Carmella Williams
Funeral services for Carmella Denise Williams, conducted by the Rev. Murray Powell and the Rev. Margaret C. Robinson, were held Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Family Worship Center of Andrews. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Wallace Cemetery of Andrews.
Ms. Williams died Tuesday, November 12, 2019, in Nesmith. She was born June 25, 1975, in Rochester, New York, the daughter of Lucille Cumbee and Bill Williams. She moved to Andrews in 1987, where she attended the Andrews public schools. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors, in addition to her mother of Andrews and her father of Charlotte, North Carolina, are: four children, Tarshika White, Lapasha White, Curtis Bradley, Jr., and Anthonaysha Bradley, all of Andrews; one brother, Carnel Williams (Crystal) of Myrtle Beach; three granddaughters; and her significant other, Wally Gibson.
Jesse Huell, III
Funeral services for Jesse James “Black-Boy” Huell, III, conducted by the Rev. Yvonne Jenkins and Bishop Bill Scott, were held Friday, November 22, 2019, at the St. Phillip AME Church of Salters. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the St. Phillip AME Church Cemetery of Salters.
Mr. Huell died Friday, November 15, 2019. He was born May 8, 1995, at Georgetown Memorial Hospital, the son of Taresa (Korey) Frazier and Jessie Huell, Jr. He attended C.E. Murray High School, graduating in the class of 2014. Georgetown Wire employed him.
Survivors are: one son, Jessere Huell of Lane; his mother, Taresa Frazier (Korey) of Salters; his father, Jessie Huell, Jr. (Sharon Peterson) of Lane; five brothers, Xzavier Frazier and Keendrell Frazier of Salters; Es`Sej Huell, Jes`Saun Huell, and Jy`resse Ransom, all of Kingstree; five sisters, Jes`Seria Huell, Jestini Huell, Jeslyn Huell, and Jesniyia Huell, all of Kingstree; and Honesty Manigault of Lake City; his maternal grandparents, Ernia Mae Graham (Andrew Bennett) of Trio; and Curtis Graham of Kingstree; and his paternal grandparents, Kathleen Morant of Lane; and Jessie Huell, Sr. (Carolyn) of Salters.
James Fulton, Jr.
Funeral services for James Fulton, Jr., conducted by the Rev. Herbert Godwin, were held Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Word of God Outreach Ministries of Scranton. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Goodwill Church Cemetery of Cades.
Mr. Fulton, 76, died Thursday, November 14, 2019, at his residence in Kingstree. He was born October 31, 1943. He was a retired brick mason of South Carolina. He was a member of the Church of God and True Holiness. A child preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Margaret R. Fulton; a special grandson, Christopher Fulton of the home; three sons, James Fulton, III of Moncks Corner; Fredrick Fulton (Sabretta) of Greeleyville; and Curtis Fulton of Kingstree; four daughters, Sheron Brown, Sylvia Dozier, and Tamera Conyers (Jerry), all of Salters; and Cynthia Fulton of Kingstree; one brother, Leroy Fulton (Alafair) of Kingstree; one sister, Hattie Mae Ward of Washington, DC; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Thomas Boyd, Jr.
Thomas Lee “T.L.” Boyd, Jr., 99, widower of Virginia Britton Boyd, died Thursday, November 28, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services were held Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the Union Presbyterian Church of Salters. Burial, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home, followed at the church cemetery.
Mr. Boyd was born January 30, 1920, in Trio, the son of the late Thomas Lee and Blumha Loryea Boyd. He was a graduate of Andrews High School and was a decorated US Army veteran, having served in Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, and Rhineland during WWII. He operated a country store in Salters for many years and during that time he also farmed and delivered the mail on surrounding rural routes. He was still an active and dedicated member of Union Presbyterian, where he served as Sunday School Superintendent for many years and was an Elder Emeritus. He was a member of American Legion Post 8, the VFW, Post 6500, and Masonic Lodge 46 AFM. Nine siblings, Loryea L. (Romie) Boyd, Isaac M. Boyd, Margarite B. (Rema) Taylor, James S. (Reba) Boyd, Willa Mae B. (Ansel) Marshall, Blumha B. (Arlo) Mims, Kenneth E. Boyd, Alton H. Boyd, and Herbert J. (Loretta) Boyd, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: one son, Thomas Lee Boyd, III (Mitzi) of Salters; two grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Memorials may be made to Union Presbyterian Church, c/o Diane Boyd, 114 E. Brooks Street, Kingstree, SC 29556.
John McKissick
John McKissick, 93, Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Summerville High School for 62 years, died at his residence in Summerville, on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Funeral services were held Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Fellowship Hall at Bethany United Methodist Church. Burial, directed by Parks Funeral Home, was private at Summerville Cemetery.
