Ronald Altman
Ronald C. “Ronnie” Altman of Pawleys Island died Monday, June 15, 2020, surrounded by his wife of 45 years, Faye Harrington Altman, and his children, Hayley and Brian, at his favorite place, their river home, Lakewood Reserve.
A private memorial service to celebrate the life of this good, sweet man who, to his family, was the best husband, daddy and Gangy ever, will be held at Lakewood Reserve, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home.
Mr. Altman was born September 12, 1954, in Georgetown, the son of the late Annie Louise Morris Altman and William Lee Altman. He attended Georgetown and Williamsburg County Schools and Williamsburg Technical College. He was a general contractor for over 30 years.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, are: one daughter, Hayley Altman of Florence; one son, Brian Altman (Madison) of Mt. Pleasant; one brother, Carl Altman (Brenda) of Cherry Grove; one sister, Terry Powell (Tommy) of Kingstree; and five grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to your favorite charity.
Timmy Shaw
Timmy Shaw, 39, of Kingstree, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital of Georgetown.
Graveside funeral services, conducted by the Rev. Jerry L. Gadsden, were held Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery of Kingstree, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Shaw was born Monday, August 11, 1980, in Kingstree, the son of Binnetta Alston Shaw and the late James Ivory Shaw. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church of Kingstree. He received his formal education in the public schools of Williamsburg County and was a 1998 graduate of Kingstree Senior High School. Upon graduation, he worked at various places: Huddle House, Mama Kitchen, Grand Prix, Rayford House, Client Logic, and Firestone. He was presently employed by Johnson Control of Florence for the past eight years and was promoted to floor leader. Realizing his need to further his education, he obtained an Associate of Applied Science degree in Computer Resource Management in 2011 from Williamsburg Technical College in Kingstree and later a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science in 2015 from Limestone College in Gaffney.
Survivors, in addition to his mother of the home, are: one brother, Ivett Shaw of the home; and a very special friend, Crenesha Lewis of Andrews.
Clement Epps
Clement Epps, 61, of Kingstree, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his residence.
Graveside funeral services, conducted by the Rev. Barry McFadden, were held Friday, June 12, 2020, at the St. Michael United Methodist Church Cemetery of Kingstree, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Epps was born April 20, 1959, in Kingstree, the son of the late Ivory “RB” Epps and Marie White Epps. A son, Patrick Peterson, three siblings, Lorain Franklin, Carmal Epps, and Issiah “Ike” Epps, and a sister-in-law, Lillie Peterson Washington, preceded him in death.
Mr. Epps was educated in the public schools of Williamsburg County and graduated from Kingstree High School in 1977. He was a member of St. Michael United Methodist Church and was a member of the United Methodist Men. He held several different jobs such as a construction worker, warehouse forklift driver, and was most recently employed with Williamsburg Packing Company in Kingstree.
Survivors are: his wife, Carolyn Peterson Epps of the home; three sons, Corey Peterson (Elizabeth) of Boston, Massachusetts; LaQunicy Peterson and Clement Epps Jr., both of Kingstree; one daughter, Pam “Missy” Jackson (Deon) of Kingstree; four sisters, Carolann Neal of Lithonia, Georgia; Nerthia Tisdale (Deacon Roland) of Kingstree; Sylvia Diane Tisdale of Pensacola, Florida; and Jeanette Dukes of Augusta, Georgia; three brothers, Huey Epps of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Van Epps and Victor Epps (Sarah), both of Kingstree; his mother- and father-in-law, Roosevelt and Anna Peterson of Kingstree; 10 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and one grand-goddaughter.
Butler Jones, Jr.
Butler “Buck” Jones, Jr., 75, of Kingstree, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center of Hartsville.
Funeral services, conducted by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home Chaplain Elder Lee Roy McClary, were Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the William N. Redmond Memorial Chapel of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, followed at the Old Mt. Ararat AME Church Cemetery of Nesmith.
