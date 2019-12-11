John McKissick
John McKissick, Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Summerville High School for 62 years, passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Summerville, South Carolina on Thursday, November 28th, 2019.
Coach McKissick was born on September 25th, 1926 in Greenwood, SC. He was the son of the late Harry W. and Ethel Smith McKissick. He moved to Kingstree as a young boy and graduated from Kingstree High School. His college education began at Clemson, but was interrupted by World War Two, during which he served in the 82nd Airborne. At the end of the war, he returned home and attended Brevard College for two years. He then transferred to Presbyterian College for two years, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in 1951.
He later attended Western Carolina University and received his Master’s Degree in 1969. Coach McKissick was a long time member of Bethany United Methodist Church. He was also a member of The Summerville Exchange Club, the SC Coaches Association, and the National Coaches Association.
He received honorary Doctorates from both The Citadel and his alma mater, Presbyterian College. He received many prestigious awards during his storied career, was inducted into numerous Halls of Fame, including the South Carolina Hall of Fame, and even received letters of commendation from 4 different presidents.
One of his most memorable moments was having the field at Memorial Stadium named in his honor. Much has been written about all of his records and the many awards that he received throughout his career, but he was most proud of the lasting relationships that he built with so many of the young men who he had the privilege of coaching. During the months of his illness, his days were brightened by the countless number of former players and coaches who visited, wrote, and called. The family is especially appreciative of the care that Coach McKissick received at home with his dedicated caregivers, especially Betty, Jody and Tami. They are also appreciative of the support they received from Intrepid Hospice of North Charleston. Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Joan Carter McKissick, his daughters, Deborah McKissick Call (Richard Wayne Call) of Summerville, SC and Cynthia McKissick McElveen (Robert Donald McElveen) of Georgetown, SC; his grandchildren, John Richard Call (Alyson) of Lexington, SC, Joseph Wayne Call (Elizabeth) of Summerville, SC, Kyle McElveen York (Alan) of Forest, Virginia and Robert Donald McElveen II (Katie) of Greenville, SC; his beloved great grandchildren, Carter McKissick Call, Libba Ann Call, Emma Kate Call, John McKissick Call, Mayley Hammond York, Mary Carter York, Maggie Grace York, and Robert Donald McElveen III.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church at 118 West 3rd South Street, Summerville, SC 29483, or to the McKissick Endowment Scholarship Fund at The Coastal Community Foundation at 1691 Turnbull Avenue, North Charleston SC 29405. Family and Friends were invited to visit with the family on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 11:30am until 1:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Bethany United Methodist Church. The funeral service was held in the church sanctuary at 2 p.m.
Burial will be private at Summerville Cemetery. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com
Victoria Green
Funeral services for Victoria “Vickey” Mack Green, conducted by the Rev. Jerry L. Gadsden, were held Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Clauddie Henryhand Memorial Chapel of Kingstree, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Ms. Green died Monday, November 25, 2019. She was born November 6, 1979, the daughter of Mary Lee Mack and Roy Lee Turner. She attended the Williamsburg County Schools. She was employed by Sea Crest and Horizon of Myrtle Beach and the Kingstree Nursing Home of Kingstree. A son, Jaivon Lee Jones, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: her mother, Mary Lee Jones of the home; her father, Roy Lee Turner of Lake City; her companion, Antonio “Nickey” Pressley; three sons, Robert Jones, Jimmy Harrison, and J.D. Harrison of Lake City; one brother, Victor Mack of Kingstree; her mother-in-law, Viola Davis Edwards of Kingstree; four friends that were like sisters, Betty Bradley, Vicky Burgess, Mary Alice Burgess, and Kimberly Burgess; and two grandchildren.
Barbara Wright
Funeral services for Sister Barbara Jean Wright, conducted by the Rev. Dorothy Cooper Washington, were held Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Greater Hines Chapel Apostolic of Andrews. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the St. John Cemetery of Trio.
Sister Wright died Wednesday, November 27, 2019. She was born August 21, 1948, in Sanford, Florida, the daughter of Dollie Mae Gaines and James Gaines. She grew up in Florida, where she attended Croomes High School in Sanford, Florida. She worked as a nurse’s aide for many years. She was also employed as a senior’s aide in Rochester, New York. She moved to Andrews, where she joined Greater Hines Chapel Apostolic Church, where she served as the pastor’s armor bearer, a faithful usher and the assistant church announcer. She was also a faithful Sunday school attendant. A sister, Pearlie Mae Gaines, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: her husband, Naymon Alex Wright; three sons, Anthony (Jackie), Norman (Penny) and Reginald of Rochester, New York; one daughter, Renell of Andrews; three sisters, Willie Mae Washington, Margie Gaines, and Mildred Rogers, all of Rochester, New York; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Dan Gasque
Funeral services for Brother Dan “Daniel Boone” and “Pops” Gasque, conducted by the Rev. Elder B. Holmes and Minister Savanda Latrece, were held Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Gospel Missionary Baptist of Georgetown. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Gospel M.B. Church Cemetery of Georgetown.
