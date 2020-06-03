Grover Knowlin
Graveside funeral services for Grover Knowlin, conducted by Pastor Kelly Spann, II, were held Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the St. Paul AME Church Cemetery of Georgetown, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Knowlin died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Georgetown Memorial Hospital of Georgetown. He was born June 14, 1958, in Georgetown, the son of the late Luther Buster Grant and Annabell Knowlin Grant. A brother, Otis Grant, preceded him in death. At an early age, he attended St. Paul AME Church in the Sampit Community. He attended schools in Georgetown County and at an early age left school to work. After years of working in logging, he retired from Lambert Tree Services.
Survivors are: his wife, Martha V. Knowlin; two children, Queron C. Bryant and Johanna M. Gasque; six siblings, Belinda Deas (Clemmons), Latrice Grant (Michael), Catina Grant, Erica Deas (Tyrone), Margo Lewis (William), and Angel Grant (Pressley); and four grandchildren.
George Cain
Graveside funeral services for George Cain, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Franklin Colclough, Sr., were held Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Union Cypress AME Church Cemetery of Manning, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Cain died Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born February 9, 1934, in Clarendon County, the son of the late Peter Cain, Sr. and Estell Brown Cain. Seven siblings, Ethel Hilton, Mary Pearson, Willie Cain, Isabell Holiday, Peter Cain, Jr., Ellen Johnson, and Alvin Cain, preceded him in death. After the passing of his mother, he was taken care of by his sister, Ruth, and her children.
Survivors are: two sisters, Ruth C. Nelson and Elmar C. Sharp, both of Manning; and one brother, Thomas Cain of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Elijah McCray
Graveside funeral services for Elijah Harry “Buggie” McCray, conducted by the Rev. Lee F. Shaw, were held Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Mexico Cemetery of Pineville, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. McCray died Thursday, May14, 2020. He was born June 29, 1952, in Pineville, the son of the late Mary McCray Wright and Elijah “Doc” Prioleau. The late Florine and George “Zee” Brown of Pineville raised him. He attended Berkeley County Schools. He attended Messiah Reformed Episcopal Church, where he was the President of the Senior Ushers and was a member of the Kitchen Committee. He was also a member of Prince Hall Jehovah Lodge #351 of Cross. He started working at Oakland Hunting Club of Pineville in 1965, where he was employed for 50 years his position there was a Bird Guide. A brother, Tommy “Deak” Brown, and five grandchildren, Jordan and Jayden Limehouse, Lauren and Lyndzey McCray, and Rae’von Francis, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Emily “Tiny” McCray; four children, Devin McCray (Lenore) and Janica Hunter (Arthur), both of Charleston; Valdare McCray (Tiffany) of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Samantha Limehouse (Victor Garcia) of Pineville; six sisters, Edna McCray of Charlotte, North Carolina; Lucha Letbetter of New York, New York; Mary Ann Sumpter (Willie) of St. Stephen; Annette McCray of Bronx, New York; Laverne Prioleau of Fort Pierce, Florida; and Ruby D. Rembert of Winston Salem, North Carolina; one Godson, Greg Simmons of Eadytown; one special niece that was reared in the home, Aremesia (Jakari, Azyra) Simmons of Eadytown; one special nephew that was reared in the home, Lamar Sanders of Winston Salem, North Carolina; and 18 grandchildren.
Floral bearers were Geneva Gant, Teresa Brown, Barbara McCray, Janell McCray, Dionne Shepherd, and Shari McCray.
Pallbearers were Reginal Brown, Rodger Ravenell, Patrick Jenkins, Henry Shepherd, Roy McCray, and Troy McCray.
Rebecca Benbow
Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Rebecca Samuels Benbow, conducted by the Rev. W.C. Henryhand, Sr., were held Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Rocky Ford Cemetery of Salters, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mrs. Benbow, 73, died Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born August 17, 1946, in Salters, the daughter of the late Blanche Samuels. She graduated from Williamsburg County Training High School of Greeleyville on June 3, 1965. She also received her certification as a Nurse’s Aide from Superior Career Institute, New York, New York on July 18, 1979. She was married to the late Marshall Benbow. She settled in Jersey City, New Jersey. A son, Tyrone, and two brothers, Abraham Williams and Arthur McBride, and one sister-in-law, Phyllis Mae Harmon, preceded her in death. She was a longtime member of Bethesda Baptist Church.