Mr. Jones was born November 23, 1944, in Nesmith, the son of the late Mrs. Elease Dorsey Jones and Butler Jones, Sr. His parents relocated to Kingstree, after he completed Battery Park Elementary School in Nesmith. In Kingstree, he attended Tomlinson High School. At the end of his ninth-grade year, he suffered a traumatic brain injury that left him permanently disabled. Two siblings, Patricia Ann Jones and Willie Nathaniel Jones, and his very special nephew, Eric Teon Jones, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: two sisters, Thelma Paulk of Irvington, New Jersey; and Brenda Burgess (Leo) of Nesmith.
Alice Anderson
Mrs. Alice Betty “Sister” Hayes Anderson, 82, formerly of Kingstree, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Laurel, Maryland.
Funeral services, conducted by the Rev. Terry B. Law, Sr., were held Saturday, June 13, 2020, on the grounds of W.M. Anderson Primary School of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, followed at the Kingstree Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mrs. Anderson was born Tuesday, January 4, 1938, in Mullins, the daughter of the late Leroy Hayes, Sr. and Alice Whipple Hayes. She received her formal education in the public schools of Marion County and was a 1955 graduate of Palmetto High School of Mullins. She furthered her education by matriculating to Benedict College in Columbia, and then later transferred to Morris College in Sumter, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education. She began her teaching career in the Williamsburg County School System, where she taught for 14 years. She later became a school secretary for 14 years and retired after 28 years of service in education. She was a member of the Siloam Missionary Baptist Church of Kingstree, where she served as a trustee and was a member of the missionary society. She was married to the late Edward H. Anderson. Two brothers, Theodis “BoBo” Hayes and Leroy Hayes, Jr. (Lucinda), preceded her in death. She served the Williamsburg County community and was known by all. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; former member of Evening Star Chapter 246, Order of Eastern Star; and the Williamsburg County Branch of the NAACP.
Survivors are: three sons, Edward M. “Tweedy” Anderson of Laurel, Maryland; Gregory “Greg” Anderson of Bennettsville; and Patrick “Pat” Anderson (Gemeta) of Rock Hill; one brother, Ralph Hayes (Ada Lee) of Mullins; three sisters, Hilda H. Conner (Charles, Jr.) of Florence; and Mary “Emily” Wallace, and Victoria “Toddie” Hayes, both of Mullins; five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Baby Boy Malachi Wall
Baby Boy Malachi Kingston Wall of Myrtle Beach died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Grand Strand Medical Center of Myrtle Beach.
Graveside funeral services, conducted by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home Chaplain Elder Lee Roy McClary, were held Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the White Oak Cemetery of Lake City, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home.
Baby Boy Wall was born Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Myrtle Beach, the son of Maurice Wall and Tristina Palma.
Survivors, in addition to his parents of the home, are: his maternal grandparents, Charmaine Williams of Kingston, Jamaica and Triston Palma of St. Ann, Jamaica; his paternal grandparents, Mary Ann Murphy and James Anderson Wall, both of Kingstree; and his Godmother, Davia Lynch of Atlanta, Georgia.
Hanqwuon Franklin
Hanqwuon Kyreik “Qwuon” Franklin, 20, of Kingstree, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Kingstree.
Graveside funeral services, conducted by the Rev. O.D. Franklin, were held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Kingstree Cemetery of Kingstree, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Franklin was born Monday, January 24, 2000, the son of Elizabeth Franklin and Stanley McCullough and was raised as the son of Ray Franklin and the late Esterita Franklin. He was a member of Bible Way Apostolic Faith Church in Kingstree. He received his formal education in the public schools of Williamsburg County. He was a 2019 graduate of Kingstree Senior High School, where he received honors in auto mechanics and mathematics. He was currently employed by Sykes Enterprises of Kingstree.
