Charles Shaffer
Charles LaVern “Vern” Shaffer, 91, widower of Catherine T. Shaffer, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Commander Nursing Center in Florence.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Williamsburg Baptist Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home, followed at the Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Shaffer was born April 5, 1928, in Redfork, Oklahoma, the son of the late Lynford and Lena Lucille Roach Shaffer. He was a 1949 graduate of John Brown University, and was a Veteran of the Korean War, and served the first two years on the USS Worcester, a light cruiser and flag ship, then having shore duty his last two years, stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. He taught Sunday school, and served as a deacon for many years at various Baptist churches. He worked at the Smithsonian Institution as a Series Design and Production Manager that produced “Serial publications” for the various museums until he retired in 1978. He served two four-year terms on the Board of Trustees for the SC Baptist Courier, serving in 1982-1986, and 1990-1994. He was a member of Williamsburg Baptist Church. He was also an artist and a master wood worker. Through the years Vern and his wife, Catherine took great joy in opening and sharing their home with both the adults and youth of their church family. The Easter egg hunts they hosted continue to be one of the favorite memories shared by many who attended. Two siblings, Glenn Shaffer and Darlene Shaffer, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: one sister, Clarissa D. Dempsey (Richard) of Fredericksburg, Virginia; and nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Williamsburg Baptist Church, c/o Merianne Cowley, 2111 Thurgood Marshall Hwy, Kingstree, South Carolina 29556.
Sarah Wilson
Graveside services for Sarah Ella Wilson, conducted by the Rev. Charles McCray, the Rev. Olin Dukes, and Elder Dr. William Outing, were held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the St. Peter Missionary Baptist Cemetery of the Suttons Community of Williamsburg County, directed by Pressley’s Funeral Home.
Ms. Wilson was born May 25, 1936, in Santee, the daughter of the late Rev. Willie and Annie Wilson. She was educated in the public school system and graduated from Williamsburg High School in Kingstree. In 1967, she moved to Sarasota, Florida. After moving there she later joined Bethlehem Baptist Church. She was employed by Morrison Cafeteria and retired after 36 years. Two children, Herman Wilson and Barbara Rackley, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: two daughters, Anna Becton and Easter Curry; two stepsons, Jeffery and Derrick Harvin; two sons-in-law, Sherman Rackley and Brewster Harvin (Ruth); five adopted children, Cheryl, Joenique King, Kia, Trinity, and Nobie; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Sylvester Beauford
Funeral services for Sylvester Leon “Pokey” Beauford, conducted by the Rev. Wilford Kinlaw, were held Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Alvin Community Center of Alvin, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Beauford died Thursday, January 23, 2020, in Jamestown. He was born August 8, 1956, in Jamestown. He was educated in the Berkeley County School System. He attended Liberty Reformed Episcopal Church in Jamestown. He was skilled in several construction trades and worked in numerous capacities within this profession. Two brothers, David Allen and Ronald Beauford, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his mother, Ellinor (Bobby) Beauford of Alvin; his father, the Rev. Earl Beauford of Jamestown; two sons, Kendrick Alston (Lynette) of Bonneau; and Corey Beauford (Thuy) of Riverdale, Maryland; four brothers, Heyward Beauford (Tyra) of Alpharetta, Georgia; Percy Beauford, Esquire of Goose Creek; Dr. Wayne Beauford, MD (Janet) of High Point, North Carolina; and Levant Goodman (Hernetha) of Alvin; six sisters, Kim Beauford of Goose Creek; Janice Tisdale of Alvin; Monica Pinckney (Raynard) of Jamestown; Lenoir Graham (Theodore) of Manassas, Virginia; Melissa Stewart (Stan) of Fayetteville, North Carolina; and Tanzey Milligan of Moncks Corner; his former wife and friend, Norma Russell of Jamestown; and two grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Eric Greene, Mark Hamilton, Bernard Hawkins, Derrick Hawkins, Zebedee Beauford, and Alan Mazyck.
Pansy Tisdale
Funeral services for Mrs. Pansy Louise Alston Tisdale, conducted by Minister Jacob Wilson and the Rev. Otis C. Prioleau, were held Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Greater Bethel AME Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Pressley’s Funeral Home, followed at the Greenlawn Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mrs. Tisdale died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center. She was born January 13, 1934, in Kingstree, the daughter of the late Luther, Sr. and Rachel Alston. She received her formal education in Williamsburg County public schools. She was employed by Warsaw Manufacturing, Baxter Laboratory Company, and Williamsburg County Health Department. She was a member of the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church of Salters, where she served as a Deaconess and a Missionary. Three children, baby Billy Tisdale, baby Jarretta Tisdale, and Cynthia Evon Tisdale McClary, and four siblings, Luther Alston, Jr., Mary Francis Richardson, Katherine Williams, and Heneritta Johnson, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: her husband, Joe Tisdale Jr.; two daughters, Mrs. Clara Faye Dozier and the Rev. Deloris Fowler (the Rev. Vernon) of Kingstree; three sons, Wayne Tisdale (Yoshimi) of Guam, USA; Kirk Tisdale (Vivian) of Columbia; and Joey Tisdale of Orlando, Florida; a son-in-law, Sam McClary; two daughters-in-law, Beverly Tisdale and Sharese Sills Tisdale; one sister, Rachel Tisdale (Arthur) of Kingstree; 20 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Tomecca Parson
Funeral services for Mrs. Tomecca “MeMe” Thompson Parson, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Eddie Gamble, Jr. and the Rev. Michael R. Cannon, were held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Ebenezer Baptist Church of Andrews. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Ebenezer MBC Cemetery of Andrews.
Mrs. Parson died Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was born May 23, 1971, the daughter of Jannie Thompson and the late Conelious Wesley Green, Jr. She received her education from Mahalia Jackson High School in Brooklyn, New York. She earned her license in cosmetology from Dudley Beauty College in Myrtle Beach and was employed as a cosmetologist for many years. She had a passion for styling hair, cooking, baking and was known in Andrews as “The Crab Lady,” as she always enjoyed cooking crabs for others.
Survivors, in addition to her mother of Brooklyn, New York, are: her husband, Sammie L. Parson, Jr.; five children, ChyKeria Thompson of Atlanta, Georgia; Tonaiya Nesmith, Derrick Nesmith, Cassandra June, and Jujuan Graham, all of Andrews; one brother, Anthony Thompson, of Andrews; two sisters, Karis Ashley Greene of Andrews; and Javone Hines (Marlon) of Brooklyn, New York; her mother-in-law, Mernerva Parson of Andrews; and six grandchildren.
Martice Green
Funeral services for Martice “Teace Cat” Green, conducted by the Rev. Clyde Henryhand and Minister Anton Gibbs, were held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the St. Mark AME Church of Bonneau. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Old Field Cemetery of St. Stephen.
Mr. Green died Monday, January 20, 2020. He was born December 30, 1996, in Montgomery, Tennessee, the son of Sharon Starks Green and Marvin Green. He received his formal education at Timberland High School in 2016. He had a love for loud music and fixing anything he could get his hands on, especially cars.
Survivors are: his mother, Sharon Starks Green of St. Stephen; his father, Marvin Green of Awendaw; one son, Maliki Green of St. Stephen; two sisters, A’lasia Myers (Raquan) and Tashima Rogers, both of St. Stephen; five brothers, Justin Rogers of Clarksville, Tennessee; Timothy Johnson of Columbia; Prentice Rogers of St. Stephen; Damien Johnson of Cross; and Jaquarius Green of Bonneau; his grandmother, Willie Ann Holmes (Esau) of St. Stephen; and his fiancée, Natashia Greene of St. Stephen.
Pallbearers were Reginald Bryant, Shaquan Bryant, Keith Greene, Jai Mouzon, Homer Swinton, Jr., and Giovanni Greene.
Valerie Mathis-Bell
Funeral services for Mrs. Valerie Mathis-Bell, conducted by the Rev. Robert G. McCutchen, Jr., were held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Inez Henryhand Funeral Chapel of St. Stephen. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Family Cemetery of Jamestown.
Mrs. Mathis-Bell died Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was born September 25, 1964, in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of Elaine Mathis and the late Stacy S. Mathis. She attended Edgewood High School and Charleston Cosmetology Institute. She was married to the late Ronald Lee Bell. She was the owner of Salon 45.
Survivors, in addition to her mother, are: three sisters, Terri, Gail and Stacey; three children, Maurice, Hector and Veronica; two adopted sons, Charles and Shaquille; two daughters-in-law, Ruth and April; a special daughter/niece, Lauren; special brother and sister, Chris and Tammy; and four granddaughters.
Daisy Maybank
Funeral services for Mrs. Daisy “DD” Dellorie Gaillard Maybank, conducted by the Rev. Larry Burgbacher and Pastor Larell Strickland, were held Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Faith Assembly of God Church of Summerville. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Gourdine Cemetery of Pineville.
Mrs. Maybank died Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was born July 1, 1963, in St. Stephen, the daughter of Daisy Gaillard and the late Moses Aull, Jr. She received her high school diploma from St. Stephen High School in 1983. She was a homemaker and caregiver. She was a member of Faith Assembly of God Church, where she served in the children’s ministry.
Survivors are: her mother, Daisy Gaillard Frasier of Goose Creek; four children, Frederick Gaillard of Pineville; Daisy Wigfall of Hanahan; Brandon E. Maybank of Moncks Corner; and Sharice Berry (Patrick) of Shulerville; two sisters, Honorable Vernida Gaillard Hill (James) of Summerville; and Pauletoria Walz (Thomas) of Goose Creek; and four grandchildren.
Lula Moore
Funeral services for Mrs. Lula Mae Moore, conducted by the Rev. Carl Shaw and the Rev. Joseph McKnight, were held Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Charity Missionary Baptist Church of Andrews. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Charity M.B. Church Cemetery of Andrews.
Mrs. Moore died Saturday, January 25, 2020, at her residence in Andrews. She was born September 20, 1924, in Suttons, the daughter of the late Melvin Monroe and Susannah Brown. She was educated in the public schools of Williamsburg County.
She was married to the late Willie James Moore. She was a member of Charity Baptist Church. She was a housekeeper and cook. Seven siblings, Chester Brown, Millie Ann McKnight, Jake Brown, Sr., Sarah Timmons, Hoyt Brown, Melvin Brown, Jr., and Harry Lee Brown, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: one daughter, Rosa Lee Ford; two grandchildren, Rutha Lee James of the home and Eloise Jamison (Anthony) of Lexington; three great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Mattie McBride
Funeral services for Mattie Lue McBride, conducted by the Rev. Joe Lockwood and the Rev. Mervin McBride, were held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the St. Mary AME Church of Salters. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the St. Mary AME Church Cemetery of Salters.
Miss McBride died Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Prince George Nursing Home of Georgetown. She was born October 21, 1937, in Salters, the daughter of the late Ben McBride and Twedith M. McBride. She attended St. Mary AME Church. She was a member of the St. Lawrence Community, where she attended the St. Lawrence School on Hwy. 521. She became a gifted child and at a very early age due to a severe case of fever, which left her with the mental state of a small child for the rest of her natural life. She was then relegated to the leadership and care of loving family and local community members. She was admitted to the Sunny Pines Boarding Home in Andrews. A brother, Ben McBride, Jr., preceded her in death.
Survivors are: Nine siblings, Clifton McBride of Wesley Chapel, Florida; James Malcolm McBride, Mrs. Yvonne J. McCrea (Thomas), and the Rev. Mervin McBride (Barbara), all of Salters; Melvin McBride (Brenda) of New Zion; Lambert McBride of Lithonia, Georgia; David L. McBride (Annette) of St. Stephen; Charles E. McBride of Andrews; and the Rev. Birtie Lee of Kingstree.
James Davis, Jr.
Funeral services for James Davis, Jr., conducted by the Rev. Ida Mitchell, were held Friday, January 31, 2020, at the St. John AME Church of Trio. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the St. John AME Church Cemetery of Trio.
Mr. Davis died Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was born February 24, 1934, in Trio, the son of the late Ellen McClary and James Davis, Sr. He was educated in the Trio Public Schools of Williamsburg County. He worked on many jobs in his life. One of his favorite jobs was farming. He was a member of St. John AME Church, where he served as a Trustee, an Usher, a Steward Board member, and a member of the choir. He was a Sergeant of Arms in the Gideon Lodge #428, Chaplin and Tyler. Six siblings,
Joe, Marion, Eugene, Valeria, Precious, and Rena, and a grandson, Roshaun L. Davis, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Shirley H. Davis; one son, Anthony James Davis, III (Titha) of Bronx, New York; five daughters, Wanda Moyd (Derrick), Antoinette Lowery (Ervin) and Angela Hudson, all of Trio; Debra Davis of Boiling Springs; and Jennifer Murphy (Alfred) of Trio; an additional son, Karey Poinsette (Hazel) of Charleston; two sisters, Frances Davis and Barbara Murdock; two brothers, Bernard Davis (Cynthia) and Eddie Leroy Davis, Sr. (Pearlethia); 18 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
Marion Pressley
Funeral services for Marion Ulysses “Hookie Pressley” Pressley, conducted by Pastor Janet McCrea Brown, were held Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the Clauddie Henryhand Memorial Chapel of Kingstree, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Pressley, 80, died Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was born March 5, 1939, the son of the late Oree and Carrie Pressley. He was married to the late Mrs. Georgia Mae Pressley and the late Mrs. Louvenia Pressley. Seventeen siblings preceded him in death.
Survivors are: five daughters, Delores Dais Wilson (Glen) of Salters; Bernice Pullen (Tommy), Patricia Ward (Gregory), and Ida and Valeria Pressley, all of West Haven, Connecticut; two brothers, Frank Pressley and Oree Pressley, both of High Point, North Carolina; one sister, Ruth West of High Point, North Carolina; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Alicia Shaw
Funeral services for Mrs. Alicia Patricia “Peachie” West Shaw were held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Kingstree Church of Christ Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Greenlawn Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mrs. Shaw died Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was born October 1, 1960, in Miami, Florida, the daughter of the late Mae Belle Fulton and was reared by the late Johnnie and Laura Wallace. She was an alumna of Kingstree High School, Class of 1978/79. She was married to the late Mack Odell Shaw. She was employed in Myrtle Beach for many years as a household technician. She was a member of Kingstree Church of Christ for over 40 years. Two siblings, Andrew C. West and Gwendolyn V. Pressley, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: six children, Kenneth West (Cheryl) of Lugoff; Schontal Shaw (Richard), Latrina Shaw (Robert), Mack Shaw, Jr., and Michael Shaw, all of Kingstree; and Felicia Pyatt (Ricky) of Plantersville; one sister, Cherry Bogan-Porchea (Oliver) of Kingstree; a special cousin who was reared with her, Fran Wallace of Kingstree; six grandchildren; and two bonus grandchildren.
Desmond Williams
Funeral services for Desmond Malik Williams, conducted by the Rev. Curtis Dingle, were held Monday, January 27, 2020, at the St. Phillip Baptist Church of St. Stephen. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Sunset Memorial Cemetery of St. Stephen.
Mr. Williams died Monday, January 20, 2020, in Pineville. He was born October 3, 1997, in Charleston, the son of Marie Stafford and the late Demond Williams. He attended Timberland High School. He was a member of St. Phillip Baptist Church.
Survivors, in addition to his mother of St. Stephen, are: two brothers, Kevin Williams of St. Stephen; and Jeremiah Williams of Pineville; five sisters, Moresha Williams of St. Stephen; Honesty Williams and Angel Williams, both of Summerville; Asialeyah Williams and Shatara Kirkle, both of Pineville; his grandparents, the Rev. Curtis Dingle (Betty) of St. Stephen; and Janie B. Williams of Moncks Corner; his Godfather, John Chandler of St. Stephen; his Godmother, Evangelist Louise Dingle (Otis) of Pineville; and a special big brother, Christopher Haynes (Claudene) of Bonneau.
Pallbearers were Shan Jones, Romonte Dixon, Jhonte Dixon, Dean Addison, Marke Walkers, and Leron White.
Gracie McKenzie
Funeral services for Mrs. Gracie Muldrow McKenzie, conducted by the Rev. Brian Williams and Bishop Floyd A. Knowlin, were held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Greater Bethel AME Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Springbank Cemetery of Hebron.
Mrs. McKenzie died Friday, January 24, 2020. She was born November 11, 1939, in Williamsburg County, the daughter of the late Rev. Peter Fulton and Evelyn Muldrow Foster. She was a member of Hickory Grove AME Church of Hebron, where she was the mother of the church, church school superintendent, church secretary, president of the Young Adult Choir, and class leader. She was a pioneer of Hickory Grove AME Church. She received her education in the public schools of Clarendon County. She was employed by Talon Manufacturer, Warsaw Manufacturer, Marlowe Manufacturer and Klear Knit, where she retired. A son, Dennis McKenzie, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: her husband, James McKenzie, Sr. of the home; four daughters, Wanda Elmore and Linda Burgess of the home, Diane McKenzie of Lake City; and Brenda McKenzie of Kingstree; one son, James McKenzie, Jr. of the home; four grandchildren she reared as her own, Elliott, Daniel, Danielle and Cedrick McKenzie; a grandson, William Hayes, III; two Goddaughters, Monique Lowery and Jasmine Muldrow; four sisters, Christine Grady of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Berdie Carter (Fred) and Estelle Foster of Washington, DC; and Sheryl Shaw of Lake City; three brothers, Sam Foster, Jr. (Evon) and Jerry Fulton (Irene) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Wendell Fulton (Charmaine) of Courtland, Virginia; three loving ladies she took as her sisters, Mary Ellen Andrews of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Jettie Mae Wilson of Lake City; and Thelma Lee Golbolt of Florence; a special friend of the family (daughter), Veronica Cyrus; a special niece and nephew, Amelia Muldrow and Eric Muldrow; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Faye Stuckey
Faye Mixon Stuckey, 84, widow of Thomas Wilson Stuckey, Sr., died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Nesmith Baptist Church. Entombment, directed by Morris Funeral Home, was held in the family mausoleum in the Nesmith Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Stuckey was born in Andrews, the daughter of the late Ansel Lee and Rebecca Ard Mixon. She was a retired secretary and Real Estate Agent for Blakley Brothers, a member of the Andrews Pentecostal Holiness Church, but attended Nesmith Baptist Church and played the piano for 64 years. She was also a member of the Red Hats and enjoyed working in her yard. Two brothers, Levon Mixon (Joann) and Virgil Mixon, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: two sons, Thomas Wilson Stuckey (Ellen) and Lee Kirkland “Kirk” Stuckey (Addie McKenzie); one brother, Phillip Mixon (Rebecca); and a sister-in-law, Lynn Mixon.
Memorials may be made to the Nesmith Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 123, Nesmith, SC 29580.
Herman McCray
Funeral services for Herman Eleton McCray, Jr., conducted by the Rev. Lewis Ashley, were held Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Bethel United Methodist Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home, followed at the churchyard cemetery.
Mr. McCray died Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was born April 10, 1992, in Georgetown, the son of Herman Eleton McCray, Sr. and Yvonne McCollough. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, where he was a member of BUMC Children’s Choir. Other community affiliations he became apart of were, Boy Scouts of America, County Recreation Basketball and Baseball. He attended St. Mark Elementary School, Kingstree Junior High School, and Georgetown High School. He later attended Howard Educational Center and Midlands Technical College. He received a certification as a journeyman electrician from Midlands Technical College in Columbia. His work experiences varied from Perdue Farms in Dillon; car salesman as well as becoming a contractor helper for Santee Cooper. He was CEO of Junya World Entertainment as well as designer and marketer of his own clothing line, “Junya Brand.” Many in the entertainment world knew his trade name as, “The Human Autotune and Captain Planet.” His music videos can be found on Youtube, Instagram, Facebook, and all major music streaming platforms under the name Herm_junya. He did Opening Acts in Charleston, Columbia, Georgia, as well as many other places. He also did radio speaking engagements in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Survivors are: his mother, Yvonne McCollough of the home; his father, Herman Eleton McCray, Sr. of Georgetown; two children, Master Ja’Khai Mason Filmore McCray of Andrews; and Lil’ Miss Malani Ava Rose Washington of Charleston; his grandparents, Elijah McCollough (Lizzie); and eight siblings, Yvette Ellington (Carlton), Darious L. Fulton, Eleton Johnson, Marcus Brown, Amir Rush, Shanique Garland, Zandrena McCray, and Ashanti McCray.
Leonard Thompson
Funeral services for Leonard Antonyo “Tony” Thompson, conducted by Elder Anthony Chandler and Minister Leonard Young, were held Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Church of God and True Holiness of Andrews, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Thompson died Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was born September 17, 1983, in Winston Salem, North Carolina, the son of Beverly Tate and the late Gary Gamble, Sr. His grandmother, Francine Gamble, raised him. As a child, he moved to South Carolina from Massachusetts. He attended Williamsburg County Public Schools. After graduating from Hemingway High School, he volunteered at the Fire Station as a customer service representative. He also worked at Enterprise, as a railroad crew supervisor and a kitchen crew trainer and various other jobs. He was a music lover who enjoyed being a DJ. He was also a drummer.
Survivors are: one daughter, Taniyah Thompson of Andrews; his grandmother, Francine Gamble of Andrews; his mother, Beverly Tate of North Carolina; one brother, Gary Gamble, II of Andrews; one sister, Samantha Tate of North Carolina; and his girlfriend, Kerya Tisdale.
Willie Robinson, Jr.
Funeral services for Willie James “Saab” Robinson, Jr., conducted by Superintendent Johnny Prioleau, the Rev. Mikle Jenkins, and the Rev. Joseph Hamilton, were held Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Believers Temple Church of God In Christ of St. Stephen. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Sunset Memorial Garden of Pineville.
Mr. Robinson died Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his residence in St. Stephen. He was born March 27, 1953, in Greeleyville, the son of the late Willie James Robinson, Sr. and Jessie Mae B. Robinson Bennett and stepson of the late Walter Bennett. A brother, General Lee Robinson, preceded him in death. He received his education in the Berkeley County School System. Upon graduation, he was employed by Berkeley-Dorchester EDC until he retired. He was a member of Redeemer Reformed Episcopal Church, where he was a member of the youth choir.
Survivors are: two sisters, Christine Bennett of St. Stephen; and Ojetta O’Bryant of Columbia; one brother, Harry Lee Robinson of St. Stephen; and one stepdaughter, Mary E. Cummings of Columbia.
Pallbearers were Harris Lee Cooper, Lyle Cooper, Carol Jones, Michael Robinson, Herman Cooper, and DaQuan Singletary.
Damien Giles
Funeral services for Damien Olavijuwon Giles, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Brian Williams and Elder Bernard Giles, were held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Greater Bethel AME Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Greenlawn Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mr. Giles died Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born August 22, 1991.
Survivors are: his mother, Yvonne Giles of the home; his father, Rodney Green (Yonus) of Nashville, Tennessee; three brothers, Edwon Giles of Gaffney; Justus Green of Manning; and Zion Johnson of Nashville, Tennessee; four sisters, Diasa Giles of the home; Destiny Green of Georgia; and Chablis and Airron Wimberly of Tennessee; and his grandparents, Joe and Alberta Warren of Kingstree; and Nettie Henderson of New York.