Survivors are: three daughters, Karen Benbow-Addison, Rosalyn Benbow-Riley (Andre), and Johanna Benbow-Greene (Aaron), all of Jersey City, New Jersey; four sisters, Margaret Samuels and Pauline McClary, both of Pennsylvania; Ophelia Friarson of South Carolina; and Mary Williams of North Carolina; three brothers, Lucios Samuels and Freling Samuels (Terry), both of South Carolina; and Lemiah Samuels of North Carolina; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Elouise Williams
Mrs. Elouise Dotts Shaw Williams, 89, of Salters, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Williamsburg Regional Hospital of Kingstree.
Graveside funeral services, conducted by the Rev. Issac Johnson and Bishop Leon Williams, were held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Rockyford Cemetery of Salters, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home.
Mrs. Williams was born April 26, 1931, in Salters, the daughter of the late Emmett Dotts and Eliza Ann Kennedy Dotts. She attended the public schools of Williamsburg County during her elementary school years. As a young child, she joined Union Missionary Baptist Church of Salters. She moved to York, Pennsylvania, where she lived for 36 years. While living in York, Pennsylvania, she worked with multiple early childhood development centers like Easterseals. She was also a caregiver in York, Pennsylvania, and in South Carolina. While residing in York, Pennsylvania, she became affiliated with Bethlehem Baptist Church. She later moved her membership to Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as president of the Usher Board, president of the Missionary Board, and as a member of the Friendship Chorus. After retiring, she returned to Salters, where she rejoined Union Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a member of the senior choir, the combined choir (where she served a term as president), and the Deaconess Board. She was married to the late David Shaw. Two sons, Charles Edward Dotts and Emmett Leon Shaw, and seven siblings, Ethel Mae McGee, Roberta Decoster, Margaret Jackson, Eliza Ann Frazier, Hester Gamble, James Dotts and Sam Dotts, preceded her in death. She was married to Bishop Leon Williams.
Survivors are: one son, Leonard Lance Williams of the home who was her primary caregiver; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Colin McCutchen
Colin David McCutchen, 85, widower of Anna Runette Moore McCutchen, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services will be private due to the COVID 19 pandemic, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home.
Mr. McCutchen was born August 3, 1934, in Williamsburg County, the son of the late Watson Amar and Lillian M. Hanna McCutchen. He was a graduate of Kingstree High School. He was a farmer and owner of McCutchen Motors. He was an antique collector and loved antique cars. Six siblings, Amar McCutchen, Willard McCutchen, Alton McCutchen, Esther Coker, Julia Marion Coker, and Margaret Driggers, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Laurie Oliver, Jr.
Funeral services for Laurie “Red” Oliver, Jr., conducted by Bishop Larry McFadden, were held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Clauddie Henryhand Memorial Chapel of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Florence National Cemetery of Florence.
Mr. Oliver died Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was born January 28, 1952, in Williamsburg County, the son of the late Laurie Oliver, Sr. and Lillie Mae McCutchen Oliver. A brother, Willie C. Oliver, preceded him in death. He attended Battery Park High School, graduated from Job Corp and joined the U.S. Army. He served in the military from 1970 to 1974 with an honorable discharge. He was an activist of the Black Panthers. At an early age, he joined St. Mark Methodist Church of Hemingway.
Survivors are: his wife, Deloris McFadden Oliver of Florence; one daughter, Barbara M. Gunther (Fernando) of Florence; two sisters, Annette Oliver of Miami, Florida; and Cynthia Pinckney (Jackie) of St. Stephen; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
William Frierson, Jr.
William “Bill” Marshall Frierson, Jr., 83, of Wakefield, Virginia died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Northampton Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center in Hampton, Virginia.
A celebration of his life was held Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Wakefield Cemetery. An additional graveside memorial service will be conducted in his hometown, Kingstree, at a later date. The family is being served by R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel.
Born November 3, 1936, in Kingstree, he was the son of the late William Marshall Frierson, Sr. and Cathryn Lane Frierson. He was a member of the Wakefield United Methodist Church and the Prince George Senior Men’s Golf Association. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1959. He was stationed at Yuma AFB, AZ, and Tyndall AFB, FL, as a Public Information Specialist (Airman First Class) and as editor of the base newspapers, leading to his service as a civil servant, for the Department of Defense, culminating as Public Affairs Officer, Naval Air Station/Naval Air Test Center, Patuxent River, MD. He retired in 1989 after 29 years of service to his country.
Survivors are: his wife, Kathy Duffy Frierson; four children, Monty Frierson of Chandler, Arizona; Michael Duffy (Laura) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Michelle Gates (“PJ”) of Chesapeake, Virginia; and James Frierson of Virginia Beach, Virginia; two siblings, Fay Martin of Raleigh, North Carolina; and Dr. Ernest Frierson (Beth) of St. Petersburg, Florida; and nine grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Wakefield UMC, P.O. Box 86, Wakefield, VA 23888.
Bryan Harmon
Graveside funeral services for Bryan Burnell “Bry” Harmon, conducted by the Rev. Harriet Massingill, were held Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the New Beginning Christian Church Cemetery of Lane, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Harmon died Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born January 16, 1975, the son of Eugene and Debra Harmon. He attended school in the Philadelphia area school system. He was a high-school graduate of Norristown Senior High School. After he graduated, he continued his education at the Culinary Institute in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and became a chef. He was on a baseball team at a younger age. He was also on the wrestling team at his high school. He loved to cook, preparing meals at restaurants where he was employed and for family and friends.
Survivors, in addition to his parents, are: his grandmother, Truddie Barr; his wife, Dana; two sons, Elijah and Zion; one daughter, Desiree; two brothers, Corey and Adam; and one half-brother, Eugene.
Patrick Bell
Graveside funeral services for Patrick Bernard Bell, conducted by the Rev. Isaiah Brown, were held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the St. John AME Church Cemetery of Kingstree, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Bell died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his residence. He was born October 14, 1963, in Kingstree, the son of the late Willie Albert and Leona Fleming Bell. A sister, Wonderlyn B. Pinckney, preceded him in death. He attended Williamsburg County schools and graduated from Kingstree Senior High School. After graduating high school he moved to Brooklyn, New York and soon after to New Haven, Connecticut. He was employed by Brescome Barton and was a long-term member of Teamsters local 443.
Survivors are: his wife, Mrs. Marshaun W. Bell of the home; three daughters, Patrina L. Bell of Hamden, Connecticut; Candice M. Adams of Atlanta, Georgia; and Shauntay P. Bell of East Haven, Connecticut; one brother, Willie Joe Bell of Kingstree; two sisters, Mrs. Virginia Jones (Terry) of Albany, Georgia; and Cheryl W. Bell of Kingstree; and one granddaughter.
Margie McGowan
Graveside funeral services for Margie McGowan, conducted by Pastor Robin M. Frazier, were held Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Tri-Churches Cemetery of St. Stephen, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Ms. McGowan died Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was born December 23, 1931, in Nesmith, the daughter of Doc and Martha Nesmith. Three siblings preceded her in death. She was raised in St. Stephen and attended St. Stephen High School. She later moved to New York City, where she met and married her first husband, Larry Bellamy. From this union, they had one son named Dennis. She was a longtime member of Allen Chapel AME Church.
Survivors are: one niece, Ernestine Boyd of N. Chesterfield, Virginia; and one nephew, Terrance Dorsey of Detroit, Michigan.