Survivors are: his mother, Elizabeth Franklin of Lake City; his father, Stanley McCullough of Florida; a special uncle who raised him, Ray Franklin (Jacqueline Pickett) of the home; four brothers, Keyrhaza Franklin of the home; Harold Burgess (Cynthia), Raymond Shaw, and Zavon Coe, all of Kingstree; four sisters, Tyashia Franklin, Lisa Mouzon (Bobby), Zania McCrea, and Iryana Robinson, all of Kingstree; his grandfather, Lee Ridgeway of Kingstree; two grandmothers, Edith Conyers of Trio; and Doris McCrea (Stanley) of Kingstree; and five special cousins he was raised with, Datwain Franklin, Eric Franklin, Tyrell Franklin, Orrianna Burgess, and Alyssia Mouzon.
Naomi Bell
Mrs. Naomi Eason Bell, 84, widow of James J. Bell, Sr., died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home in Florence.
Graveside funeral services were held Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Ott Cemetery of Branchville, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bell was born April 22, 1936, in North Carolina, the daughter of the late John Fred Eason, Sr. and Avie Frances Taylor Eason. She was a high school graduate and was the administrative assistant to Williamsburg County Supervisor Hugh McCutchen for many years. When she left the supervisor’s office, she joined her family in their all female business, Bell, Ganes and Taylor Construction Co. Four siblings, Dorothy Blackburn, Rebecca Haynes, Fred Eason, and J.D. Eason, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: one son, James J. “Jimmy” Bell, Jr. of Florence; three daughters, Frances Ganes of Lake City; Madelene Taylor of Jacksonville, Florida; and Patricia Brown (Darren) of Butte, Montana; a grandson who she raised as her own son, Franklyn Runge of Florence; 11 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Williamsburg Academy, Justin R. Williams Scholarship Fund, 1000 Sandy Bay Road, Kingstree, SC 29556.
Shirley Lewis
Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Shirley Ann Harkless Lewis, conducted by Pastor Reginald Elmore, were held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Barr Cemetery of Nesmith, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mrs. Lewis died Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was born January 11, 1947, in Timmonsville, the daughter of Albert Harkless and Etta Mae Harkless. Later she moved to Washington, DC, where she continued her schooling, graduating from McKinley High School. She joined 2nd New St. Paul Baptist Church of Washington, DC. She worked as a dental assistant for many years, but she best liked being a day care provider with children. After many years in Baltimore, Maryland she returned to South Carolina where she joined Mt. Claire Missionary Baptist Church. Seven siblings, Charlie Harkless, Dock Harkless, Marylean Brown, Bernetha Malamore, Nancy Spann, Anniebelle Tillery and James Harkless, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: her husband, Johnnie Lewis of the home; two sons, John Sherman Lewis (Kimberly) of Baltimore, Maryland; and Michael Lewis of Washington, DC; three brothers, Willie Harkless (Bertha) of Upper Marlboro, Maryland; Alphonso (Debbie) Harkless of Clinton, Maryland; Albert Harkless, Jr. of Timmonsville; two sisters, Annie Lee Rhodus (Winston) of Mt. Rainer, Maryland; and Henritta Haney of Capital Heights, Maryland; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Na’Shon Sumpter
Graveside funeral services for Na’Shon Ja’Lehl Sumpter, conducted by Father Franklin Wiggins, were held Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Mt. Pleasant Plantation Cemetery of Cross, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Sumpter died Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He born October 23, 2003, at Trident Hospital in Charleston County and was raised in Pineville. He was a Junior Honor student at Timberland High School. He took interest in the marching band. He liked percussions and wind instruments, which led him to play the drums, trumpet, baritone, and tuba for Timberland Wolves Marching Band. In 2016, as a freshman, he joined both J.V. and varsity football teams. He also enjoyed playing video games, serving as an acolyte for the Church of the Redeemer, riding four-wheelers, dancing, and outdoor sports.
