Leon Washington
Graveside funeral service for Leon Joseph “Shot” or “Buchie” Washington, conducted by Bro. Bryan Richards, was held Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Popular Hill Cemetery of Cross, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Washington died Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Hall Mark Health Care of Summerville. He was born May 7, 1940, in Cross, the son of the late Lawrence and Dora (Wilson) Washington. He attended the public schools of Berkeley County. He was employed as a taxi cab driver for many years and employed by Belmont Racetrack upon moving to New York City. Upon returning to South Carolina, he was employed as a truck driver. A daughter, Hester Doctor, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: one sister, Eva Gadson (Willie) of Eutawville; one brother, Jessie Washington (Ruby) of Bronx, New York; eight children; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth Wall
Mrs. Elizabeth Cyrus “Fat,” “Aunt Fat,” “Ms. Fat,” or “Hawk” Wall, 85, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the MUSC Health Florence Medical Center of Florence.
Funeral services, conducted by Elder Dennis Allen and Bishop Linwood Cooper, were held Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Sandridge Believers Holiness Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, followed at the Elijah United Methodist Church Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mrs. Wall was born April 26, 1934, in Kingstree, the daughter of the late Jimmy Cyrus and Alaphair Nelson Cyrus. She was married to the late Martin Luther Wall. Three sons, Luther Levern “Duke” Wall, James Martin “Bubba” Wall, and Jerome “Jerry” Wall, and two brothers, Walker Cyrus and Samuel James Cyrus, preceded her in death. She received her formal education in the public schools of Williamsburg County. She was a member of the Sandridge Believers Holiness Church, where she served as a secretary and a member of the gospel choir.
Survivors are: one daughter, Lou Esther Blake of the home; three grandsons reared as her own, Alphonso Wall (Shamekia) of Camden; and Jimmy Wall and Lorenzo Wall, both of Salters; one sister, Evelyn Williams of Baltimore, Maryland; an adopted daughter, Edith Williams of Kingstree; six additional grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Ruth Brooks
Mrs. Ruth Elizabeth Moore “Lady Brooks” or “Ruthie” Brooks, 91, of Salters, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services, conducted by the Rev. Clement Grant and the Rev. Dr. Eddie Gamble, Jr., were held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Central Missionary Baptist Church of Salters. Burial, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, followed at the churchyard cemetery.
Mrs. Brooks was born November 21, 1927, in Salters, the daughter of the late Ben Moore and Florence Moore Fulton. She had a love for traveling and traveled extensively inside and outside of the United States to places such as Canada, Haiti, and Jamaica. She was educated in the public schools of Williamsburg County and the Central Commercial School of Brooklyn, New York. She was employed by the Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, as a dietary assistant, retiring in 1996, after 27 years of service. She was also a part-time model with Bunny’s Fashion Studio in Brooklyn, New York, which contributed to her passion for training adolescents, pre-teens and teens, in proper etiquette, posture, and behavior. She was the owner/operator of Black Cultural Expression, through which she hosted numerous community workshops, pageants, and modeling events for young people. On September 5, 1997, James T. Connolly and Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, founders of the Mid Brooklyn Civic Association, formally recognized her. Her plaque read, “In appreciation and recognition for your many years of dedicated and devoted service to the citizens of our city and improving the quality of life for all the members of our community.” At an early age, she joined Central Missionary Baptist Church in Salters. When she relocated to Brooklyn, New York, she became a member of Allen Memorial AME Church, and later, Resurrection Non-Denominational Church. There, she served on the usher board and the planning committee. She also enjoyed working with the youth and young adults of the church. When she returned to Salters, she reconnected herself with Central Missionary Baptist Church. Nine siblings, Nettie Moore Gamble, Mildred Moore Crump, Mary Moore Miller, Annie Moore Miller, Hermener Moore Gamble, Bennie Moore, Raymond Moore, Joe Moore, and Lemuel Moore, Sr., preceded her in death.
Survivors are: two sisters, Catherine Moore and Edith Moore Mabry, both of Salters.
Joseph Dukes
Funeral services for Joseph “Coochie” Dukes, conducted by the Rev. Anna Pearson and the Rev. Oline Hendrix, were held Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the St. Mark AME Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Pressley’s Funeral Home, followed at St. Mark AME Church Cemetery.
Mr. Dukes died Friday, July 12, 2019, at the McLeod Regional Medical Center of Florence. He was born November 11, 1946, the son of the late Marvin and Della McCullough Dukes. He was educated in the public schools of Williamsburg County. He was a member of St. Mark AME Church. He was a certified ironworker. He performed various job assignments in his field for more than 25 years. Nucor Steel Company, Dargin Construction Company, and Amoco Industries formerly employed him. He was one of the community members who was honored for the establishment of the Santee-Sutton Community Park. Four brothers, Joe Dukes, Ernest Dukes, Sylvester Dukes, and Solomon Dukes, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Maherlia Sabb Dukes of the home; one daughter, Karen Dukes-Smith (Shawn) of Rock Hill; four sons, Kenneth Dukes of New Orleans, Louisiana; Dr. Shaka Moustafa (Latonya) of Columbia; Joseph Ramon Dukes (Tana) of Lane; and Ernest Dukes of Memphis, Tennessee; two brothers, the Rev. Olin Dukes and Sylvester Dukes (Lakeisha), both of Kingstree; two sisters, Roberta Brown of Kingstree; and Sarah L. Smith of Greeleyville; children that he thought of and loved as his own, Bryant O. Bynum, Sade Dukes, Kimberly Burroughs, Tevin Wallace, Cornelius Burroughs, and Melqaam Shaw; and three grandchildren.
Donald Hall, Sr.
Funeral services for Donald Ray Hall, Sr., conducted by Elder I. Daryl Pressley, the Rev. Christopher Dozier, Elder Dr. William Outing, and Evangelist Leroy Epps, were held Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Pressley’s Funeral Home Chapel of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Pressley’s Funeral Home, followed at the Wilson Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Hall died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Lake City Community Hospital of Lake City. He was born February 23, 1953, in Alabama, the son of the late Lelia Poole and Knob McCray. He was educated in the public school systems of Georgia and Alabama. Wellman Industries employed him for 31 years. A son, Donald Ray Hall, Jr., and seven siblings, Bobbie Jean Blackman, Sam Hall, Theordore Hinton, Sr., James Hall, Leon Hall, Melvin Hall, and Betty Lewis, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Irene McCrea Hall; three daughters, Thretha Boyd (Michael) of Salters; and Donna Hall and Claudette Hall, both of Kingstree; one grandson whom he raised as his own, Samary Donald Seabrooks of Kingstree; one brother, Ronald Hall of Alabama; one sister, Barbara Henderson of Tampa, Florida; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Dorothy Scott
Dorothy Turner “Dot” Scott, 89, widow of Albert LeRoy “Rusty” Scott, Jr., died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the McLeod Hospice House of Florence.
A memorial service was held Sunday, July 28, 2019, in the chapel at Williamsburg Funeral Home. A private family committal will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Scott was born May 14, 1930, in Cades, the daughter of the late John Wesley Turner and Gertrude McElveen Turner. She was a graduate of Lake City High School, was the long-time office manager and corporate secretary for Thomas Motor Company and Bill Wright Ford, and was the secretary for Jenkinson Building Supply. She was a former member and past president of the Kingstree Pilot Club. She was a member of Mount Vernon United Methodist Church. Two siblings, Bertha Mae Brabham and Wesley Turner, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: one son, Albert LeRoy “Roy” Scott, III (Linda Fitch) of Kingstree; two daughters, Helen S. Tyler (Arnold) of Kingstree; and Dorothy Jane S. McCaskill (Bobby) of Battleboro, North Carolina; one brother, Dennis Ray Turner (Emily) of Darlington; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to McLeod Health Foundation, McLeod Hospice House, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502-0551.
Sam Washington, Jr.
Funeral services for Sam “ Mickey” Washington, Jr., conducted by the Rev. Vincent Vareen, were held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the New Mt. Zion AME Church of Jamestown. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the New Mt. Zion Cemetery of Jamestown.
Mr. Washington died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his residence. He was born December 28, 1955, in Queens, New York, the son of the late Ida Bell Washington Jones and Samuel Watley. He received his education in the public schools of New York. He later moved to Jamestown. He was married to the late Gwendolyn Washington. Three siblings, Sandra Washington, Theresa Rivers, and Edward Jones, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: two daughters, Lorisha Adams of Baltimore, Maryland; and Samantha King of New York; two sons, Andre Washington of Maryland; and Dion Cooper of Hinesville, Georgia; four siblings, Onaje Washington (Debbie), John Washington (Stephanie) of Texas; and Raymond Jones and Katherine Washington, both of Jamestown; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Roger Rivers, Timique Nicks, Dion Cooper, Julian Jenkins, Javone Washington, and Johnathan Jenkins.
Larry Hanna, Sr.
Funeral services for Larry Hanna, Sr., conducted by Pastor Teresa Staton, were held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Chapel of Peace of Lake City, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Hanna died Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was born May 6, 1963, in Florence, the son of the late Robbie Williams and Louise Frierson. He attended the public schools of Lake City. He graduated from Lake City High School in 1982. He was employed by McLane Distribution Center for years in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. He was employed Nan Ya Plastic and Tupperware. He was a member of Greater Dominion Outreach Ministries in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Two sisters, Linda Williams and Tonya Frierson, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Minister Daphine Hanna of Rocky Mount, North Carolina; one daughter, Vaniesha Javonia McFadden of Greenville; one son, Larry Hanna, II of the home; two stepsons, Xavier and Keiron Whittington of Rocky Mount, North Carolina; his stepfather, Joe Frierson of Lake City; his stepmother, Jannie Lee Williams of Effingham; three brothers, Joe Nathan Frierson (Alecia) of Lake City; Earl Harrison (Yvonne) of Coward; and Robbie Williams, Jr. (Tiffany) of Effingham; five sisters, Vivian Frierson of Lake City; Wenda Johnson (Vincent) of Florence; Annie Mumin of Effingham; and Wanda and Benita Williams, both of Charlotte, North Carolina; and one granddaughter.
Hezikiah Richburg
Funeral services for Hezikiah Richburg, conducted by the Rev Lucretia Pugh, were held Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Manning. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Grace Memorial Gardens of Manning.
Mr. Richburg died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Northwell Systems (formerly North Shore University Hospital) of Manhasset, New York. He was born April 29, 1935, in Clarendon County, the son of Cokley Richburg, Sr. and Bertha Robinson Richburg. He received his formal education in the public schools of Clarendon County. He was a member of Mt. Zero Baptist Church in Manning. Once he relocated to New York, he attended the First Baptist Church of Great Neck, New York. While in New York, he maintained his membership with Mt. Zero. He went to New York in 1958 and found employment at North Shore Hospital, where he was an employee in the Food Service Department for 38 years. He was recognized and awarded on various occasions for his exemplary service to the hospital. Ten siblings, Josephine Conyers (Albertus), Corrine Davis (Eddie), Vermell Witherspoon (Harrison), Jessie Mae Rawlinson (John Henry), the Rev. Dr. Cokley Richburg, Jr., Raleigh Richburg (Frances), Albertus Richburg, Leroy Richburg, O’Dunas Richburg (Edith), and Leo Richburg (Lena Margaret), preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Carolyn (Carrie) of the home; one sister Edith Reed of Manning; and his mother-in-law, Esther Woodton.
Michael Bash
Funeral services for Michael Dean Bash, conducted by the Rev. Lillian H. Washington, were held Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Wesley UM Church of Moncks Corner. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Nazareth Cemetery of Pinapolis.
Mr. Bash died Friday, July 19, 2019, at his residence. He was born February 13, 1963, in Moncks Corner, the son of Joann Marshall (Lee Arthur) and Leroy Brown. He was educated in the public schools of Berkeley County. He was employed by IFA of Ladson. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. A brother, Clayton Bash, preceded him in death.
Survivors, in addition to his parents, are: his wife, Loretha Lampkin Bash of the home; two sons, Andre’ Lampkin of Clarksville, Tennessee; and Otis Lampkin of Moncks Corner; one daughter, Clayvonia Bash of Goose Creek; one sister, Leslie Marshall of Florida; two brothers, Donald Bash (Rose) and Gordon Bardey (Gwendolyn) of Moncks Corner; his maternal grandfather, James Curry of Moncks Corner; his mother-in-law, Generee Lampkin of Alvin; five adopted siblings, June Flores Diaz, Junetta Milford, Gwen Moore, Jacob Reid and Mary Ann Staggers; and seven grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Donald M. Bash, Barry Rush, Walter Bash, Dontae Lampkin, Gordon Bartley, Jr., and William Earl Bartley.
Terrell Williams
Funeral services for Terrell Jonta Williams, conducted by the Rev. Ronald Washington, were held Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Alvin Community Center of Alvin. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery of Alvin.
Mr. Williams died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his residence in Alvin. He was born January 28, 1995, in Charleston, the son of Charles “Bruce” and Audrey Williams. He attended the public schools of Berkeley County and later received his high school diploma from the Flatwoods Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center in Coeburn, Virginia. He possessed a variety of skills and talents throughout his career in the production industry where he received the resources and knowledge that aided in his success. Two brothers, Charles “Jay” Williams, Jr. and Chad Williams, preceded him in death.
Survivors, in addition to his parents, are: one son, De’Jaun M. Williams (Shanquita Bowers); two daughters, Zoei C. Darby (Vashti Darby), and Kennedy N. Williams (Briana McHoney); one brother, Travis Williams of Moncks Comer; and two Godsisters, Anastasia Kinlaw of Alvin; and Diamond White of Aiken.
Pallbearers were Quiozel T. Simmons, Antwan Palmer, Glenn Gethers, Jr., Freddie Wilson, and Aramis Goodman.
Betty Williams
Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Jo Fulmore Williams, conducted by the Rev. Robert G. McCutchen, Jr., were held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Clauddie Henryhand Memorial Chapel of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Crossroad Cemetery of Salters.
Mrs. Williams, 84, died Monday, July 22, 2019. She was born January 6, 1935, in Cades, the daughter of the late Henry Fulmore and Mary McCutchen-Fulmore. As a young woman she moved to Hemingway. For the last 27 years she lived in Kingstree, as a resident of the Williamsburg Residential Care Facility. For many years she did domestic work as well as farm work. She was married to the late Bernard Williams. Three siblings, Clayton Fulmore, Maryann Wilson, and Anzeola McCrae, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: one daughter, Mary Ann Williams of Charlotte, North Carolina; two sons, Archie of Columbia; and Derrick Williams of Miami, Florida; two sisters, Hannah Johnson of Baltimore, Maryland; and Henrietta Fulmore of San Diego, California.