Richie Bishop
Funeral services for Richie E.C. Bishop, conducted by Pastor Shann Laribo, were held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the New Bethel Sounds of Praise of Summerville, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Bishop died Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in North Charleston. He was born October 29, 1986, in Long Island, New York, the son of Dr. Richard Bishop, Sr. and Alicia Parks Baxter. He attended the public schools of Berkeley County, graduating from Goose Creek High School in June 2004. He was a member of Net International Church. He was a gifted musician, playing the organ with ease. He was also gifted in construction, landscaping, and flooring.
Survivors are: his wife, Annissa E. Bishop of the home; six children, Richlynn Bishop, Nyajiah Bishop, Richie Bishop, III, R’Ryanna Bishop, and Anjalise and Angel Rivera; his parents, Alicia Baxter (Pastor Clayton) of Ladson; and Dr. Richard Bishop, Sr. (Latonya) of Hampton, Virginia; five siblings, Cynthia Perez (Michael) of Columbia; Patrice Parks of Huger; Antoinette Bishop of Ladson; Sharee Bishop; and Isaiah Bishop; his grandparents, Essie Parks, Willie Bishop, and Deacon Clarence Baxter (Izena); and his mother- and father-in-law, Barbara and James Elliott, Sr.
Herbert Hammond, Jr.
Funeral services for Herbert Fresh” or “Lil Herbert” Hammond, Jr., conducted by the Rev. Charles B. Johnson and the Rev. Dr. Herman Gibson, Jr., were held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the St. Matthews Baptist Church of Salters. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Salters Community Cemetery of Salters.
Mr. Hammond died Sunday, December 15, 2019, at his residence in Loris. He was born June 25, 1984, in Kingstree, the son of Herbert Hammond, Sr. and Jannie McKnight Gadsden. He attended the public schools of Williamsburg County and furthered his education at Voorhees College in Denmark, where he graduated with a degree as an electrician. He also attended Job Corp in Bamberg, where he received a certificate as a computer technician. A sister, Mary Lou Swinton, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Kelsi Vaughn Hammond and son, Herbert Hykeem Hammond, III of Loris; his parents, Herbert Hammond, Sr. of Salters; and Jannie Gadsden (Julius) of Kingstree; two brothers, Kelly Daniels of Atlanta, Georgia; and Esaw Daniels, Jr. (Stacey Ann) of Myrtle Beach; six sisters, Margarite Edmonds of Columbia; Joan Whack (Laurie) of Salters; Tracy HammondColclough (Jasen) of Buford, Georgia; Wendy Conyers and Brenda Myers (Kevin), both of Kingstree; and LaQuessa Dozier of Florence; his mother-in-law, Crystal Steen; and his grandparents, Judy and Marvin Winburn.
Genovia Butler
Funeral services for Mrs. Genovia “Nova” McCray Butler, conducted by the Rev. Benjamin Milligan, were held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Redeemer Reformed Episcopal Church of Pineville. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Sanders Hill Cemetery of Eadytown.
Mrs. Butler, 69, died Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was born April 25, 1950, the daughter of the late John McCray and Ruth Prioleau McCray. She was married to the late Jesse Butler. A son, Jessie “Butch” Butler, Jr., and twobrothers, John Prioleau and Lawrence McCray, preceded her in death. She attended Berkeley County Schools, graduating from Russellville High School in 1968. After graduation, she moved to Jersey City, New Jersey. Summer Grade and Metro Glass of Jersey City, New Jersey employed her. Charleston and Berkeley County Schools also employed her. She was a member of Redeemer Reformed Episcopal Church. She was a member of Jehovah Chapter #203 Order of the Eastern Star in Cross.
Survivors are: two sons, Keith 0. Butler (Wanda) of Conyers, Georgia; and Mark A. Butler (Valerie) of Cross; two daughters, Jennifer Butler Washington (Joseph) and Timeka M. Butler, both of Cross; five adopted children, Cynthia Greene, Donte’ Greene, Michelle Marion, Lamont Middleton and Joe Greene; a special friend and caregiver, Mary White; three brothers, Alfred McCray and Nathaniel Breach (Jessikah), both of Pineville; and Wilbur McCray of Jersey City, New Jersey; sisters, Betty Marion (William) of Jersey City, New Jersey; Belinda Bennett and Beverly M. Pinckney (Arthur) of Cross; and Carla McCray and Yvonne Griffin, both of Macon, Georgia; a sister-in-law, Brenda B. Butler of Roanoke, Virginia; her mother-in-law, Martha S. Butler of Cross; six Godchildren, Sheila Grant, Anthony McCray, Porsha Johnson, Carlos Cooper, Sherman Spann and William Hezikiah; 13 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Hesikiah Fraiser
Funeral services for Hesikiah “Bobby” or “The Moss Man” Fraiser, conducted by the Rev. William F. Jemison, were held Monday, December 16, 2019, at the Inez M. Henryhand Memorial Chapel of St. Stephen. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Springwood Cemetery of Cross.
Mr. Fraiser died Saturday, December 7, 2019, at his residence. He was born December 20, 1950, in Berkeley County, the son of the late Deacon James Fraiser and Lucille Sanders Fraiser. Eight siblings preceded him in death. He was educated in Berkeley County Schools before moving to New York City. He worked in many capacities over his life including, construction and welding. He was able to master any job he put his mind to. He was a member of Hickory Hill Baptist Church of Pineville.
Survivors are: his wife, Joe Ann Blount Fraiser; five sons, Timothy (Jamika), Hesikiah “Bobby” Jr. (LeSher), Douglas, Ramel and Michael; three daughters, Sharon, Michelle (John) and Latisha, all of New York City, New York; three sisters, Sadie Bolger (Leroy), Geraldine Spann (Albert), and Betty Frasier, all of South Carolina; two brothers, Lewis Sanders (Marie) of Baltimore, Maryland; and James Sanders (Bertha) of Long Island, New York; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Reba Williams
Funeral services for Reba Williams, conducted by the Rev. James B. Lewis, Sr., were held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Georgetown. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Eastling Cemetery of Georgetown.
Ms. Williams died Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was born September 15, 1964, in Georgetown, the daughter of Rebecca and Hezekiah Williams. She was educated in the Georgetown County School System. After exploring her talent for music, she began her musical journey by learning piano and by age 13, Chester Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Georgetown, as Minister of Music, employed her. Since then, she shared her musical giftings and anointed voice with several churches in Georgetown County and surrounding areas. She graduated from Horry Georgetown Technical College in 1984 receiving her Associates Degree in Secretarial Science. She also received certifications in Phlebotomy, Certified Nursing Assistant, Medical Terminology, etc. She was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church, where she served as Minister of Music.
Survivors, in addition to her parents of Georgetown, are: her husband, Paul Funny of Georgetown; two daughters, Mahalia Gethers and Hannah Williams of Georgetown; one brother, Kiah Williams (Sherilynn) of Georgetown; and one sister, Racheal P. Hurell (Johnathan) of Fort Mill.
Lida Wilson
Funeral services for Mrs. Lida Scott Wilson, conducted by the Rev. Jerry L. Gadsden, were held Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the St. Paul United Methodist Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the St. Paul U.M. Church Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mrs. Wilson died Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Williamsburg Regional Hospital of Kingstree. She was born July 24, 1926, in Williamsburg County, the daughter of the late Sam and Susie Scott. She attended the public schools of Williamsburg County. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. She was a member of the United Methodist Women and the Usher Board for many years. She also served for many years as a home share provider, providing service to the people she served. She was married to the late Maceo Wilson. Survivors are: two sons, Frank Wilson, Sr. (Bernice) and Sam Wilson; two daughters, Elizabeth Wilson and Thelma Smith; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.