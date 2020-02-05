Joseph Burgess
Funeral services for Joseph “Bolly” Burgess, conducted by the Rev. Frederick Johnson, were held Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the St. John AME Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the St. John AME Church Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mr. Burgess died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the McLeod Hospice House of Florence. He was born May 9, 1953, in Florence County, the son of the late John Thomas Burgess and Jessie Burgess. Three siblings, Retha McKenzie, Vernell Burgess, and Thomas Burgess, preceded him in death. He received his formal educational training at Lake City High School. He was a farmer and an aluminum collector.
Survivors are: five sisters, Carrie Dell Barrow of Atlantic City, New Jersey; Dorothy Lee Graham of Lake City; Doretha Hopkins and Bobbie Jean Burgess, both of Scranton; and Mary Anderson (Herbert) of Olanta.
Willie Tisdale
Funeral services for Willie “Boo” Tisdale, conducted by the Rev. Christopher Dozier, were held Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the Clauddie Henryhand Memorial Chapel of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the St. Michael U.M. Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mr. Tisdale died Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was born November 20, 1930, in Kingstree, the son of the late Willie “Noot” and Dollie Tisdale. Two siblings, James Tisdale and Eliza Hanna, preceded him in death. He was educated in the public schools of Williamsburg County. He was a member of St. Michael U. M. Church. He moved to Rochester, New York. He attended Memorial AME Zion Church in New York. He was a supervisor at Elmer Davis Rooter until he retired in 2001.
Survivors are: his wife, Lillie Scott Tisdale of the home; two daughters, Michelle Tisdale Miles and Felicia Tisdale of Rochester, New York; two adopted daughters, Tonika Mitchum and Tiffany Mitchum of the home; three sisters, Betty Wilson (Wash) of Lake City; Channie Williams of Atlanta, Georgia; and Lou Dottie Tisdale of Myrtle Beach; a sister he raised as his daughter, Hazel Dukes (Leroy) of Kingstree; five grandchildren; and four great-granddaughters.
Kelly Pressley, Jr.
Funeral services for Kelly “Big K” Pressley, Jr., conducted by Dr. Eddie C. Williams, were held Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Friendship United Methodist Church of Nesmith. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Friendship U. M. Church Cemetery of Nesmith.
Mr. Pressley died Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was born March 22, 1945, in Nesmith, the son of the late Elizabeth Castle Pressley and Kelly Ceasar Pressley. He was married to the late Janie Marie Session Pressley. A granddaughter, Mia Scott Pressley and two brothers, Anthony Pressley and Clarence Pressley, preceded him in death. He attended Battery Park High School and graduated with the Class of 1964. After graduation, he moved to New York, where he was a bus driver. In 1972 he moved back to South Carolina. Wellman employed him until his retirement. He worked his way up to Lead Man. He was a community softball coach and a storeowner. He was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church.
Survivors are: four daughters, Yvonne McFadden (Herbert) of Lake City; Adrian Pressley of Hemingway; Non-Denominational Minister Kelle Perkins (Roger) of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Valarie Johnson of New Haven, Connecticut; two nieces reared as his daughters, Ellen Pressley of Linden, New Jersey; and Shirley Edgarton of Pittsfield, Massachusetts; six siblings, Beatrice Barber of Brooklyn, New York; Caletha Burroughs (Elijah) of Florence; Carrie Watson (Zanda) of St. Helena Island; and Harry “Van” Pressley, Linda Wilson (Steves), and Joan Pressley, all of Nesmith; a goddaughter, Shreese Mayers (Terry) of Columbia; a very special guy he treated as a son, Lorenzo McFadden; 15 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Ophelia Snow-Kelly
Funeral services for Evangelist Ophelia Snow-Kelly, conducted by The Right Rev. Archbishop Dr. Floyd A. Knowlin, were held Monday, January 20, 2020, at the Lighthouse of Jesus Christ Church of Georgetown. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Lighthouse of Jesus Christ Cemetery of Georgetown.
Evangelist Snow-Kelly died Sunday, January 12, 2020, at MUSC of Charleston.
She was born June 16, 1961, the daughter of the late James John and Ora Bell Holmes Golden. She received her formal education in the public schools of Georgetown, graduating from Howard High School in 1979. Studies in Human Services and Interior Design were completed at Horry-Georgetown Technical College. She studied Pastoral studies at Morris College Extension. Upon completing the aforementioned, she spent a year studying Human Services at Winthrop University of Rock Hill. She was married to the late Edward Grimmage, Sammy Snow and John Kelly, respectively. A brother, Timothy Golden, and a grandson, Elijah Cox, preceded her in death. On September 27, 1992, she received her minister’s license at the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church of Andrews. She worked in ministry at House of Prayer COGICJ in the North Santee Community and was a member of St. Luke FBH Church in the Pee Dee Community at the time of her passing. Her occupations included Georgetown County Council on Aging - Transportation Supervisor, Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Coordinator; Georgetown Humane Society- Volunteer Coordinator and Walmart - Sales Associate. She was very involved with the United Way- Reading Tutor, National Federation of the
Blind and founder of Young Men Save Yourselves for many years. She was a member of Women of Purpose Ministry, Midnight Monday Prayer Group, It’s Time to Rejoice Gospel TV Show and as an outstanding comedian, fondly known as Miss St. Luke Cabbage Head.
Survivors are: one daughter, Christy Grimmage Bambara (Sambo-Roland) of Bronx, New York; three sons, Eric Grimmage of Georgetown; Marcese Snow of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Staff Sergeant Quintilius Snow (Ashley) of El Paso, Texas; one sister, Germaine Fraser Rodney) of Atlanta, Georgia; two brothers, Kevin Golden of Georgetown; and James Gary Nesmith (Maldonia) of Conway; a special aunt and her daughter, Ruth and Caroline Grant, who viewed each other as sisters; and five grandchildren.
Malik Gibbs
Funeral services for Malik Jalen “Gibby” Gibbs, conducted by the Rev. Curtis Dingle and Minister Milton Wearing, were held Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the St. Phillip Baptist Church of St. Stephen. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Tri Churches Cemetery of St. Stephen.
Mr. Gibbs died Monday, January 20, 2020. He was born July 29, 2000, in Charleston, the son of Deloris Gibbs and Michael Lee Gibbs. He was educated in the Berkeley County School System. A brother, Michael Lee “Mikey” Gibbs, Jr., preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his mother, Deloris Wilder of St. Stephen; his father, Michael Lee Gibbs (Dianna) of Durham, North Carolina; one brother, Anthony Collins of St. Stephen; three sisters, Shamica Gibbs and Dakayla Collins, both of Moncks Coroner; and Dateka Crawford (Ellis) of Jacksonville, Florida; his maternal grandmother, Ernestine Wilder of St. Stephen; and his paternal grandparents, Bishop Samuel E. Gibbs and Elder Annabell Gibbs, both of Moncks Corner.
Pallbearers were Bryan Davis, Melvin Thompson, Jonathan Stewart, Shaman Alston, Nathaniel Slaughter, and Jason Hayden.
Kelly Keels
Funeral services for Brother Kelly James Keels, conducted by Bishop Kenneth Swinger, were held Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Greater Saint John Apostolic Church of Greeley Ville. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Keels Cemetery of Greeleyville.
Brother Keels died Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the McLeod Medical Center of Florence. He was born April 5, 1949, in Williamsburg County, the son of the late Deacon Willie C. Keels and Missionary Maggie Keels. He was a 1968 graduate of C.E. Murray High School of Greeleyville and attended Williamsburg Technical College. He served in the United States Army. He was employed by Georgia Pacific of Russellville and retired after 31 years of service. After retirement, Palmetto Synthetics, Williamsburg Regional Hospital, and Williamsburg County Transit employed him. He was a member of Greater St. John Apostolic Church, where he served as an usher. He was an avid mechanic, farmer, and skillful handyman. Seven siblings, Jo’Nathan Keels, Roberta K. Keels, Bobby James Keels, Marie K. Ampah, Para Lee Keels, Christine K. Palmer, and Willie “O’Lee” Keels, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: four daughters, Nakia Alexander (Aaron) of Charlotte, North Carolina; Pamela Griffin (Gregory) of Brunswick, Georgia; Yolanda McClary of Salters; and Rhonda Sabb of Washington, DC; one son, Morgan Green (Cherilyn) of Sumter; a son like figure, Windell McKnight (Sakeenah) of Conway; one brother, John Henry Keels (Barbara) of Greeleyville; one sister, Girleen Stephens of Greeleyville; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
James Adams, Jr.
James Edward Adams, Jr., 55, died Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Williamsburg Regional Hospital.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Williamsburg Funeral Home Chapel. Burial, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home, followed at Kingstree Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Adams was born July 20, 1964, in Kingstree, the son of the late James Edward Adams, Sr. and Joan Price Adams. He was a graduate of Kingstree Senior High and was a certified paramedic. He was the manager of the Railroad Auction Company in Kingstree and the owner of Carolina Trading Post of Florence.
Survivors are: two sisters, Vivian Moore (Eddie) of Kingstree; and Alger Holloman (Barry) of Florence; one brother, Matt Adams (Nicole) of Kingstree; nieces and nephews, Sierra Gainey (Justin), Ashlyn Adams, Lauryn Adams, Adam Moore, and James Allen Moore; fiancé, Jessica Ludwig and her children, Samuel, Cesar, and Robin.
Memorials may be made to Kingstree Presbyterian Church, PO Box 904, Kingstree, SC 29556 or to the Spinal Bifida Association, 1600 Wilson Blvd, Suite 800, Arlington, VA 22209 or to the Edward Adams Fund, C/o Vivian Moore, 21 Designer Street, Kingstree, SC 29556.