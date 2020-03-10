Norma Baylor
Mrs. Norma Grizzard Baylor, 77, widow of Lonnie Paul Baylor, Sr., died Monday, March 2, 2020, at her grandson’s home in Kingstree.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Williamsburg Funeral Home Chapel. Burial, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home, followed at the Second Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Baylor was born August 11, 1942, in Augusta, Georgia, the daughter of the late Robert Norman “Bud” and Madge Knight Grizzard. She was a waitress at the Huddle House in Kingstree and she was a member of Kingstree Second Baptist Church. Two sons, Edward Lewis Baylor and Lonnie Paul “Pretty Paul” Baylor, Jr., preceded her in death.
Survivors are: one daughter, Tammy Justice (Gary Timmons) of Manning; one son, Bobby Baylor (Diane) of Kingstree; five grandchildren; one step-granddaughter; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
Italy Cokley
Funeral services for Bishop Italy “Lee Cokley” Cokley, conducted by the Rev. Robert L. Burgess, were held Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Hickory Hill Baptist Church of Hemingway. Burial, directed by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home, followed at the Barr Cemetery of Hemingway.
Bishop Cokley, 97, of Brooklyn, New York, formerly of Kingstree, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital of Brooklyn, New York. He was born March 22, 1922, in Kingstree, the son of the late Edward Cokley and Minnie Barr Cokley. He was a member of Hickory Hill Baptist Church. He was educated in the Williamsburg County School System. He moved to Gainesville, Florida, at a very young age in the 1930s. From there he made his way to Newark, New Jersey and then to Bronx, New York before settling in Brooklyn, New York. While in Brooklyn, New York, he started his own businesses, Cokley Moving Company and Cokley’s Used Furniture Store. He was married to the late Alberta Williams and the late Dorothy Gregory. He owned stock in Amtrak and was always using Amtrak to return to Kingstree. He became a member of New Canaan Baptist Church in Brooklyn, New York and later joined Lighthouse Temple. Before accepting his call to the ministry, he served as an usher, choir member, elder, and deacon. On July 31, 1966, he founded All People’s Church, Inc. with his late wife, Alberta Cokley. In September 1970, he was ordained a Bishop. During his tenure as Bishop, he presided over six churches: All People’s Church 422 Gates Avenue, All People’s Church 182 Thompkins Avenue, All People’s Church 83 Rockaway Avenue, In the name of Jesus Church, Faithway Holiness Church, and Shiloh Temple. He opened food pantries, free lunch and soup kitchens. For Thanksgiving, he was sure to feed the homeless. Bishop owned numerous buses, two restaurants, and a green thumb garden. He loved old time gospel music. He was also the tenor for a local gospel group. He was the founder, establisher, and pastor of the All People Church of Apostolic Faith in Brooklyn, New York. He celebrated 53 years of Pastoralship on November 21, 2019. Seven siblings, James Cokley, Sallie Cheeks, Virlie L. Cokley, Ellen Cokley, John B. Cokley, Louris Edward Cokley, and Georgianna Cokley, a stepdaughter, Helen Collins, and several step-grandchildren, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: three brothers, Deacon Theodore Cokley (Helen) of Baltimore, Maryland; Henry Cokley of New Jersey; and Bobby Gamble of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Annie M. Cokley of Nesmith; and Katie Taylor of Newark, New Jersey; a special and devoted niece, Sindier Smith (Craig) of Plainfield, New Jersey; two that were like sons, Joe Lee Barr and Elder Benedict Burroughs, both of Kingstree; a Goddaughter, Kerina Lewis; and five step-grandchildren.
James Calvin, Sr.
Funeral services for James B. Calvin, Sr. conducted by the Rev. Delbert Singleton, were held Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Green Hill Baptist Church of Manning. Burial directed, Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home, followed at the Green Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Calvin was born December 16, 1944, the son of the late Jasper W. and Ella Mae Calvin. He was educated in the Manning School District. He was a member of Green Hill Baptist Church and served on the Trustee Board. He was employed by at Georgia Pacific Lumber Company in Alcolu and Santee River Wool in Jamestown for many years until he retired in 2006. He was a mechanic by trade. He also had a passion for welding. Four siblings, Ernest Bo Murray, Harry L. Calvin, William B. Calvin, and Lillie M. Holmes, and two grandsons, James B. Calvin, III and Joshua D. Calvin, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife of the home, Elmer Christine Calvin; three children, James B. Calvin, Jr. (Alvina) and Jasper W.D. Calvin (Sonya), both of Monks Corner; and Melissa Calvin of Kingstree; a granddaughter reared as his own, Ayanna A. Calvin of the home; five grandsons reared as his own, Matthew Calvin, Christian Calvin of the home; Dwain Rouse of Columbia; Tronni Rhodes of Sumter; and Trence Humphries of North Carolina; one brother, Samuel E. Calvin; four sisters, Deloris Lemon, Alice Lewis, Marilyn Kelly (James), and Ella R. Gay (Robert); 14 additional grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Jennifer Muldrow-Fleming
Funeral services for Jennifer “Pie” Rowena Muldrow-Fleming, conducted by Bishop Kenneth Swaringer, were held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Greater Gethsamane Apostolic Church of Quinby. Burial, directed by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home, followed at the Edna Jo Cemetery of Florence.
Mrs. Muldrow-Fleming died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston. She was born Saturday, November 6, 1965, at Florence General Hospital, the daughter of Deacon Moses “Boy” Muldrow, Jr. and the late Evangelist Elouise L. Muldrow. She attended daycare at St. Ann. She later attended North Vista Elementary, Williams Middle, and graduated from Wilson High School in 1984. After high school, she attended Howard University of Washington, D.C. and Francis Marion University of Florence. In 1989, she graduated with honors from the Computer Learning Center in Springfield, VA.
Survivors, in addition to her father, are: her husband, Tracy Fleming; two children, Tracy LiKwai Fleming and Jennoa Elouise Fleming; seven siblings, Norris Muldrow (Sherry), Hattie Davis (Otis), Francena Douglas (Terry), Robert Muldrow (Jennifer), Moses Muldrow, II (Teresa), Twan Muldrow (Serena), and Twanice Muldrow.
Johnny McDonald
Funeral services for Johnny Lee McDonald, conducted by the Rev. Quintero Taylor, were held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Macedonia Baptist Church of Lane. Burial, directed by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home, followed at the McKnight Cemetery of Lane.
Mr. McDonald, 66, died Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence. He was born September 11, 1954, in Lane, the son of Charlie and Florence Brunson McDonald. He graduated from C.E. Murray High School in 1975, and then went on to worked for Georgia Pacific for more than 25 years. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon for many years. He was a member of the Friendly Brothers Masonic Lodge No. 386. Four siblings, Michael McDonald, Charlie McDonald, Jr., Mary Jane Gallishaw, and Alice Matthews, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: one sister, Sylvia Gallishaw (David) of Lane; and three adopted sisters, Dorothy Kinlaw of Columbia; Ada Bell Henderson, and Elenora Rose of Greensboro, North Carolina.
Everette Disher, Jr.
Everette “Noody” Marion Disher, Jr., 72, husband of Sylvia Baxley Disher, died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Funeral services were Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Sandy Bay Pentecostal Holiness Church. Burial, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home, followed in Kingstree Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Disher was born January 12, 1948, in Sumter, the son of the late Everette Marion Disher and Anna Turner Disher. He worked at Colonial Rubber and as an SSP chip packing forklift operator at Nan Ya Plastics Corporation for 18 years. He also enjoyed doing auto restoration. Four siblings, Willaree Moates, Anna Faye Disher, Joe Disher, and Pee Wee Disher, preceded him in death.
Survivors, in addition to his wife of the home, are: sons, Jimmy Ray Disher (Dena) and Phil Disher, both of Kingstree; one sister, Jenny Corbett (Wayne) of Kingstree; two grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, 44-A Markfield Drive, Charleston, SC 29407 or at www.lung.org.
Norman Bryan
Graveside funeral services for Norman Alexander Bryan, conducted by the Rev. Benjamin Milligan, were held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the New Gourdine Cemetery of St. Stephen, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Bryan died Monday, March 2, 2020. He was born September 9, 1933, in New York City, the son of the late Carl Bryan and Elsie Nesbitt Bryan. He was a member of Brown Memorial Baptist Church in Brooklyn, New York, where he served as one of their pianist until he relocate to South Carolina, where he became a member of Redeemer Reformed Episcopal Church of Pineville. He also served as one of their pianist and to various churches throughout the community. He was educated in the New York Public School System. He graduated from the school of Performing Arts in New York. He enlisted in the United Air Force during the Korean War era. He was married to the late Mrs. Willie Mae Gourdine Bryan. He was employed by Western Union, where he was a computer analyst. Three siblings, Estelle Clark (Orville), Carl Bryan, and Vincent Bryan (Vinnie), preceded him in death.
Survivors are: two children, Antonius (Tony) and Elissa (William); and six grandchildren.
Ben Cooper
Funeral services for Ben “Bunk” or “Governor” Cooper, conducted by the Rev. Larry McCray, were held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Elijah United Methodist Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Elijah United Methodist Church Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mr. Cooper died Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Kingstree Nursing Home.
Mr. Ben Cooper was born November 29, 1954 in Kingstree, the son of Mrs. Magdeline Cooper and the late Benjamin Cooper. He was a member of Elijah United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Kingstree Senior High School, Class of 1972. He was employed by Colonial Rubber Manufacturing for numerous years, but left to pursue other opportunities. He was married to the late Mrs. Patricia Redden Cooper. Two siblings, Samuel Cooper and Janie Cooper Pressley, preceded him in death.
Survivors, in addition to his mother of the home, are: four sons, Shon Redden (Melissa), Wakonda Cooper, and Shelton Cooper, all of Columbia; and Damon (LaTanya) of Kingstree; one daughter, Cicely Bland of New Jersey; and six grandchildren.