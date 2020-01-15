Juanita Legrand
Funeral services for Mrs. Juanita Lee Legrand, conducted by the Rev. Jerry L. Gadsden and the Rev. Keith Hunter, were held Monday, December 30, 2019, at the St. Paul United Methodist Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Greenlawn Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mrs. Legrand died Thursday, December 26, 2019, at her residence. She was born September 17, 1938, the daughter of the late Doward and Rosa Funny Lee. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. She moved to Baltimore, Maryland to pursue her occupation in the medical field. She was married to the late Robert Legrand, Jr. She moved back to Kingstree, where she was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. She graduated from Tomlinson High School. She was employed by the University of Maryland Hospital for 25 years. She retired and was employed by McLeod Hospital for five years. Four siblings, Lillie Mae Hunter, Willie Sena Lee, Johnny Lee, and James Lee, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: one daughter, Cassandra Legrand; one granddaughter; and four great-grandchildren.
Baker Richardson
Funeral services for Baker “Teddy” Richardson, conducted by the Rev. Hugh McDowell, were held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Clauddie Henryhand Memorial Chapel of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Wesley Mt. Zion Cemetery of Lane.
Mr. Richardson died Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was born May 6, 1936, in James Island, the son of the late Robert and Josephine Richardson and the stepson of Mrs. Eva Dupree Richardson. He attended public school on James Island, leaving high school and moving on to serve in the United States Army. He proudly served his country from 1955 to 1958. His lifelong companion, Juanita Wright, and five siblings, Walter Richardson (Ruth), Elizabeth RichardsonBackman (Timothy), Alfonso Richardson (Janice), Hezekiah “Clement” Richardson (Pat), and Robert “Junior” Richardson, Jr. (Francine), preceded him in death.
Survivors are: four children, Janette Wilder, Jacquelyn RichardsonThornton (Robert), David Richardson (Donna), and Gerald Richardson (Dana); one brother, Louie Richardson (Theresa); nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Lucille Green
Funeral services for Mrs. Lucille Scott Green, conducted by Pastor Norman Gamble, were held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the New Ebenezer Baptist Church of Florence. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Florence Memorial Gardens of Florence.
Ms. Green died Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was born August 10,1942, in Salters, the daughter of Geneva Joiner Scott and the late Franklin Scott, Sr. She graduated from Tomlinson High School of Kingstree. She moved to Rochester, New York in 1966. She was employed and subsequently retired from General Motors in 1994. Upon moving back to Florence, she became a member of New Ebenezer Baptist Church. A son, Charles Green, Sr., and a brother, Franklin Scott, Jr., preceded her in death.
Survivors, in addition to her mother, are: one brother, Loras Scott (Emma Ruth); one sister-in-law, Leesie Ann Scott; one son, Randy Rudolph, Sr. (Katrina); an adopted daughter, Alisa Webb (William); one daughter-in-law, Janelle Green, six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Charles Green, Jr., Mark Kegler, Quentin Jones, Lawrence McBride, Elliott Jones, and Leroy Scott.
Betty Burgess
Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Gamble Burgess, conducted by Bishop Dr. Linwood Cooper and the Rev. Glennie E. Tisdale, were held January 3, 2020, at the Believers Holiness Convention Center of Coward. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Poston Cemetery of Cades.
Mrs. Burgess died Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was born June 29, 1975, in Florence County, the daughter of the late James Bo and Johnnie Pearl Gamble. She graduated from Lake City High School, class of 1994. She was employed at Commander Nursing Home for 16 years. A sister, Tabitha Gamble Thompson, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: her husband, Christopher Burgess of Coward; one daughter, Shania Dickson of Coward; two Godchildren, Haven Hampton of Coward; and Landry Henneghan of Florence; her stepmother, Etta S. Gamble of Hemingway; three stepsisters, Deniece Washington (Kendell) and Tierra Stevens, both of Hemingway; and Wonda Stevens of Raleigh, North Carolina; one stepbrother, Darien Scott of Hemingway; and her father-in-law, Henry McKenzie and mother-in-law, Neva McKenzie.
Floral bearers were Andrea Cooper, Jannie Epps, Monique Hudson, Arianna Simmons, Tennille Hanna, and Jaquisha Washington.
Alice Mitchum
Funeral services for Mrs. Alice Juanita Wilson Mitchum, conducted by the Rev. Jerry L. Gadsden, were held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. Paul United Methodist Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mrs. Mitchum died Monday, December 23, 20 19, in Dayton, Ohio. She was born April 18, 1933, in Kingstree, the daughter of the late William (Way) and Annie (Cherry) Wilson. Her stepmother, Parthenia Wilson, and four brothers, Johnny, Willie (Ruby), Otis, and Curtis Wilson, preceded her in death. She was married to the late Willie D. Mitchum. She attended Cane Branch School and Tomlinson High School of Kingstree. She moved to Rochester, New York in 1954. She was employed as a production worker by Stromberg-Carlson and Harris Communication in Rochester, New York until her retirement and returned to Kingstree. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Kingstree and New Bethel CME in Rochester, New York. She was also a lifelong member of Eastern Star’s Daughters of Ruth Chapter in Rochester, New York.
Survivors are: one son, Charles Mitchum (Regina) of Englewood, Ohio; three brothers, Moses Wilson (Flora) of Columbia; William H. Wilson of Hempstead, New York; and Laverne Wilson of Bronx, New York; four sisters, Lillie Belle Broughton of Columbus, Ohio; Julie Gibson (Bosie) of Atlanta, Georgia; Rochelle Benbow (Henry) of Lane; and Ethel Havens (Dennis) of Uniondale, New York; three grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Annette Dumas
Funeral services for Annette Dumas, conducted by the Rev. Herbert Godwin, were held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Word of God Outreach Ministries of Scranton. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the McFadden Cemetery of Olanta.
Ms. Dumas died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at the Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital of Sumter. She was born May 28, 1965, the daughter of Mary Edith Quattlebaum. She received her formal education at the Olanta High School of Florence County. She attended Greater St. Paul of Sumter. She was employed by Sumter School District #17 as a custodian for eight years.
Survivors, in addition to her mother of Olanta, are: three daughters, Shareka Atkinson (Marion) of Charlotte, North Carolina; Amelia Prince of Marshville, North Carolina; and Ciara Burgess of Sumter; two sisters, Jane Barrow and Mary Maria Butler (Tyrone), both of Olanta; two brothers, James Edward Quattlebaum of Olanta; and Tony Lee Quattlebaum of Broton, Georgia; and two grandchildren.
Arthur Grant
Funeral services for Arthur Freddie Grant, conducted by the Rev. Andrew R. Adams, II and Elder Leroy Grant, were held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Mt. Zion AME Church of Georgetown. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Mt. Zion Cemetery of Georgetown.
Mr. Grant died Monday, December 30, 2019. He was born October 30, 1922, in the North Santee Community of Georgetown, the son of the late Cesar and Ida Duncan Grant. Eight siblings preceded him in death. He was employed by Pawleys Island Rope & Hammock for 48 years, where he knitted hammocks until he retired.
Survivors are: his wife, Ethel Grant; eight children, Matthew Grant (Mary), Mary Grant, Janie Grant, Elder Leroy Grant (Aurora), Annette Browne (Brian), Arthur Grant (Annette), Glennie Grant, and Marie Canteen; three grandchildren that he reared as is own, Joyce Linnen (Herbert, Jr.), Wayne Grant, and Michael Grant; a son-in-law, James Canteen; a daughter-in-law, Larene Holmes Grant; 21 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.
Nathaniel Reid, Jr.
Funeral service for Nathaniel Maurice “Peewee” Reid, Jr., conducted by the Rev. William James, were held Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the Wilson United Methodist Church of Greeleyville. Burial, directed by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home, followed at the Big Spring Cemetery of Greeleyville.