Coach McKissick was born September 25th, 1926, in Greenwood, the son of the late Harry W. and Ethel Smith McKissick. He moved to Kingstree as a young boy and graduated from Kingstree High School. His college education began at Clemson, but was interrupted by World War II, during which he served in the 82nd Airborne. At the end of the war, he returned home and attended Brevard College for two years. He then transferred to Presbyterian College for two years, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in 1951. He later attended Western Carolina University and received his Master’s Degree in 1969. He was a long time member of Bethany United Methodist Church. He was also a member of The Summerville Exchange Club, the SC Coaches Association, and the National Coaches Association. He received honorary Doctorates from both The Citadel and his alma mater, Presbyterian College.
He received many prestigious awards during his storied career, was inducted into numerous Halls of Fame, including the South Carolina Hall of Fame, and even received letters of commendation from four different presidents. One of his most memorable moments was having the field at Memorial Stadium named in his honor. Much has been written about all of his records and the many awards that he received throughout his career, but he was most proud of the lasting relationships that he built with so many of the young men who he had the privilege of coaching. During the months of his illness, his days were brightened by the countless number of former players and coaches who visited, wrote, and called.
Survivors are: his wife, Joan Carter McKissick; two daughters, Deborah McKissick Call (Richard Wayne) of Summerville; and Cynthia McKissick McElveen (Robert Donald) of Georgetown; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church at 118 West 3rd South Street, Summerville, SC 29483, or to the McKissick Endowment Scholarship Fund at Coastal Community Foundation, 90 Mary Street, Charleston, SC 29403.
Willie Cunningham, Jr.
Funeral services for Willie “Bill” Cunningham, Jr., conducted by the Rev. Dennis Allen, were held Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Sandridge Believers Holiness Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Crossroad Cemetery of Salters.
Mr. Cunningham died Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was born June 19, 1954, the son of the late Willie Cunningham, Sr. and Neta Cunningham. He received his formal education in Kingstree at Kingstree Senior High School. He was a member of Sandridge Holiness Church. He was a very professional painter. He also had a talent for playing the guitar for Star Light Gospel Singers.
Survivors are: two sisters, Mollie Cunningham and Dorothy Cunningham, both of Kingstree; one brother, Ned Cunningham of Fairfax; a very special foster sister, Josie Barr-Lee of Kingstree; and a foster brother, Frankie Barr (Erma) of Kingstree.
James Brockington
Funeral services for James McAuthor Brockington, conducted by the Rev. Carl Anderson and Pastor Judy B. Dozier, were held Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Greater St. Stephen AME Church of Georgetown. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the St. Paul U.M. Church Cemetery of Morrisville.
Mr. Brockington died Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was born November 7, 1972, the son of Judy B. Dozier. He attended St. Mark Elementary and High Schools. He graduated from Georgetown High School. He began working at the age of 14 at the Springmaid Pier Restaurant of Myrtle Beach. Later he attended Georgetown Career Center. His employment also included Georgetown Steel Mill, where he worked as a very proud welder. He was in an automobile accident on August 21, 1998, that landed him in a wheelchair, but he never gave up on life. He was determined to live/not die.
Survivors are: his parents, Pastor Judy Brockington Dozier (Robert); three children, JaQuane Brockington, Aliyah Alston and Aleem Brockington; and one brother, Robert Thatcher Dozier.
George Gailliard
Funeral services for George Gailliard, conducted by the Rev. Benjamin Milligan, were held Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Redeemer Reformed Episcopal Church of Pineville. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Sunset Memorial Garden of Pineville.
Mr. Gailliard died Friday, November 22, 2019, at Summerville Community Hospice House of Summerville. He was born November 8, 1938, in Pineville, the son of the late Jossie Gaillard and Eliza Wright-Gaillard. He attended the public school system in Berkeley County. He worked in the construction field as a rodbuster. He was a member of Redeemer Reformed Episcopal Church; where he sang on the choir and worked on the Usher Board. Two grandchildren, Laterrio Singleton and Romontae Smalls, and a brother, St. Julian Gaillard, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Elouise Mazyck Gailliard; three sons, Walter Gaillard (Cynthia), Gregory Boone (Tiffany), and Marc Pinckney; one stepdaughter whom he loved and raised as his own, Geraldine Brown, all of South Carolina; two sisters, Margaret Johnson of Pineville; and Mattie Seward (Willie) of Washington, DC; one sister, Mary Gaillard Kelly; five brothers, John Wright, James Gaillard, Louis Gaillard, William Gaillard, and Peter Gaillard; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Daniel Eaddy
Funeral services for Daniel “D Nice” Eaddy, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Major Brown, III, were held Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the St. John United Methodist Church of Lake City. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the St. John U.M. Church Cemetery of Lake City.