Survivors are: his mother, Sureka Wigfall of Pineville; his father, Shaunn Sumpter (Meagan) of St. Stephen; four siblings, Chanelle Monique, Jordyn Elajah, Chaunn Montrell, and Shaunti Isabella; his maternal grandparents, Yvonne Wigfall and Mack Hamilton of Pineville; his paternal grandparents, Nathaniel and Graziella Sumpter of St. Stephen; his great-grandmother, Racheal Brown of Pineville; and his Godparents, Joyce Prioleau, Joseph Wigfall (Deborah), Michael Hunter (Linda), and Ben Jenkins.
Steavia Cooper
Graveside funeral services for Steavia “Stevie Q” Cooper, conducted by Bishop Amos Major, were held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Lee Cemetery of Scranton, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Cooper died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the McLeod Regional Medical Center of Florence. He was born June 11, 1959, the son of the late Annie Mae Green Cooper. He was educated in Scranton and Boston, Massachusetts High Schools. He owned a few businesses. Nine siblings, Benny Cooper, Jr., John A. Cooper, Donnie Lee Cooper, Joseph James, David Brown, Odell Govan, Maggie, Mary Burgess and Dorothy Brown, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Diane Cooper of Lake City; five children, Steavia Cooper, Jr., Shamayne Cooper, Aaron Smith, La’Brian Graham, and Al Graham; six siblings, Retha Benjamin/W.C. Adams (Percy), Lillie Simpkin (Johnny), Pearl Thomas Bell (Keith), Evangelist Claydia Lee Jones, Stanley Cooper (Lottie) and Henry Cooper (Gracie); his mother-in-law, Shearby Burgess; and 11 grandchildren.
Marian Green
Graveside funeral services for Mother Marian Green, conducted by Pastor Weston Burgess, Jr., were held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the New Light Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery of Georgetown, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mother Green died Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born December 3, 1917, in Morrisville, the daughter of the late Willie and Rena Snow. She was educated in the Williamsburg County School System. She was married to the late Johnny Green, Sr. She was a member of New Light Baptist Church for many years. She worked as a nanny for many years before being employed as a hotel housekeeper. Four children, Essie L. Sabb, Mary L. Smalls, Mary Green, and Johnny Green, Jr., preceded her in death.
Survivors are: eight children, Leola Gordon (Pernell) of Richmond, Virginia; Eleanor Wragg, Richard T. Green (Dorothy), Ernest Greene (Sarah), and Bernetha Greene, all of Georgetown; Thelma Green of East Orange, New Jersey; Harry Green of Whiteville, North Carolina; and Susan Robert (Bishop Maurice) of Maplewood, New Jersey; one sister, Hestell Kennedy; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Jannie Dozier
Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Jannie Mae Pendergrass Dozier, conducted by Elder James McFadden, were held Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Poston Cemetery of Cades, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mrs. Dozier died Friday, June 12, 2020, at the MUSC Health Medical Center of Florence. She was born September 22, 1925, in Kingstree, the daughter of the late Rhodus and Lillie Pendergrass. She received her formal education in the public schools of Williamsburg County. She was employed as a home health care aide for many years. She was a member of Trinity Holiness Church of Kingstree, where she was a member of the Senior Choir and served as an usher for many years. She was married to the late Willie Dozier. A son, Oliver Dozier, seven siblings, Lizzie Johnson, Alice Ridgeway, Hattie McCrea, Elijah Pendergrass, Eli Pendergrass, Roy Pendergrass, and Isaiah Pendergrass, and a grandson, Rodney Epps, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: one daughter, Martha Wilson of Lake City; a daughter-in-law, Clara Faye Dozier of Kingstree; a special daughter, Joan Atkins of West Palm Beach, Florida; six grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Jack Dais
Graveside funeral services for the Rev. Jack Dais, conducted by the Rev. Remus Harper, Jr., were held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the St. Mary AME Cemetery of Salters, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Dais died Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born July 22, 1927, in Williamsburg County, the son of Gabriel Dais and Lula McBride Dais. He attended the public schools of Williamsburg County. After graduating, he was drafted in the Armed Forces of the United States Army as he served his country as a World War II Veteran. He received several medals for his service. He was married to the late Mrs. Margaret McCray Dais. He was a minister at St. Mary AME Church. He became an AME Pastor and was affiliated with many churches within the community and retired after 54 years of service. His profession was a farmer, a mason and a carpenter. Two children, Herman Dais and Annie B. Nesmith, four grandchildren, Michael Tisdale, Kevin Hedgeman, Johnathan Cooper, and Melana Lee, and a great-great-grandson, DeVonte Tisdale, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: six daughters, Lula Mae Smith (AC) of Baltimore, Maryland; Margie Lee of Kingstree; Christine Swinton of Coward; Nancy Mae Choice (Ernest), Loretta Hedgeman (Earl) of Washington, DC; and Loretha of Lake City; five sons, Moses Dais of Turbeville; Abraham Dais and Jackie Dais, both of Salters; Albert Scott (Michelle) of Garner, North Carolina; and Curtis Fluitt of Charlotte, North Carolina; 36 grandchildren; 82 great-grandchildren; and 21 great-great-grandchildren.
Amos Jones
Graveside services for Amos Jones were held Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery of Kingstree, directed by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home.
Mr. Jones died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the McLeod Regional Hospital of Florence. He was born November 22, 1950, in Kingstree, the son of the late Ernest and Carrie Scott Jones. He was a 1969 graduate of St. Mark High School and Williamsburg Technical College as a welder. He was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as chairman of the Trustee Ministry. He served on the Santee Electric Trust Round-Up Board for many years. A brother, Andy Myers, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Geraldine Parson Jones of the home; one son, Cameron Jones (Cheryl) of Converse Texas; two sisters, Ellen Marie Smith of Kingstree; and Angela Murphy of Fayetteville, North Carolina; five brothers, Harry Tisdale (Dot), Ernest Jones (Linda), Herman Jones, Mickey Jones (Audrey), and Wayne Jones (Jennifer), all of Florida; one special niece, Trina Jones of Kingstree; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one adopted granddaughter.
Katie Taylor
Funeral services for Katie Mae Cokley Wilson Taylor were held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial, directed by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home, followed at the Barr Cemetery of Hemingway.
Mrs. Taylor, 85, of Newark, New Jersey, formerly of Kingstree, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at University Hospital in Newark, New York. She was born August 31, 1934, in Kingstree, the daughter of late Edward Cokley and Minnie Barr Cokley. She joined Hickory Hill Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Junior Choir and was one of the lead singers. She attended Battery Park School in Hemingway. She was a member of the basketball team, the Glee Club, the Drama Club, and the 4H Club, where she won first prize for her homemade corn muffins. She was a self-taught beautician. She also attended sewing school. Since Battery Park only went to the 11th grade, she attended and graduated from Wilson High School in Florence. She was married to Sam Wilson, Sr. and Lonnie Taylor. She moved to Newark, New Jersey. She joined Second Macedonia Baptist Church in Elizabeth, New Jersey, where she was one of the lead singers for the Gospel Chorus. She spearheaded many bus outings during her tenure at Second Macedonia. She later joined Greater New Point Baptist Church in Irvington, New Jersey. Two sons, Baby Carl Taylor and Sam “Curtis” Wilson, Jr. and seven siblings, James Cokley, Sallie Cheeks, Virlie L. Thomas, Ellen, John B., Louis Edward and infant Georgianna Cokley, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: one daughter, Brigitte Y. Taylor of Charlottesville, Virginia; three brothers, Deacon Theodore Cokley (Helen) of Baltimore, Maryland; Henry Cokley of Irvington, New Jersey; and Bobby Gamble of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania; one sister, Annie M. Cokley of Nesmith; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.