Shedrick E. Barrow, II
Funeral services for the Rev. Dr. Shedrick E. Barrow, II, conducted by Rt. Bishop Alphonza Gadsden, Sr., were held Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Clauddie Henryhand Memorial Chapel of Kingstree. Burial was held Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Florence National Cemetery of Florence, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Rev. Dr. Barrow died Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was born March 17, 1938, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Mrs. Ruth Hoffler and Shedrick M. Barrow. He was raised in Jamesville, North Carolina. After graduating from high school, he enlisted into the US Army, from which he was honorably discharged. A son, George E. Barrow, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Lula Houston Barrow; four sons, Shedrick H. Barrow, III (Dr. Elizabeth) of Asheville, North Carolina; Leo H. Barrow of Kingstree; David E. Barrow (Lisa Clemons) of Ladson; and Joshua E.H. Barrow of Greenville; a granddaughter, Chloe A.A. Barrow of the home;12 additional grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
John Hamilton
Graveside funeral services for John “Heavy” Hamilton, conducted by the Rev. John W. Wilson and Elder Lavar A. Wilson, were held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery of Alvin, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Hamilton died Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Life Care Center of Charleston in North Charleston. He was born May 8, 1929, in Alvin, the son of the late James Hamilton and Susie Squire Hamilton. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. He began his work career on his father’s farm in Alvin. At the age of 20, he moved to North Carolina to expand his employment opportunities. He subsequently moved to Baltimore and then to Miami to continue his trade in installing flooring. He spent most of his life in Miami, Florida and after many years of retirement, he returned to South Carolina. Four siblings, Clarence Hamilton, Leroy Hamilton, James Hamilton, Jr., and Dorothy H. Owens, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: one brother, Jessie Hamilton (Leola) of Orange Park, Florida; three sisters, Lila M. Vice, Lula Brailford (Freddie) of Baltimore, Maryland; and Catherine Porter (Elder James) of Gwyn Oaks, Maryland; and his loyal and devoted caregivers, sister/niece, MaHilda Wilson (Elder Sandy) and special niece, Melvina Pringle (Brian).
Joe Cooper
Graveside funeral services for Joe Jenorrid “Nord”Cooper, conducted by the Rev. Rommie Williams, were held Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Elijah United Methodist Church Cemetery of Kingstree, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Cooper died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the Kingstree Nursing Facility. He was born Saturday, March 14, 1959, the son of Mrs. Mary Ann Chapman Cooper and the late Willie “Joe” Cooper. He was educated in the public school system of Miami “Dade County” Florida, and graduated from Miami Northwestern Sr. High School in 1977. He continued his education at Allen University in Columbia, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education in 1981. While in college, he had a part-time job working environmental services with the company Service Masters. He climbed the ranks of Service Masters and upon completing college, he was awarded a Senior manager’s position at a very prominent hospital, Greater S.E. Community Hospital of Washington, DC, where he was employed for 18 years. In December of 1998, he came back to Kingstree. While in Kingstree, he was employed at Vereen Fertilizing Company for about three years. He then became interested in cooking and was employed at Williamsburg Regional Hospital as a lead cook. In 2004, he hung up his apron for the last time. He was a member of St. Paul AME Church on Highway 261. He served on the Board of Trustees, a member of the Senior Choir and the Men’s Choir. He ran the Children’s Department of St. Paul, but still that wasn’t enough. He started “The Prayer Warriors,” while saints from all over the country got involved. The Prayer Warriors when started, got together every Saturday morning at 8 a.m. on the telephone and gave prayers, testimonies and words of encouragement to all that called in, those that served in the military and those that were sick and shut in. Within one year of starting The Prayer Warriors, God heard their cry and God increased their finances, their territory and their membership. The Prayer Warriors went through the highways and by-ways preaching and teaching the love of God. The Prayer Warriors would visit hospitals, other churches and nursing homes. He was also a prominent man in his community, where he was a member of the Sons of Allen and a Brother of the Prince Hall F&A Masonic Lodge #386. He was a patient of Fresenius Kidney Care of Kingstree for 13 years.
Survivors, in addition to his mother of Kingstree, are: one brother, Tremelle Lee Cooper of Macon, Georgia; one sister, Tanzania Mary Cooper of Charleston; a very special friend, Mrs. Jannie Washington of Kingstree; and an adopted daughter, Elizabeth Washington of Kingstree.