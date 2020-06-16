Ulysses Whitfield
Graveside funeral services for Deacon Ulysses Whitfield, conducted by Bishop Clemon Grant, were held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Salters Cemetery of Salters, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Whitfield died Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born April 6, 1949, in the Salters section of Williamsburg County, the son of the late Joseph “Joe” Whitfield and Mary Ola McKnight. A brother, Thomas Whitfield, preceded him in death. He received his formal education at Lane Elementary and was a 1967 graduate of Williamsburg Training School, currently C.E. Murray High in Greeleyville. He was a member of Central Missionary Baptist Church, where he served on the Deacon Board since 1977. He served as a police officer in the towns of Andrews and Lane for five years. He was employed for 22 years at Oneita and after retirement employed at Wise for seven years. He served on the Williamsburg County Fire Department as a Volunteer Fire Fighter for 32 years, where he was affectionately known as “801.”
Survivors are: his wife, Diana R. Whitfield of the home; two daughters, Tarzmonisha Raines (Terrence) of Ellenwood, Georgia; and Shameka Williams (Rafael) of Sumter; one brother, Joe Louis Whitfield (Lula Mae) of Salters; three sisters, Leler Whitfield of Maryland; Debra Covert (David) of Salters; and Geraldine Singleton of Sumter; and seven grandchildren.
Michael Hammond
Funeral services for Michael Ellsworth Hammond, conducted by the Rev. Norman Gamble, were held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial, directed by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home, followed at the Greenlawn Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mr. Hammond died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg & Calhoun Counties. He was born March 17, 1958, in Orangeburg, the son of William Henry Hammond and the late Eugenia McCombs Hammond Brantley. He received his early education in the school systems of Williamsburg and Georgetown counties. He was also a student at Columbia Junior Academy of Columbia and Mount Pisgah Academy of Candler, North Carolina. Both which are Christ centered, Bible based institutes of learning, operated by The Seventh Day Adventist Church. He completed his high school education and graduated St. Johns High School in Darlington and then enlisted in the United States Army for a few years. After his honorable discharge, he joined the sales team of Haleigh Myers Furniture Store where he met his future wife, Roseanne Stackhouse of Mullins. He moved to and settled in Fort Washington, Maryland, where he had an opportunity to be employed by Andrews Air Force Base (Joint Base Andrews) and the Pentagon, Washington D.C. Many remember him for his days working at Andrews Air force Base (Joint Base Andrews) in Maryland. He managed recycling there, which is where he earned the nickname, “Iron Mike.” He became well versed in the scrap metal industry and as a result, many individuals would come to him for advice regarding metal recycling. He eventually migrated to the Atlanta, Georgia area before returning to his birthplace, Orangeburg in 2017. Two brothers, William Henry Hammond, Jr. and Aubrey Maddison Brantley, preceded him in death.
Survivors, in addition to his father, are: three children, James Platt, Adrian Platt (Cynnamon), and Gabriel Lucky (Grace), all of Maryland; and five siblings, Wayne H. Hammond (Nilsa) of Silver Spring, Maryland; Montague D. Brantley, Jr. of Florence; Todd Harlon Brantley of Charleston; Barron Renwick Brantley (Tiffany) of Atlanta, Georgia; and Demetrius Bacote of Darlington.
Alecksi Mitchum
Graveside funeral services for Alecksi “Busher” Letts Mitchum, conducted by the Rev. Louis R. Ashley, were held Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery of Kingstree, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Mitchum died Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was born January 10, 2001, in Florence, the son of Seaton Letts and Maxine Mitchum Gibson. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. He was a member of Boy Scouts of America. He enjoyed playing various sports including baseball, basketball and football was his #1 sport. He was a member of the Kingstree High School graduating class of 2020, where he enjoyed JROTC and playing sports. He worked with the Kingstree Water Department summer program for youth.
Survivors are: his mother, Maxine Mitchum Gibson of Kingstree; his father, Seaton Letts of Jacksonville, Florida; two brothers, Edmond Mitchum (Ivori) of Kingstree; and Seaton Letts, Jr. of Florida; two sisters, Monique Letts and Maya Letts, both of Florida; his maternal grandmother, Chevina Cohen of Kingstree; his paternal grandmother Corney Letts of Kingston, Jamaica; one aunt, Evelyn Hilton of Greeleyville; three uncles, Irwin Mitchum of Albany, New York; Erol Jeffrey Pommells of Orlando, Florida; and Leverne Mouzon of Kingstree; his Godmother, Ann Dawson of St. Stephen; one reared as a sister, Tiffany Brooks and son Joshua Brooks; three stepsisters, Necey Starks, April S. White, and Barbara Starks; his great-grandmother, Fannie Gibson; and special friend, Ny’Zae Marie McFadden.
Henry McGrew, Sr.
Henry “Harty” Hartwell McGrew, Sr., 87, husband of Beverly Christmas McGrew, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the NHC HealthCare in Charleston.
Private graveside funeral services will be held at the McGrew Family Cemetery, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home.
Mr. McGrew was born June 20, 1932, in Clarke County, Mississippi, the son of the late Claude and Mittie Dew McGrew. He was an Army Veteran and served during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Salters Assembly of God Church and was a department manager at Miliken Industries. Nine siblings preceded him in death.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, are: one daughter, Barbara M. Kuklinski (Ron) of Kathleen, Georgia; two sons, Henry H. McGrew, Jr. (Beth) of Little River; and James Edward McGrew (Jessica) of Salters; two brothers, William McGrew and Tony McGrew; one sister, Polly M. Green; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Joyner Staggers
Graveside funeral services for Joyner “Joe” Staggers, conducted by the Bishop Major, were held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the White Oak Cemetery of Lake City, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Staggers died Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was born August 25, 1959, the son of W. C. Moore and Jannie Staggers-Easley of Cades. He was educated in the Williamsburg County Public School System. After graduating from Blakley High School, he began full-time work for the City of Kingstree. After five years he moved to Newark, New Jersey and worked for several employers. In 1985, he moved to Pompano Beach, Florida and worked with his late Uncle Samuel. He was trained to Marcite swimming pools and swimming pool maintenance. He also worked for Truly Nolan Pest Control Company and later at Waste Management for 19 years in Tampa, Florida. In 1990, he joined Jesus House of Prayer. In 2017, he moved back to Pompano Beach, Florida. Two brothers, Larry and Troy Easley, preceded him in death.
Survivors, in addition to his parents, are: one daughter, Teresa Mitchum; one sister, Jazzmine Easley; and three grandchildren.
Ruth Washington
Graveside funeral services forMrs. Ruth McFadden Washington, conducted by Brother Derek Scott, were held Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the McFadden Cemetery of Kingstree, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mrs. Washington died Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was born June 3, 1939, in Williamsburg County, the daughter of the late Willis and Anna McFadden. She attended the public schools of Williamsburg County. She worked several jobs in her life career with Baxter Laboratories being the longest in years. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on June 16, 1968, where she was a member of the Kingstree congregation in Kingstree. She was married to the late George Washington. Six siblings, Laurie Jean McFadden, Meddie Footman, William McFadden, Cleophis McFadden, Rushen McFadden, and Billy McFadden, two adopted brothers, Freddie Epps and Ernest Epps, and one grandchild, Shaderia Pendergrass, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: three children, Cynthia Moore (Jerome), Avis Cooper (Alton) and Benjamin McFadden, all of Kingstree; two sisters, Johnnie Pompey of Kingstree; and Esther Coates (Thomas) of Rocky Hill, Connecticut; one brother, Randy McFadden of Kingstree; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Clifton Harrison, Jr.
Graveside funeral services for Clifton “Bo” Harrison, Jr., conducted by the Rev. Wayne Blackwell, were held Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Harmony Presbyterian Church Cemetery of Alcolu, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Harrison died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the home of his oldest sister, Thelma Harrison. He was born September 20, 1944, in Alcolu, the son of the late Clifton, Sr. and Geneva Harrison. Two brothers, Johnny and Eddie Harrison, preceded him in death. He received his education at the Alcolu School of Alcolu. He was a member of Harmony Presbyterian Church in Alcolu. He was employed by Goodson Construction in Darlington for more than 35 years, until he retired.
Survivors are: three sisters, Thelma Harrison and Mary Butler of New Zion; and Marilyn Kelly (James) of Manning; two brothers, William Harrison (Janice) of Turbeville; and David Harrison of New Zion; a cousin reared as a sister, Mary Frances Harvin of New Zion; a special friend, Chenise Pendergrass of Kingstree; three special children in is life, Izayla Pendergrass, Jerimiah Pendergrass and Saniya Pendergrass, all of Kingstree; a devoted nephew, Terry Harrison of the home; and a devoted niece, Kaydrin Butler of New Zion.