Mr. Eaddy died Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Grand Strand Hospital. He was born April 21, 1969, in Lake City, the son of the late Kenneth Eaddy and Annie Mae Mitchum Eaddy. A brother, Charles Eaddy, preceded him in death. He received his formal education in the public schools of Florence County. He was employed by CL Benton & Sons, Inc. of Myrtle Beach. At an early age he attended Saint John United Methodist Church.
Survivors are: two daughters, Danielle Eaddy of Conway; and Jasmine Eaddy of Scranton; two sons, Daniel Eaddy of Alcolu; and Daquan Eaddy of Scranton; two brothers, Calvin Eaddy (Carolyn) of Effingham; and Kenneth Eaddy, Jr. (Luctrtia) of Lake City; four sisters, Mrs. Christine Nero (Mitchell), Mrs. Jannie Epps (John), Mrs. Katherine Cockfield (Larry), and Pearl Kelly, all of Lake City; a sister-in-law, Sharon Eaddy of Florence; and two grandchildren.
Catherine Jackson
Funeral services for Catherine “Cat” Jackson, conducted by the Rev. Oneil Graham, were held Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Emwell Baptist Church of Olanta. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the St. Mark Cemetery of Olanta.
Ms. Jackson died Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Colleton Medical Center of Walterboro. She was born May 26, 1962, in Florence County, the daughter of the late Ethel Lee Peterson Jackson and John Jackson, Sr. She attended the Florence Public Schools. At an early age she attended Emwell Baptist Church. She was employed at the sewing plant and farming for many years.
Survivors are: two daughters, Catherine Elmore (Mark) and Ellen Jackson, both of New Zion; one son, Kentrell Jackson of the home; a very special Goddaughter, Veronica Jackson of Olanta; four sisters, Shirley McFadden (Eugene), Venis McFadden (Ronnie) of Lake City; Diane McFadden (David) of Kingstree; and Yvonne Peterson (Bobby) of Florence; four brothers, John Jackson, Jr. of Lake City; Sammy Jackson of Olanta; and Tyrone Jackson and Fulton Jackson, both of Florence; and five grandchildren.
Marlon L. Scott
Funeral services for Marlon LeSean “Gentle Giant” Scott, conducted by Elder Dr. Leroy Graham, were held Monday, November 25, 2019, at the St. Peter Believers Holiness Church of Florence. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the St. John U.M. Church Cemetery of Lake City.
Mr. Scott died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was born February 28, 1980, in Florence County, the son of the late Mae Caroline Scott. His elementary education was completed in the public schools of Lake City. He graduated high school from James F. Byrnes Academy in Florence, where he was a part of the starting lineup of his football team. He went on to attend Claflin University, where he ran track and became a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. He was a member of St. Peter Believer’s Holiness Church.
Survivors are: his wife, Jennifer Walker-Scott of Hartsville; four children, Jamar Scott, Anwar Scott, Xiomara (CeeCee) Scott, and Siobhan (Boni) Scott; his father, Marvin Graham; and six siblings, Sabrina Scott and Shenice Scott of Charlotte, North Carolina; Roderick Graham, Shane Graham, Blaine Graham, and Jalen Graham of Lake City.
Hazle McCrea
Funeral services for Hazle McCrea, conducted by the Rev. Mark D. Mitchell, were held Monday, November 25, 2019, at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Greenlawn Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mr. McCrea died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the McLeod Hospice House of Florence. He was born March 7, 1927, in Kingstree, the son of the late Laurie McCrea and Henrietta McCrea. He received his formal education in the public schools of Williamsburg County. He was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, where he participated in Sunday school, the Church Birthday Club, the United Methodist Men and assisted diligently with the Gospel Choir. Also, he was a dedicated member of the Lampton Lodge No. 158 for over 50 years. He retired from Macalloy/Airco Alloys Corp. after over 40 years of service in the steel industry. He was an avid gardener who truly loved to share the fruits of his labor with many friends, neighbors and family members near and far. Also, he loved selling his produce throughout Kingstree, Charleston and beyond. He was married to the late Mattie Harris McCrea. A daughter, Elaine McCrea, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: six children, Loretta Brinson (Edward) of Lynn, Massachusetts; Sylvia M. McCutchen of Nesmith; Leonard H. McCrea and Gladys McCrea (Curtis Johnson), both of Kingstree; and Venita Cannon (Rev. Steven E.) and Melba Simpson (Trent), both of Irmo; one brother, Thomas McCrea of Kingstree; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Paul Moulton
Paul Lee Moulton, 91, died Saturday, November 23, 2019, at his home in Calabash, North Carolina.
