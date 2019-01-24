Cindy Harmoh
Funeral services for Mrs. Cindy Lee Fulton Harmoh, conducted by Pastor Eddie Gamble, Jr., were held Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at the Clauddie Henryhand Memorial Chapel of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Greenlawn Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mrs. Harmoh died Friday, January 11, 2019, at the McLeod Hospice House of Florence. She was born August 12, 1962, the daughter of the late Alton Dozier Fulton and Lizzie Clee Graham Fulton. She attended the public schools of Williamsburg County and graduated from Kingstree Senior High School, the class of 1980. She was married to the late Doran Dave Harmoh. She worked for various jobs for many years, including Golden Skillet, Phoenix Gloves Technology, and Beach Colony Resort.
Survivors are: one daughter, Olivia Latasha Harmoh of Kingstree; one son, Tyrone Andre Harmoh of Kingstree; four sisters, Dallie Mae Darby (Leverne) and Martha Ann Gamble (the Rev. Eddie), both of Salters; and Doris Chandler (Anderson) and Alberta Fulton, both of Kingstree; one brother, Larry Joe Fulton (Cynthia) of Manning; and two grandchildren, Khiley Aria Washington and Kinsley Olivia Washington of the home.
LeJune Floyd, Jr.
LeJune Patrick “Pat” Floyd, Jr., 69, husband of Julie Ann Kirven Floyd, died Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at the Williamsburg Regional Hospital.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 19, 2019, at the Sandy Bay Pentecostal Holiness Church. Burial, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home, followed at the Smith Cemetery.
Mr. Floyd was born November 24, 1949, in Kingstree, the son of the late LeJune P. Floyd, Sr. and Eula Mae Crosby Floyd. He was a graduate of Kingstree High School and Midlands Technical College in Columbia. He was a self-employed contractor. He was a lifelong member of Sandy Bay Pentecostal Holiness Church, the Men’s Fellowship and a former deacon. He was an accomplished taxidermist and talented builder of many things.
Survivors, in addition to his wife of the home, are: two children, Patricia F. Wilbourne (Steve) of Mt. Pleasant; and Christopher P. Floyd (Jessie) of John’s Island; two sisters, Victoria Wooten (Ken) of Florence; and Linda Price of Cades; one brother, Johnny Floyd (Janet) of Lexington; and six grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to HealthWell Foundation (HealthWellFoundation.org) who so graciously provided assistance with Pat’s cancer medications, 20440 Century Blvd, Suite 250, Germantown, MD 20874, Sandy Bay Pentecostal Holiness Church, 172 Delos Road, Kingstree, SC 29556, or Williamsburg Regional Hospital Foundation, PO Box 568, Kingstree, SC 29556 (WRHFoundation.org).