Brenda Davis
Graveside funeral services for Brenda “Ma” or “Mama” Lee Davis, conducted by the Rev. Kelly Spann, II, were held Monday, June 8, 2020, at the St. Paul AME Church Cemetery of Georgetown, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Ms. Davis died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Georgetown. She was born January 16, 1964, the daughter of the late Gertie Davis and Hugh Lee Deas. Three siblings, Isiah Davis, Vivian Brunson, and Gerly Woodberry, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: two children, Whitney and Justin Davis of Georgetown; five sisters, Betty Deas and Jeanette Beach (Gene) of Georgetown; Mary Lewis of Conway; Linda Vanderhorst and Susan Alston (Isiah) of Germantown; five brothers, Heyward Davis, Oliver Deas (Brenda), Mack White, Ernest Lee Deas, and Jimmy Lee Deas, all of Georgetown; and three grandchildren.
Anthony Gibbs
Funeral services for Elder Anthony “Rambo” Gibbs, conducted by Bishop Samuel Gibbs and Pastor Elect Hulio Johnson, were held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the International House of Prayer Church of Moncks Corner. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Holy Comforter Reformed Episcopal Church Cemetery of Moncks Corner.
Elder Gibbs died Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born May 16, 1973, in Charleston, the son of Alfonza and Gloria Stafford. He was a member of Johnson Temple of the Living God of Huger. He was educated in the public schools of Berkeley County, where he graduated with the class of 1991 of Cainhoy High School in Huger.
Survivors are: his wife, Tina Marie Gibbs; two children, Kyanna Gibbs and Jalen Lloyd; one stepdaughter, Brittany Driggers; his parents, Gloria Wilson (Pastor Jerome) and Alfonza Stafford, Sr.; eight siblings, Al Stafford, Wendell Stafford, Corey Stafford, Alfonzo Stafford, Jr., Antone Johnson, Alicia Wilson, Alexis Wilson and Rico Wilson; and one grandson.
Pallbearers were Tyrone Stafford, Marion Gibbs, Sr., Marion Gibbs, Jr., Tyrone Joyner, Gregory Gibbs, Derrick Wigfall, Sr., David Gadsden, and Christopher Limehouse.
Charles Keels
Graveside funeral services for Charles “Bubba” Keels, conducted by the Rev. Anthony Brown, were held Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the St. James Baptist Church Cemetery of Greeleyville, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Keels died Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was born August 15, 1935, in Greeleyville, the son of the late Marion Bradshaw Keels and Henry Edgar Keels. Raised in Greeleyville, he received his primary education within the Williamsburg County Public School System. At an early age, he became a member of St. James Baptist Church. He was married to the late Annie L. Nelson-Keels. He moved to Hallandale Beach, Florida, where he was employed by the City of Hallandale Sanitation Department for 33 years before retiring in 1993. In 1996, he joined Prince of Peace Primitive Baptist Church, where he served on Usher Board #1. Two siblings, Tracy Keels and Harold Keels (Betty), preceded him in death.
Survivors are: two daughters, Retoya Keels and LaShanda Kimble, both of Hollywood, Florida; one brother, Henry James Keels of Greeleyville; two sisters, Loretta Brown and Jannie Mae Woods, both of Greeleyville; and one grandson.
Carla Franklin
Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Carla Cooper Franklin, conducted by the Rev. Joyce M. Edwards, were held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Goodwill Baptist Church Cemetery of Cades, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mrs. Franklin died Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Northwest Medical Center of Margate, Florida. She was born February 17, 1962, in Lake City, the daughter of Moses G. and Dorothy T. Cooper. She was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church in Lake City. A 1980 graduate of Cades-Hebron High, she went onto further her education and received her Bachelor of Science Degree from Broward Community College of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Being a committed person, she quickly elevated from being a registered nurse to becoming a charge nurse at Florida Memorial Hospital. She earned a Masters of Science Degree in Nursing from the University of Phoenix. She also taught several years at Atlantic Technical College. As a professor there, she established an unwavering bond with her students and tooted an average 93% success rate in nursing certification among them. A brother, Robert O’Neal Cooper, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: her husband, Donald E. Franklin; her parents, Moses G. and Dorothy T. Cooper; two sons, Carlton and Donnell Franklin; a special Godson, Daron Thurston; three siblings, Renetta Corley (Chibuzo) of Hopkins; Ronald Cooper (Erika) of Brooklyn, New York; and Lorenzo Cooper (Linda) of Columbia; and three grandchildren.