Mr. Reid died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the McLeod Regional Center of Florence. He was born April 11, 1957, in Greeleyville, the son of Mary Jane Reid and the late Nathaniel Maurice Reid, Sr. He graduated from C.E. Murray High School in 1976. After graduating from high school, he attended Williamsburg Technical College. He worked as a construction worker for over 30 years at MW Clearing and Grading, Inc. in Blacksburg. He was a lifelong member of Long Branch United Methodist Church of Greeleyville. A brother, John A. Reid, preceded him in death.
Survivors, in addition to his mother, are: his wife, Alglinder Reid; five sons, Marcus Reid, Nathaniel Maurice Reid, III, and Brandon Moore, all of Greeleyville; Marquis Stratton (Lakesha) of Manning; and Kelvin Burgess (Tyscha) of Connecticut; three daughters, Kashana Green, Sadana Monique Reid of Greeleyville; and Tiffany Wilson (Jeffrey) of Manning; three brothers, Michael O’Neil Reid of Juneau, Alaska; Bruce Wayne Reid of San Diego, California; and Gregory Otis Reid of Sanford, Florida; three sisters, Deborah Hilton (Thomas) of Greeleyville; Ethel Bennett (James) of Sanford, Florida; and Gloria Dunmore of Manning; his mother- in- law, Beulah Dukes Hilton of Kingstree; and a host of grandchildren.
Marion Gibson
Funeral services for Marion “Gip” Wilson, conducted by the Rev. Anthony Hodge, were held Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Cumberland United Methodist Church of Florence. Burial, conducted by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home, followed at the James Memorial Garden of Effingham.
Mr. Gibson died Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the McLeod Regional Medical Center of Florence. He was born November 25, 1972, in Washington, DC, the son of Mattie Reed Gibson and the late William Edward Gibson, Jr. He was raised at Church of the Atonement, a Presbyterian church in Silver Spring, Maryland. He graduated from Albert Einstein High School. He served in the Marine Core Reserves from 1991-1997, and was an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). At the Omega Institute for Holistic Studies and the Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health, he led workshops and discussion groups on different aspects of holistic lifestyles including Conscious Communication, Non-Attachment, Yoga off the Mat, Selfless Service, Meditation, and Witness Consciousness. He led hundreds of hours of Share Circles. He was a talented chef and enjoyed eating what he grew in his garden.
Survivors, in addition to his mother of Florence, are: one sister, Vernice Gibson Jones of Herndon, Virginia; and one brother, William Edward Gibson, III of Hagerstown, Maryland.
Justin Holloway
Funeral services for Justin Bradley Holloway, conducted by the Rev. J. Jeannette Cooper, were held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Cumberland United Methodist Church of Florence. Burial, conducted by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home, followed at the James Memorial Garden of Effingham.
Mr. Holloway died Friday, December 2019. He was born April 25, 1997, in Florence, the son of Harry and Sandra Holloway. He was educated in Florence 1 Schools, where he was a 2015 honor graduate of Wilson High School in Florence. Upon completing high school, he entered Coastal Carolina University. He graduated on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications and a minor in Creative Writing. He was a member of Cumberland United Methodist Church, where he was an acolyte and an usher as well as a member of the youth choir. He was often called to participate in church services during special occasions. He was committed to his family and served on the Executive Board of the Hoover-Hedrick Family Reunion as a junior officer. He excelled as a student and as an athlete. He attended science, technology, engineering, and mathematics camp during his youth. He enjoyed playing sports including baseball, basketball and football. He was taught to play the game of golf at a young age by Edward Addison, Thaddaeus “Butch” Barr and Tommy Bryant.
Survivors, in addition to his parents of Florence, are: four siblings, Shequoia J. Holloway of Atlanta; Javier Holloway and Javonne Holloway, both of Columbia; and Dherdrick Scott of Florence; a special niece, Ava Scott of Florence; his Godparents, George Bradley (Tina); his Godmother, Evelyn Scott; and his grandparents, Marilyn McClain, Janie McCleod, Betty McCellan, and Diane Hunter.
