eaddy died Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born August 13, 1979, the son of Calvin and Carolyn “Rose” Eaddy. He received his formal education at West Florence High School, Class of 1998 of Florence and Benedict College of Columbia.
The first song Tommie sang at the age of four years old was “If A Robin Can Say Thank You We Can Do It Too.” He was on the Marching Band at West Florence High School. He sang with Tri-M and S.E. Choirs and numerous of others. He was in plays and on the big screen in Tyler Perry’s movie “Madea’s Big Happy Family.” He was employed by Dyson Funeral Home of Summerton and Tommy’s Wholesales of Florence.
Survivors, in addition to his parents of Effingham, are: two sisters, Stacie Eaddy of Florence; and Cierra Eaddy of Effingham; one nephew, Jeremiah Baker; and one niece, Kierra Baker that he loved as his own.
Marcus Beaufort
Funeral services for Marcus Jerome Beaufort, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Lewis Walker, Jr., were held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church of Greeleyville. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Big Spring Cemetery of Greeleyville.
Mr. Beaufort died Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Kingstree. He was born August 9, 1950, in Greeleyville, the son of the late Butler L. Beaufort and Elizabeth Mouzon Beaufort. He was educated in the public schools of Williamsburg County and Hudson County, Jersey City, New Jersey. He enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 17 and served his country faithfully for three years. He worked as a foreman for Skyline Industries in the shipyard. He also worked as a logger and driver of heavy equipment in South Carolina. He was married to Cynthia Dixon. Three siblings, Beaufort Lee Sabb, Simon “Sam” Beaufort, and Betty Carter, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: one son, Damion Reid of Minnesota; one daughter, Shaniece Dixon of Florida; two sisters, Jean Beaufort and Mae F. Hammock (William); three brothers, Earl Simmons (Fannie) of Ft. Pierce, Florida; and Rufus Beaufort and Raymond Beaufort, both of Greeleyville; two grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Ananias Alford
Funeral services for Ananias Alford, conducted by the Rev. Benjamin Graham, were held Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Mt. Beulah United Methodist Church of Lake City. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Florence National Cemetery of Florence.
Mr. Alford died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Columbia. He was born October 24, 1946, in Williamsburg County, the son of the late John Alford, Jr. and Leannar Fulmore-Alford. Three siblings, John Wesley Alford, Margret Alford, and Myrtle Lee Alford, preceded him in death. He attended school in Williamsburg County, where he was a 1967 graduate of Cades High School. He was a member of Mt. Beulah United Methodist Church. During that time, he was a part of the youth choir and consistently attended Sunday school until he was drafted into the United States Army at the age of 20. Upon completion of serving his country, he continued to work as a member of Mt. Beulah Methodist Church.
Survivors are: three sisters, Gloria Alford, Laura Alford (Johnny) and Carmelia Duggins (Jesse); and a special friend, Ethel Mae Knight of Lake City.
Hessie Deas
Funeral services for Mother Hessie Louise Brown White Deas, conducted by the Rev. Dorothy Cooper-Washington, were held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Greater Hines Chapel Apostolic Church of Andrews. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Bethlehem Cemetery of Andrews.
Mother Deas died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Carlyle Senior Care in Kingstree. She was born December 26, 1929, in Andrews, the daughter of the late Rev. Walter and Eliza Rush Brown. She was a member of Hines Chapel Apostolic Church, where she sang on the Senior Choir and was a Missionary for many years. She was the oldest Mother in the church. She was a caregiver in New York for several years. After relocating back to South Carolina in 1971, she was a hairdresser. She also liked sewing and making her own clothes. She was married to the late Roosevelt White. Four sons, Willie, Roosevelt, John, and Donald, three daughters, and three siblings, Cennie Scott, Catherine Jergining, and Leo Brown, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: her husband, Hugh Lee Deas; five children, Floyd White (Vivian) and Patricia A. Mosley, both of Florence; Lizzie Jones and James White (Delcinia), both of Andrews; and James Graham (Elenore) of Mullins; she inherited nine additional children, Jeanette Beach (Eugene), Oliver Deas (Brenda), Ernest and Jimmy Deas, Betty Deas and Brenda Deas, all of Georgetown; Susie Alston (Isaiah) and Linda Vanderhorst of McClellanville; and Mary Lewis of Conway; two sisters, Joan Jackson (David) and Rosa (William) Gibson of Andrews; four brothers, Walter Brown (Dollie), Richard and Clifford Brown, all of Andrews; and Robert Brown of Snellville, Georgia; one daughter-in-law, Letha White of Andrews; one son-in-law, Carlton Jones of Los Angeles, California; 85 grandchildren; 125 great-grandchildren; and 71 great-great-grandchildren.
John James
Funeral services for John Lee James, conducted by the Rev. Deavon Wright, were held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Clauddie Henryhand Memorial Chapel of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Spring Bank Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mr. James died Monday, March 16, 2020, in Kingstree. He was born May 27, 1954, the son of the late Hunter Lee James and Lela Anna James. He received his formal education at Cades Hebron High School. He was a member of Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors are: his wife, Ruth Ann James of the home; two daughters, Nicole Porter of Kingstree; and Leslie Ann Lemon of Sumter; two sons, John James (Cena) of Kingstree; and Len Porter of New Zion; two brothers, Bobby James (Earline) and Joe James (Edna), both of Kingstree; a special grandson that he raised as his own, Marquel Lemon; a sister he called his own, Jettie McElveen; a Goddaughter, Lamonica Lemon; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Willie Mae Palmer
Funeral services for Mrs. Willie Mae Robinson Palmer, conducted by the Rev. Clyde Henryhand, Sr., were held Friday, March 20, 2020, at the St. Mark AME Church of Bonneau. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the St. Mark AME Church Cemetery of Bonneau.