Brother Gasque died Saturday, November 23, 2019, in Hartford, Connecticut. He was born April 21, 1947, in Georgetown. He attended Gospel Missionary Baptist Church and Prayer and Praise Fellowship, Inc. of Bloomfield, Connecticut. He was the leader and founder of a group called Brother Dan Gasque & The Revival Gospel Singers. He was employed by Gene Ward Country Store for 26 Years. His parents, Joseph and Mildred Gladys Gasque Flowers, preceded him in death. He was married to the late Cathalean Gasque.
Survivors are: nine children, Danrell Gasque Shelton (Fred), Savanda Gasque, Antonio Gasque, Edna Gasque, Roshelle Heyward, John Heyward, Jr., Tiajauwanna Lewis Doiley (Willie), William Lewis (Margo) and Tavio Lewis (Kristie); a confidant friend, Eva Mae Wineglass Gasque; five sisters, Debra Bunting (James), Linda F. Simpson, Jossie Rogers (Raphael), Joyce Walker, and Dalphaline Stanley (Billy); a cousin, Sarah Smith, reared as his sister; and seven grandchildren.
Lester Whitten
Funeral services for Lester Alphonso Whitten, conducted by the Rev. Sinclair Frasier and the Rev. Hoover Footman, were held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Jehovah AME Church of Cross. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Zion Churchyard Cemetery of Cross.
Mr. Whitten died Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was born September 26, 1958, in Cross, the son of Vergie M. Whitten and the late Osmond Whitten. At an early age he attended the Jehovah AME Church and later joined Pinehurst Baptist Church.
He graduated from Cross High School. While attending high school he played football and basketball. Later he joined the United States Army, where he was stationed at Ft. Benning, Georgia. He was employed by Boeing Construction. He was married to Regena Jackson. Together they have three daughters, Shekenya Rivers (Greg), Shequanta Whitten and SheQuavia Whitten.
Survivors, in addition to his mother, are: his daughter, Zion Whitten; a stepdaughter, Ayanna Melson; a son, Lindel Melson; seven sisters, Mable, Lillie Wigfall (R.B.), Thelma Mobley (Charles), Lu Crump (Nathaniel), Mary Whitten, Sara Whitten, and Phyllis Jones (Kevin); three brothers, Julius Whitten (Flora), Joseph Pinckney, and Clifford Whitten; and 10 grandchildren.
Adonia Green
Funeral services for Adonia Lorenzo Lee “Chop” Green, conducted by Elder Shelly Hickson, were held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the AFC Restoration & Deliverance Family Worship Center of Olanta. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Union Hall Churchyard Cemetery of Turbeville.
Mr. Green died Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the Regional Medical Center of Greenwood. He was born October 21, 1982, in Florence County. He was a 2003 graduate of Kentucky Job Corp. He was a Master Chef Road Crew member with Southern Asphalt, professional business owner and enjoyed barbecuing hogs for family and friends.
Survivors are: his mother, Annie Sue Green (Terry McClam); his father, Thomas Lee Major (Allean Evans); six sisters, Joyce Green, Carol Hughes (Willie Hughes), Shawn Green, Temesha Nero, Makeylia Nero (Jason English) and Lakeya Nero (Daney (Jason); two brothers, Laron Nero and Thomas Brand; and five Godchildren, Derrick McClam, Thomas Daniels, Andrew Green, Jayden Green and C’ire Young.
LeRoy McCray, Sr.
Funeral services for LeRoy Lee” McCray, Sr., conducted by the Rev. Lee F. Shaw, were held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Messiah Reformed Episcopal Church of Pineville. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Mexico Cemetery of Pineville.
Mr. McCray died Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was born January 31, 1926, in Pineville, the son of the late Essick and Annie Broughton McCray. He was educated in the public schools of Berkeley County. He was employed by Charleston and Berkeley Manufactory for over 30 years as a truck driver. He was a full-time farmer (his passion). He was a member of Messiah R.E. Church, where he served as a Junior Warden, Class Leader, Vestry Board Member, and he sang on the Male Choir. He was married to the late Lavinia Wiggins McCray. Four siblings, Francis McCray, Earnest Sam McCray, Amy “Ruth” McCray-Bennett, and Lucille McCray-Ensley, one grandson, Jensen Smalls, and one great-grandson, Omar Brown, Jr., preceded him in death.
