Helen Adams
Helen McGill Shuler Adams passed peacefully into the arms of her loving Lord on March 11, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence.
A memorial service was held at Kingstree First Baptist Church on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Williamsburg Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Born to John Yancey and Pauline Watson McGill in the Cedar Swamp community of Williamsburg County on January 16, 1923, she outlived her ten siblings. She was also predeceased by two husbands: Molton Ancrum Shuler, a combat casualty of the Korean conflict in 1952, and Guy Dent Adams, who died of cancer in 1974. After graduation from Kingstree High School followed by Winthrop College in 1943, she worked briefly as a government decoding analyst for the Signal Corps in Washington, D.C. In 1944, she began a teaching career focused on early childhood education in Beaufort, before returning to continue in her beloved Williamsburg County. She worked as an elementary school teacher in the public schools and served as a Sunday school teacher for all ages. Her teaching efforts formed an integral part of Christian witness and education throughout the community. Despite the premature deaths of both husbands, she reared three children. She instilled in them lessons learned through her faith in Jesus, including the importance of service to others. She taught by example: she devotedly mentored individuals for years until they attained college degrees or became successful business owners; she instigated a furniture ministry to help those in need create a warm home; she worked tirelessly for numerous organizations such as the Kingstree Housing Authority, the Williamsburg County Council on Aging, the Disabilities and Special Needs Board - to name just a few. As an active member of Kingstree First Baptist Church, she opened her home to displaced travelers, hurricane victims, and summer youth workers. She would be the first to say, “To God be the glory” for being able to help meet the needs of others.
Survivors are: one daughter, Sheryl Shuler McCutchen (Willie); two sons, Malcolm Duane Shuler (Lawton) and Guy Dent Adams, Jr. (Linda Anne); five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Kingstree First Baptist for the family life center.
Isaac Mitchum
Funeral services for Isaac Mitchum, conducted by the Rev. G. K. Carter, were held Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Fourth Crossroad Baptist Church of Manning. Burial, directed by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home, followed at the Fourth Crossroad Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Mitchum died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Prisma Health Toumey Hospital of Sumter. He was born Monday, January 28, 1935, in Kingstree, the son of the late Isaac Mitchum, Sr. and Neller McCollough Mitchum. Four sons, Stanley Golden, Timothy Matthew, Michael Mitchum, and Isaac Bernard Mitchum (Cathy), seven siblings, Illa Mae Goodman, Mary M. Flagler, Baby Lottie (Hooker) Mitchum, Paul Theodis Mitchum, David Mitchum, Elijah Mitchum, and James Mitchum; and three grandchildren, preceded him in death. He was educated in the public schools of Williamsburg County and graduated from the Universal of Life. At an early age, he moved to Brooklyn, New York, where he worked with Ford Motor Company and later began his own paint and body shop. His slogan was, “We Make Them Run Good.” He was a former member of the Original Mt. Olive Church of Kingstree and later he became a member of the Fourth Crossroad Baptist Church. His greatest love was drag racing. He traveled all over the United States to be apart of the racing team. He raced many fast cars, namely, the “Desperado,” “Stone Cold” and the “Black Widow.”
Survivors are: his wife, Roxie Miller D. Mitchum; one sister, Tina McCrea of Brooklyn, New York; 12 children, Tyrone Matthews, Waldell Tisdale (Chareque), Senquana Hayes (Errick), and Gray Mitchum (Josett), all of Conway; Evan Dozier and Kayla Williams (Greg), both of Manning; Timothy Dozier of Maryland; Milton Dozier of New York; Jacqueline Williams (Walter) of Clarkesville, Tennessee; Dawn Geddis (Kendrick) of Andrews; Latoya Hilton of Sumter; and Jennifer Mitchum of North Carolina; six grandchildren reared as his own, Taeisha, Sam, Zakerri, Jaylon, Rokiya and Jayla; two daughters-in-law, Pam Smith and Barbara Mitchum; 49 additional grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.