Ethel White
Mrs. Ethel Mae White, 81, of Scranton, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at MUSC-Florence in Florence.
Funeral services, conducted by Pastor Minnie P. Johnson and the Rev. Nathaniel Wilson, were held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the AFC Restoration & Deliverance Family Worship Center of Olanta. Burial, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, followed at the Old McFadden Cemetery of Barrineau.
Mrs. White received her formal education in the public schools of Florence County and graduated from Carver High School in Lake City. After graduation, she began working in the sewing industry and was a local seamstress in Coward. She later moved to Baltimore, Maryland in 1964 and was employed as a professional seamstress working for Misty Hill and London Fog, from where she retired. At an early age, she became a member of New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Lake City. She renewed her membership after returning to South Carolina 13 years ago. She was married to the late Leroy “Brooks” White. A daughter, Tiesha McFadden, and three siblings, Redell Lewis, James Williams, Jr., and Willis Williams, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: three daughters, Theresa McFadden, Darlene Hansel, and Dalphine White, all of Baltimore, Maryland; a grandchild reared as her own, Sheteria, of the home; 11 siblings, Adaree McKenzie and Harold Williams (Beverly), both of Paterson, New Jersey; Randy Williams (Lisa) of Dover, Delaware; Catherine McKenzie of Hampton, Virginia; Loretta Dickson of Olanta; Betty Graham (Earl), James Aurther Williams (Vernell), both of Scranton; Deloris Hannah (Randolph) of Orangeburg; Margret Middleton of Charleston; Freddie Brown of Kingstree; and Johnny Williams (Ivory Dell) of Lake City; and seven grandchildren.
Ruth McKnight
Funeral services for Mrs. Ruth Adamson McKnight, conducted by the Rev. Joyce Timmons, were held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Bethesda United Methodist Church of Cades. Burial, directed by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home, followed at Faith Cemetery.
Mrs. McKnight died Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was born May 18, 1927, the daughter of the late William and Lizzie Gregg Adamson. She was married to the late William Cain McKnight. Seven siblings, James and Wesley Adamson, Lillie Bell Cooper, Laura and Mattie McKnight, Diane McManus, and Sharon Williametta Adamson Epps, preceded her in death. She was educated in the public schools of Williamsburg County. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics from Claflin University of Orangeburg and a Master’s Degree in Guidance Counseling from the University of South Carolina of Columbia, and additional studies at South Carolina State University of Orangeburg. Her entire teaching profession was spent at Battery Park Elementary and High School of Nesmith. She was a member and supporter of Bethesda United Methodist Church, where she has held numerous positions such as Stewardship Chairperson, Finance Committee, Administrative Council, Lay Servant, Combine Choir, and United Methodist Women. While attending Claflin she was inducted into the Mu Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority in 1947. She was a charter member of Delta Tau Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. of Kingstree, a member of the Order of Eastern Star, NAACP, Williamsburg County Retired Educators Association, Vital Aging, Clemson Extension Club (FCL), Williamsburg County Enterprise and many other prestige organizations around the low country where she has received honorable mentions. She had her own business venture, McKnight’s Notary and Tax Service. She worked diligently with Volunteer Income Tax Assistant annually. She was the recipient of many honors and awards to mention a few, Fifty Year award from the Order of Eastern Star, Zeta of the Year Award, and the Poster Child of the Diabetes Coalition.
Survivors are: one son, Wilfred McKnight of Columbia; two special nieces she called her daughters, Jannie M. Covington and Pastor Josa McIntosh, both of Kingstree; one daughter-in-law, Deborah McKnight of Columbia; one sister, Mrs. Juanita Singletary of Richmond, Virginia; two Godchildren, Dobran Farmer (Shannon) and Deziraye S. Farmer; a Godson, the Rev. Roderick McKnight of Lake City; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.