Survivors are: Vernial (Jacob) Smalls of Moncks Corner; Minister Clarence Mitchell, Sr. (Dorothy) of Goose Creek; LeRoy McCray, Jr. (Cassandra “Jenell”) and Ritha McCray Simmons (Jerry), both of Pineville; Rickey McCray of the home; Angelina Felica McCray of Valley Steam, New York; and Kim McCray of West Columbia; a niece raised as a sister, Joann Canada of Teaneck, New Jersey; a niece raised as his own, Cynthia Wiggins McFadden of Charleston; one goddaughter, Shirley Segar; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Derrick Gant, Terry Rogers, Torre Brown, Anthony Brown, Jr., Maynard Barnes, and Brandon Brown.
Thomasina Matthews
Funeral services for Mrs. Thomasina Matthews, conducted by the Rev. Victor Scott, were held Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church of Greeleyville. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Keels Cemetery of Greeleyville.
Mrs. Matthews died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Lexington Medical Center of Columbia. She was born October 9, 1950, in Greeleyville, the daughter of the late Henry (Mun) and Chloe (Ning) Robinson. A daughter, Felicia Matthews Brown, five brothers, Ezekiel, Jimmie, Lee, Charles and Richard, and a sister, Mattie Mae Robinson, preceded her in death. She attended the public schools of Williamsburg County. She was employed by Williamsburg County Memorial Hospital in Kingstree for approximately 12 years prior to being employed by Oneita Knitting Mills, where she worked for 18 years before retiring.
Survivors are: four children, Marvin “Marin” Robinson of Greeleyville; Ferrell Matthews, Jr. (Tanisha) of Savannah, Georgia; Bertrand “Shawn” Matthews of Kingstree; and Tremmine “Jason” Matthews of Charleston; four siblings, Mary McFadden (Abraham), Mack Robinson, Lou Alma Henryhand (Abraham), and Julia Bell Robinson, all of Greeleyville; and eight grandchildren.
Wesley Cooper, Jr.
Funeral services for Wesley Cooper, Jr., conducted by Elder James Rush, were held Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Greater St. Peter Apostolic Faith Church of Andrews. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Willie Cooper Cemetery of Nesmith.
Mr. Cooper died Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He was born January 10, 1968, in Williamsburg County, the son of the late Sam James and Sarah Cooper. He was educated in the public schools of Williamsburg County. At an early age, he joined Mt. Seal United Methodist Church, where he sung on the choir. For many years, he was employed as a supervisor for Industrial VAC Companies.
Survivors are: his wife, Coretta Dickerson-Cooper of the home; one daughter, Kayla Dickerson of the home; three sisters, Alisha Lewis of Maryland, Washington; and Estelle Cooper and Dinah Cooper, both of Nesmith; three brothers, James Lee Mitchell (Mary) of Hemingway; Bennie Lee Julius (Stephanie) of Pamplico; and Roosevelt Cooper of Lake City; one special aunt, who helped raise him, Doretha Cooper of Nesmith; his mother-in-law, Margie Dickerson of Andrews; his stepmother-in-law, Mary Britton; and one granddaughter.
John Jones
Funeral services for John S. Jones, conducted by the Rev. Peggy J. Pope, were held Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Greater Mt. Ararat AME Church of Nesmith. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Mt. Ararat AME Church Cemetery of Nesmith.
Mr. Jones died Saturday, November 30, 2019. He was born July 6, 1928, in Williamsburg County, the son of the late Thomas and Ellen Jones. He was a member of Mt. Ararat AME Church, where he was a member of the Mt. Ararat Senior Choir and church trustee. He was educated in Williamsburg County. He was a member of Mt. Ararat Masonic Lodge #416, Home Charity Lodge #29, the Morrisville Brass Band and a passionate carpenter and farmer. A son, Sammy Jones, and a grandson, Philander Pressley, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Vivian Jones; five daughters, Carolyn Jones, Leslie Jones, and Todashia Fuller (Robert), all of Greenville; Burnetta Askew of Leland, North Carolina; and Virginia Beavers of Greensboro, North Carolina; four sons, Henry Jones (Frediretta), John Jones, Jr. and Clarence Jones (Frances), all of Nesmith; and Theodore Jones (Elsie) of Bridgeport, Connecticut; 21 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Vernell Davis
Funeral services for Mrs. Vernell Hessie “Nell” Davis, conducted by the Rev. Moses Rollerson, were held Friday, December 6, 2019, at the St. Michael Reformed Episcopal Church of St. Stephen. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Old Field Cemetery of St. Stephen.
Mrs. Davis died Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at her residence. She was born January 12, 1938, in the Old Field Section of St. Stephen. She was educated in the Berkeley County School System. She received her GED in Jersey City, New Jersey. She was a member of St. Michael Reformed Episcopal Church. After taking residency in Jersey City, New Jersey, she joined Mt. Olive Baptist Church. She was very active in the ministries of the church: Nurse’s Aide Unit president, Pastoral and Missionary Boards. When she returned back home, she redirected herself back to her home church, St. Michael REC. She is affectionately known as the “Mother of the Church,” Local Missionary Chairperson, Upper Berkeley Women Chairperson, and avid Sunday school student and bible study. She worked for Visiting Homemaker Service and Pollock Nursing Home. She became her own boss, by opening Davis Daycare. She received numerous awards and recognitions. Mayor Brett Schundler of Jersey City presented her a Citation of Recognition for her faithful and dedication services of 34 years to Mt. Olive Baptist Church. She was a Den mother for the Boys Scout Troop #639 and a member of Parents Council and PTA. She loved being a part of Zeta Amicae of Moncks Corner. She was married to the late Sylvester Davis. Her parents, Johnny and Louise Dingle, two children, Ronald Dingle and Mrs. Beverly Hall, a grandson, Damien D. Jennings, and four siblings, Mrs. Ruth Fernandez, Mrs. Sarah White, Herbert Johnson, and Joseph Dingle, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: two children, Vernesa Green (John) and Wilbur Habib Jennings (Gwendolyn); one stepson, Eric Davis; three brothers, Oliver Dingle (Carol) of Columbia; Edward Dingle of St. Stephen; and Herman Dingle Summerville; her Godson, Dondi Jenkins; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Harrel McDonald
Funeral services for Harrel “Rock” McDonald, conducted by the Rev. Quintero Taylor, were held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Macedonia Baptist Church of Gourdine. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the McKnight Cemetery of Lane.
Mr. McDonald died Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was born March 29, 2019 in Lane, the son of Travis Sumter and the late Iassa Rious. A brother, Bobby Caswell, and three sisters, Johnnie Mae Jones, Michelle Rious, and Lucie Caswell, preceded him in death. He received his formal education in the public schools of Williamsburg County and worked for the railroad for many years. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
Survivors are: his mother, Travis Sumter of Greeleyville; three sons, Harrel Leon McDonald of Savannah, Georgia; Knowledge McDonald and Christian McDonald of New Jersey; one daughter, Erin Canty of St. Petersburg, Florida; nine brothers, Michael McDonald, Rickey Sumter, Tonnie Patterson (Adelaibe Darley), James Rious, Iassa Rious, Jr., Rossie Izzard (Latrill), Jamal Izzard and Clyde Fluid; six sisters, Wanda Sumter, Pamela Kelty(Abraham), Cynthia Sumter, Barbara Williams, Andrea Morant (Jerod) and Diane Rious; and three grandchildren.
Keith Nesmith
Funeral services for Bishop Keith Darrell Nesmith, conducted by Bishop Earley Dillard, were held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Greater St. Peters Apostolic Faith Church of Andrews. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Snow Cemetery of Andrews.
Bishop Nesmith died Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He was born September 2, 1958, in Nesmith, the son of the late Vaughn and Betty Nesmith. He graduated as valedictorian of the class of 1976 at Battery Park High School. He graduated from South Carolina State University with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology in 1980. He was employed in management at Georgetown Steel Corporation and for the Williamsburg County School System. He accepted the Lord into his life in 1981 at a crusade led by Bishop Weeks in Durham, North Carolina. A son, Keith, Jr., preceded him in death. He preached his initial sermon on March of 1984 at Nesmith Way of the Cross Church. In July of 1989, God anointed and appointed him as Pastor of St. Peter Way of the Cross Church, where he pastored for over 20 years. His vision of a new sanctuary for St. Peter WOTCC was fulfilled by God in March 2008. After many years of his dedicated service to the ministry, in August 2008 he was consecrated to a Bishop in WOTCC International. He visited and prayed for the sick and shut-in; attend local and national church services, participated in church and community activities and events until his untimely departure. He was known as the “community” pastor, devoted considerable amount of time to ensure that no stone was left unturned in meeting the needs of the people he served. He was responsible for establishing a community center, affectionately called “Mag’s Kids.” Under his leadership, some of the community resources and activities were the community food bank, GED program, computer classes, community youth programs such as Teen Leadership Training and Teen Life Counseling. He was also an all-around hands on administrative director of Nesmith Community Day Care Center. His guiding principle, “Built by Prayer, Led by Vision” was more than mere lip-service, as he was a man duty-bound to extend his ministry beyond the walls of the church to the entire community to increase services, fellowship and opportunity. He helped establish the ministries of Grace Tabernacle, Atlanta Georgia, in September 2001 (District Elder Eric Nesmith, Pastor) and in June 2007 House of Praise of Marietta Georgia (Elder O’lufemi Sotayo, Pastor). He held numerous positions within the Diocese, at regional and national levels, including, but not limited to: Sunday School Teacher; President of Nesmith WOTCC Youth for Christ (nine years); SC Diocese Treasurer; Member of WOTCC National Fundraising Committee; President of Carolinian Diocese Youth for Christ; