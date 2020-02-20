Margaret Barr
On Sunday February 16, 2020, at 12 p.m. Mrs. Margaret Barr, beloved wife of Attorney William J. Barr and co-founder of Teachings From The Ark Church and Foodbank, passed away in Charleston at MUSC Medical Center. There will be an open memorial service to honor her on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the Teachings From The Ark building, with her “Homegoing” services held tentatively at 10 a.m. at Mt. Seal United Methodist Church.
Ms. Margaret was a loving mother of two children and proud grandmother to three grandchildren.
She will be forever be missed.
Nathaniel Nesmith
Funeral services for Nathaniel “Donny” and “Donald” Nesmith, conducted by Dr. Eddie C. Williams, were held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Friendship United Methodist Church of Nesmith. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Friendship U.M. Church Cemetery #2 of Nesmith.
Mr. Nesmith died Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born February 16, 1959, in Charleston. He was the adopted son of the late Willie Ransom and Mattie Jones Nesmith. Many years later, he was adopted into the Williams, Nelson Family. He was educated in the Williamsburg County School System, where he graduated in the Class of 1977 from Battery Park. He attended Friendship United Methodist Church. Dawson Lumber Yard of Georgetown employed him. He was a man that loved music, and was a longtime D.J. in the community. His adopted parents, the late Willie Ransom and Mattie Jones Nesmith, and five brothers, Alonzo Nesmith, William “Bubba” Nesmith, Willie James “Sonny Boy” Nesmith, Ben Nesmith, and Alton Nesmith, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: one sister, Deloris N. Scott of Nesmith; his adopted mother, Rebecca Nelson of Nesmith; three adopted sisters, Fannie Williams of Nesmith; Gloria Singletary (Simon) of Hemingway; and Anita Nelson of Andrews; five adopted brothers, Leroy Williams (Peaches) of Myrtle Beach; Sonny Nelson (Mildred), Daniel Nelson (Sylvia), and Dennis Nelson (Naykeisha), all of Hemingway; and Jerry Nelson of Nesmith.
Francena Pressley
Funeral services for Francena V. Pressley, conducted by Elder Tommy Woods and the Rev. Lavern O. Brown, were held Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the St. Mark Holiness Church of Salters. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the McGill Cemetery of Greeleyville.
Ms. Pressley died Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was born December 24, 1950, in Salters, the daughter of the late Margaret Woods Pressley and Rodgers Pressley.
She grew up in Salters and attended Tomlinson High School Class of 1969, where she completed the 12th grade. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. After high school, she pursued a career in nursing, where she received her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse and served for over 25 years. Working as a nurse, she served in hospitals in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, DC and her last place of employment was Kingstree Nursing Facility.
Four brothers, Benjamin Pressley, Rodger Harry Pressley, Jerome Pressley, and Wallace Pressley, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: one daughter, Shirell Latricia Pressley of Kingstree; one grandson, Fredrick Demontrey Pressley (Sherita) of Kingstree; one great-grandson, Jay’Ceon Amaria McClary of Kingstree; two brothers, Alexander Pressley (Linda) of Kingstree; and Shawntell Pressley (Jannie) of Decatur, Georgia, a nephew reared as a brother; three sisters, Lottiebell Woods, Judith Nelson (Moses) and Victoria Pressley (Dennis Carraway), all of Salters; three Goddaughters, Stephanie (NiYai) Cuttino of Auburn, Alabama; and Constance Pressley and Jasmine Shaw, both of Salters; and one Godson, Gerald Shaw of Salters.
Floral bearers were Constance Pressley, Breyonnia McFadden, Jasmine Shaw, Althea Epps, Joyce Graham, and Trecea Johnson.
Pallbearers ware Gerald Shaw, Stacey Cochran, Antony Tisdale, Brian Fulton, Antonio Tisdale, Dominic Pressley, Emanuel Tisdale, and Willie Graham.
Gilbert Redden
Funeral services for Gilbert Levern “Giffy” Redden, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Christopher C. Mathis, Jr., were held Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the Beulah AME Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Beulah AME Churchyard Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mr. Redden died Friday, January 31, 2020, at his residence in Cades. He was born January 16, 1963, in Williamsburg County, Cades, the son of Mary Sena Redden and the late Morris “Bubba” Redden. Three siblings, John Lynwood Redden, Ronnie Redden, and Delphia Evon Redden, preceded him in death. He received his formal education in the public schools of Williamsburg County and graduated from Kingstree Senior High School in 1982. He was a lifelong member of Beulah AME Church, where he served with the Sons of Allen. He was employed by McDonald’s of Kingstree. He worked with Carolina Furniture of Lake City for many years. He also worked as a landscaper and a painter.
Survivors, in addition to his mother of the home, are: three brothers, Kenneth Redden (Rose Nell) of Columbia; Michael Redden of Cades; and Reginald Redden (Denease) of Kingstree; and two sisters, Mrs. Vernishia Hunter (Franker Lee) of Kingstree; and Lillie Ann Redden (Leroy) of Cades.
Julia Verner
Funeral services for Mrs. Julia Mae Verner, conducted by the Rev. Glannie Tisdale and the Rev. William R. Nesbit, Sr., were held Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the New Mt Carmel AME Church of Hemingway. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Walker’s Chapel Cemetery of Hemingway.
Mrs. Verner died Friday, January 31, 2020. She was born August 23, 1935, in Georgetown County, the daughter of the late Eli Jenkins, Sr. and Della Ripley. Four siblings, Willie Mae Peterson, Earnestine McAallister, Francis Verner, and Ruth Hilton, preceded her in death. She was educated in the public schools of Georgetown County. She was married to the late Malachia Verner, Jr. Six children, Nathanial Verner, Mildred Verner-Snow, Joseph Verner, Sr., James Verner, and Babies Bobby and Linda Verner, one foster son, Craig Flagler, and one granddaughter, DaMiya Gagum, preceded her in death. She was employed by Wellman Industries of Johnsonville, where she retired after 29 years of service. She assisted in running the family farm for over 60 years. She was a member of Walkers Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, where she served on the Missionary Board, Senior Choir and she was the Mother of the Church. She was also a member of Big Four Chapter #211 Order of the Eastern Star.
Survivors are: three daughters, Evangelist Mary Brayboy (Joseph) of Kingstree; and Joyce M. Rogers (Joseph) and Josie Gagum (Pete), both of Hemingway; two daughters-in-law, Joyce Gagum-Verner of Hemingway; and Brenda Brown-Verner of Andrews; one sister, Elderess Justine Frazier of Hemingway; five brothers, Eli Jenkins, Jr. (Dot) and Ulysses Jenkins (Jean), both of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Odell Jenkins, Willie Joe Jenkins (Annette), and Robert Ripley (Gail), all of Hemingway; 20 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.
Marion Hudson
Funeral services for Marion McKinley Hudson, conducted by the Rev. Alonza A. Washington and Dr. Franklin D. Colclough, were held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Westminster Presbyterian Church (USA) of Alcolu.
Mr. Hudson, 83, died Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was born Friday, February 28, 1936, in the Township of Plowden Mills, Clarendon County, the son of the late George Washington McKinley Hudson and Miriam Blackwell Hudson. He was a member and served at Westminster Presbyterian Church. He was educated in Clarendon County Public Schools. Two brothers, Ulysses Franklin and George Ervin Hudson, preceded him in death. He was married to Minnie Belle Taylor Hudson. He moved to Broward County, Florida, where he started the first African American Pool Plastering business.
Survivors are: five children, Veronica A. Taylor of Sun City, Arizona; McKinley Donnell (Darlene) of Lauderhill, Florida; Ricky Jonathan of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Ted O’Neal; and Gwendolyn A. Hudson of Concord, North Carolina; six sisters and brother-by-love, Rebecca Bembry, Issac Taylor (Marie), Dorothy Moss, Ruby Ridgill, Gloria Taylor and Francine Morton (Charles); 18 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
Jannie Brown
Mrs. Jannie Mae “Mae Mae” Shaw Brown, 75, of Kingstree, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Brian L. Williams, were Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Greater Bethel AME Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, followed at the St. Paul UMC Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mrs. Brown was born August 8, 1944, in Kingstree, the daughter of the late Alton Shaw and Ruby Funny Shaw. Two siblings, Isaiah Shaw and Queen Keels, preceded her in death. She received her formal education in the public schools of Williamsburg County and attended Tomlinson High School. She was a member of Greater Bethel AME Church, where she was a member of the gospel choir, senior choir, and served as an usher. She was employed by Baxter, Kingstree Inn, and McKenzie’s Restaurant. She had a love for flowers so after leaving Baxter, she began making floral arrangements for others.
Survivors are: one son, LaQuincy Brown of Kingstree; four daughters, Maxine Mosely Ross (Leroy) of Sumter; Debra Fulton of Fayetteville, North Carolina; Juanita Brown (James) of McDonough, Georgia; and Shannon Brown of Kingstree; a “special daughter,” Julia Williams of Kingstree; two sisters, Ernestine Thompson (John) and Norma Jackson (Wendell), both of Kingstree; 10 grandchildren; one she nurtured and cared for like a granddaughter; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Miriam McCain
Miriam Lane McCain, 86, of Effingham, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Mrs. McCain was born in Williamsburg County, a daughter of the late Joseph Eston Lane and Sadie Duke Lane. She was a member of Effingham Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church (EARP) where she was the Secretary and Treasurer of Circle #2. She graduated from the McLeod Infirmary School of Nursing and was a registered nurse of 52 years. She had worked with McLeod Infirmary, James C. Owen, MD, and Marshall Dent, MD. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Thomas McCain, Sr.; brothers, Emory Lane and Charles Lane.
Surviving are her son, Donald Thomas (Katherine) McCain, Jr. of Effingham; daughters, Janet McCain (Gary) Bray of Effingham, and Kimberly McCain (Mark) Verbryck of Wentzville, MO; grandchildren, Caitlin Lane Bray of Effingham, Alisha Verbryck (Peter) Slawniak of Berwyn, IL, Ryan (Samantha) Verbryck of Dardenne Prairie, MO, Sean (Melissa) Verbryck of Lake St. Louis, MO, and Justin Verbyck of Wentzville, MO; great-grandchildren, Greyson Patrick Verbryck and Theodore Benjamin Verbryck; brothers, Lloyd (Jeanie) Lane and Joseph Eston Lane, Jr., both of Kingstree; sisters, Grace Robinson and Carolyn McConnell, both of Kingstree; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Effingham Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, PO Box 25, Effingham, SC 29541 or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org.
William Boykin, Jr.
Funeral services for William “Spree” Boykin, Jr., conducted by the Rev. Claudia Lawton and Prophet David Barr, were held Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Howard AME Church of McClellanville. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Hampton Plantation Cemetery of McClellanville.
Mr. Boykin died Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was born July 7, 1922, the son of the late Anna Cooper and William Boykin, Sr. Four siblings Sallie Tucker, Rose Colleton (Richard), Henrietta Smalls (Peter, Sr.), and Addie Frasier (Thomas) and five children, Barianne Deas, Perry Boykin, Sr., Dorothy Black (Edward), Shirley Canteen (William), and Louise Jefferson (Herbert), preceded him in death. He was educated in the Charleston County Public School System. He joined the US Navy in 1944 and received an honorable discharge in 1946 as a World War II Veteran. He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, American Area Camp Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Camp Medal, and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon. After returning from the Navy, he was employed on the dredge for many years before becoming an entrepreneur. He was a member of Howard AME Church, where he served as Sunday School Superintendent, Trustee Pro Tem, and Class Leader. He was a member of South Santee Masonic Lodge #2.
Survivors are: his wife, Annie D. Boykin of Georgia; five children, Alethia Wragg (Joseph) of Georgetown; Frank Collins (Denise) of Sunrise, Florida; Sylvia Boykin and Hugh Boykin (Rosemary), both of McClellanville; and Francena Boykin of Daniel Island; three sisters, Lucille Gilliard of Mt. Pleasant; and Charlotte Robinson and Carrie Davis, both of McClellanville; a son-in-law, Willie Deas of Georgetown; a daughter-in-law, Sheila Boykin of McClellanville; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
David McCrea, Jr.
Funeral services for David McCrea, Jr., conducted by the Rev. Norma Bartelle and Apostle James Graham, were held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Kennedyville United Methodist Church of Nesmith. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Kennedyville U.M. Church Cemetery of Nesmith.
Mr. McCrea died Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born November 22, 1944, in Williamsburg County, the son of the late Othel and David McCrea. He was married to the late Mrs. Betty Jean McCrea. He was a retired farmer and former cook at Brown’s Barbecue. A son, Darren McCrea, and four siblings, Shirley James, Cisroe McCrea, Lynn McCrea, and Leroy McCrea, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: three daughters, Barbara McCrea (Jack Fulmore) and Belle Mabry (Antonio), both of Kingstree; and Belinda McCrea (Sylveste Rush) of Florence; three sons, Lorenzo McCrea (Octavia) of Kingstree; David McCrea, III of Rochester, New York; and Leverne McCrea of Lake City; six brothers, Heyward McCrea of Hartsville; and Royster McCrea, Moses McCrea, Gene McCrea, Ernest McCrea, and Randy McCrea, all of Kingstree; three sisters, Patricia McCrea and Shelia McCrea, both of Kingstree; and Carrie McCrea of Florence; 20 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren
Floral bearers were Jayia James, Jackie Grayson, Tyeshia Williams, Jamie Battle, and Curtella Williams.
Pallbearers were Fernando T. McCrea, Christopher W. McCrea, Bobby Burgess, Moses McCrea, Damian Williams, and Tony Mabry.
Theodore Williams
Funeral services for Theodore Richard “Beazie” Williams, conducted by the Rev. Shawn V. Chestnut and the Rev. Nathan Smalls, were held Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the New Hope United Methodist Church of Huger. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the New Hope U.M. Church Cemetery of Huger.
Mr. Williams died Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the residence of Minister Ronie Simmons. He was born February 4, 1951, in Huger, the son of the late Dorothy Mitchell and Julius Williams. His grandparents, the late Lydia and Augustus Williams, raised him. A brother, James Mitchell, Jr. and a daughter, Latoya Williams, preceded him in death. He was educated in the public schools of Berkeley County. He was self-employed by Williams Drywall. He was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church, where he liked gospel singing.
Survivors are: seven children, Randy Nixon (Dorian) of Charleston; Michelle Williams (Terry) of Huger; Theodore Williams, Jr. (Ebony) of Moncks Corner; Shaquana Williams of Jamestown; Veronica Johnson of Greenville; Dominic Garnett (Stephanie) and Datron Garnett of New York; 12 sisters, Kathaleen Williams, Everone Mitchell, Idelia Johnson and Minister Ronie Simmons, all of Huger; Lillie Rouse (Harold), Gloria Washington, Lawanda Crawford, Minister Irene Alston of Goose Creek; Eartha Daniel (Maurice), Elaine Irvin (Reggie), and Lawanda Crawford all of Florida; and Carolyn Jones (Joe) of Charleston and Florence; six brothers, Eliel Williams (Wilma),Leroy Mitchell, Johnny Williams and Julius Williams (Jessa) Jerome Williams (Lesa), and Sammy Crawford (Fran); 19 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Antonio Mitchell, Xavier Mitchell, Marckus Brwon, Marion Johnson, Bryan Williams, and Tierone Williams.
Ernest Jenkins, Jr.
Funeral services for Ernest Jenkins, Jr., conducted by the Rev. Curtis Flood and the Rev. Harman Jenkins, were held Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Greater Mt. Zion AME Church of McClellanville. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Old Broad Cemetery of McClellanville.
Mr. Jenkins died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in McClellanville. He was born June 10, 1944, in Charleston, the son of the late Lee Ethel Dunmore Jenkins and Ernest Jenkins, Sr. He was educated in the public schools of Charleston. He was a 1963 graduate of Lincoln High School. He was a member of Greater Mt. Zion AME Church. He was employed by Kinloch Plantation/Turner Enterprises as a groundskeeper. He was also an employee of South Carolina Wildlife.
Survivors are: one daughter, Carolyn Alston of McClellanville; three sons, Bobby Simmons and Leroy Simmons (Shaye), both of Andrews; and Armad Jenkins (Latasha) of McClellanville; four brothers, Willie Jenkins, Sr. (Lenora) and Alfred Jenkins (Celia), both of McClellanville; and Herman Jenkins (Betty) and Barry Jenkins (Janice), both of Orangeburg; two sisters, Ernestine Jenkins of McClellanville; and Felicia Jenkins of Spartanburg; a special friend, Marie Randolph of McClellanville; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Marcellus Mack
Funeral services for Marcellus Sinclair Mack, conducted by the Rev. Edna Bryant, were held Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the New Covenant Baptist Church of St. Stephen. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Tri-Churches Cemetery of St. Stephen.
Mr. Mack died Monday, February 3, 2020. He was born January 6, 1971, in Moncks Corner, the son of Zaddie and Charles Wood. He was educated in the Berkeley County School District, where he attended St. Stephen High School. He was a member of New Covenant Baptist Church. In 2010, he moved to Bronx, New York. A brother, Charles M. Mack, preceded him in death.
Survivors, in addition to his parents, are: his fiancée, Lisa Lessington of Bronx, New York; three children, Briana Mack and Marcellus Mack, both of Moncks Corner; and Christopher Wilson of Greeleyville; five step-children, Jasmine Jackson, Shanequa Jackson, Ramik Lessington, Raniesha Lessington, and Eric McNeil, all of Bronx, New York; four sisters, Annette Mack of Jacksonville, Florida; Benita Hardy (David) of Greensboro, North Carolina; and Juanita Jones and Erica White (Quincy), both of St. Stephen; six brothers, Eric Jefferson (Yolanda) of Goose Creek; Alonzo Winns, Eddie Woods, Juan Milford, Shirell Ravenell (Quinta), and Anthony Spann, all of St. Stephen; and six grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Tracy Croker, Alonzo Winns, Brian Davis, Darryl Wilder, Reggie Gaillard, and Stacy Washington.