A memorial service was held Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Williamsburg Funeral Home. A military service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Moulton was born August 15, 1928, in Waltham, Massachusetts, the son of the late Lee Leathbridge Moulton and Roxie E. Kierstead Moulton. He attended Middlesex County schools and enlisted in the Army in October 1946. Over his 23 ½ years in the Army, he served in the Cavalry and the Signal Corps. His first deployment was to Tokyo, Japan during the Occupation after WWII. Following that tour, PFC Moulton was stationed in Fort Sill, OK for training as a Signal Corps Photographer and Laboratory Technician, a career where he excelled and remained throughout his service. He was promoted to Sergeant during his time in Ft Sill. He furthered his training in Motion Picture Photographer in Long Island City, NY, travelling to Korea to video various United Nations Units during combat. Transferred to Fort Eustis, VA, he made training films for The Transportation Center. In 1952, assigned to Korea, he was promoted to Sergeant First Class, and covered combat and The Truce Talks at Pan Mon Jon and the Signing of the cease fire and prisoner exchange. From 1954 to 1961, he was stationed at Army Pictorial Center at Long Island City, NY as a Motion Picture Production Cameraman, making training and information films at various locations in the USA, Alaska, The Artic and Sub Artic, Germany, Panama, and Lebanon. He was the First Cameraman on many ‘Big Picture’ TV Films and was awarded a “Certificate of Achievement” in May of 1961. In following years, he received other significant awards and medals, specifically “The Army Commendation Medal” in 1962, the second “Army Commendation Medal” in 1966, the “Air Medal” in 1967, and the “Meritorious Service Medal” before retiring from active military service in 1970. During those years of 1961 through 1970, he served at Ft. Shafter, Hawaii and The Pentagon along with the Pictorial Center in NY, covering combat operations in Viet Nam from the DMZ in the North to Special Forces Operations in the Mekong Delta. After retirement from active duty, he continued his photography at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research as a civilian medical research motion picture cameraman, filming various surgical procedures and receiving awards there also. In 1973, Mr. Moulton transitioned to free lance television news cameraman, covering the White House, US Congress, State Dept., The Pentagon, and other various government agencies and then in 1977, he took a job with Storer Broadcasting Company/ Gillette Communications in Washington DC, covering the same areas along with the inaugurations of many presidents, and Republican and Democratic conventions. He retired in 1991 and moved to Calabash, NC in 2004. He loved his family and kept up with every one of them. He would visit them and encourage them to visit him, taking his nieces and nephews on special tours while sharing his life with them. His friendships meant a lot to him also. He continued to stay in touch with his Army friends and DASPO comrades following his retirement and when he moved to Calabash, he made new friends who helped him in so many ways. Three siblings, George A. Moulton, Eileen V. Droz, and Gloria L. Marchetti, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: three sisters, Shirley M. Connolly of Florida; Beverly C. Richardson of New Hampshire; and Marilyn E. Dunn of Kingstree; and many beloved nieces and nephews including Candyce Dunn McCrea of Kingstree.
Memorials may be made to Rein Yoho Scholarship Fund, Vietnam Center and Vietnam Archive, Texas Tech University, PO Box 4104, Lubbock, TX 79409.
Elizabeth Smith
Funeral services for Mother Elizabeth “Beck” Hickson Smith, conducted by the Rev. Minnie P. Johnson and Pastor Ethel Graham, were held Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the AFC Restoration and Deliverance Family Worship Center of Olanta. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the McKenzie Cemetery of Lake City.
Mother Smith died Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She was born September 10, 1950, the daughter of the late Bessie Hickson and Willie Hickson. She attended the public schools of Florence County. She was self-employed. She was a member of Redeem Outreach Ministries of Lake City, where she served as a Missionary and Mother of the Church. Four siblings, Alex Hickson, Willie Hickson, Jr., Frankie Hickson, Sr., and Mary Evans, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: her husband, Deacon L.D. Smith of the home; five sons, Mark Smith (Ivory) and Jeremiah Smith (Dollie), both of Florence; John Smith (Diesha) of Timmonsville; Kevin Smith (Kristal) of Myrtle Beach; and Thomas Smith (Audrey) of the home; four sisters, Helen Hickson and Ida Cobb, both of Florence; Betty Hickson of Columbia; and Mary Hickson of Florida; one brother, James Hickson of Florence; four Goddaughters, Barbara Myers of Florence; Tameaka Cooper and Anita McClam, both of Lake City; and Mamie Evans of Olanta; and 20 grandchildren.