Mrs. Palmer died Friday, March 13, 2020, in North Charleston. She was born November 13, 1948, in St. Stephen, the daughter of the late Clarence and Sannie Robinson. She was married to the late Willie Joe Palmer. She was educated in the public schools of Berkeley County. She was a 1968 graduate of Russellville High School. She worked as a seamstress at Knitwear in St. Stephen and served as a Councilwoman for the City of Bonneau for several years until she retired. She was a member of Greater St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church, where she was a Class Leader and served on the Usher Board. A daughter, Loretta Robinson, and four siblings, Lillie Mae Robinson, Leila Mae Willis, Bertha Robinson, and Clarence Robinson, Jr., preceded her in death.
Survivors are: one son, Winfred Robinson (Wintress) of Bonneau; her mother-in-law, Annie Mae Bennett of Bonneau; two sisters, Azlee Pate of Moncks Corner; and Victoria Brown (James) of St. Stephen; one brother, Bishop James Robinson of Pineville; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Henry Wright, Julius Middleton, Robert McHoney, Milburn Thompson, Willie Robinson, Levi Robinson, and John L. Middleton, Jr.
Julia Brown
Funeral services for Sister Julia Ann Brown, conducted by the Rev. Rosa Rogers, were held Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the True Believers Apostolic Church of Greeleyville. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Crossroad Cemetery of Kingstree.
Sister Brown died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Tuomey Hospital of Sumter. She was born June 12, 1964, in Kingstree, Williamsburg County, the daughter of Lois McKnight and the late James H. McKnight. She attended school in New Haven, Connecticut, and chose to enter healthcare in the late 1990s, working at John Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland, as a phlebotomist and Hartford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, Maryland, furthering her career as an ER Tech. She attended church at Full Gospel Fellowship Church of Deliverance. In 2012, she relocated to Manning. In South Carolina she attended True Believers Apostolic Church. A sister, Deloris Gaskins, preceded her in death.
Survivors, in addition to her mother of Manning, are: one daughter, Kymesha Brown of Manning; three sisters, Victoria Watson of Columbia; Patrina McKnight of Manning; and Angela Punchy Brown; and one grandson.
Otto Davis, Sr.
Funeral services for Otto Woods “Snuke” Davis, Sr., conducted by the Rev. Curtis Dingle and the Rev. Chauncey Croker, were held Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the St. Phillip Baptist Church of St. Stephen. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Tri-Churches Cemetery of St. Stephen.
Mr. Davis died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Roper Hospital of Moncks Corner. He was born November 25, 1948, in St. Stephen, the son of the late Joseph Canty and the late Clarine Davis (N`ee Woods). Two siblings, Virginia Davis and David J. Davis, Jr., preceded him in death. He was reared by Clarine and the late David J. Davis, Sr. in St. Stephen, and was educated in the Berkeley County School System, graduating in 1968 from Russellville, High School. He worked various jobs in his lifetime including the Town of St. Stephen as a police officer where he gained the reputation as being called “Mr. Cool” for his calm demeanor in dealing with the public. Other jobs included Georgia Pacific, Senior Catering and the Berkeley County School System, which he would retire from in 2010. He was a member of St. Phillip Baptist Church and White Chapel Holiness Church.
Survivors are: his wife, Barbara Ann Davis of St. Stephen; three daughters, Veronica Davis of Moncks Corner; Martha Fountain (Warren) of Fredericksburg, Virginia; and April Kristen Davis of St. Stephen; two sons, Otto Davis, Jr. (Pamela) of St. Stephen; and Brandon Simmons (Willette) of Moncks Corner; three sisters, Catherine Gerald (Reggie) and Margaret Perkins (Gregory), both of St. Stephen; and Vernett Davis of Moncks Corner; five brothers, Albert Davis of San Antonio, Texas; Edward Davis (Angie) of Bonneau; Daniel Davis (Alma) of Goldsboro, North Carolina; Walter Davis (Gloria) of Moncks Corner; and Harry Davis of Ladson; and six grandchildren.
Stafford George, Sr.
Funeral services for Stafford “Judge” George, Sr., conducted by the Rev. Dorothy Cooper-Washington and Bishop Dr. Marion Wright, Sr. were held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Greater Hines Chapel Apostolic of Andrews. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the George’s Cemetery of Andrews.
Mr. George died Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was born January 11, 1948, in Williamsburg County and grew up in the Earls section of Williamsburg County, the son of the late Rand George, Sr. and Minnie George. Four sisters, Ella Mae McCutchen, Louize George, Pearline Davis, and Lucille Nesmith, preceded him in death. He was educated and graduated from Blakely High School in Williamsburg County. He was employed by Andrews Wire for over 30 years prior to retiring. He started working in construction. He was married to the late Catherin Shackleford. He was baptized at Greater Emmanuel Temple in Durham, North Carolina.
Survivors are: four sons, Stafford George Jr., Dexter George (Jackie), Derrick George, all of Andrews; and Dennis Collins (Glenda) of Highpoint, North Carolina; one daughter, Sebrina George of Okiniwa, Japan; one grandson, Xzavier George (Lavette) of Panama City, Florida; three siblings, Mary George, Rand George (Frances), and Vernestine White, all of Andrews; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.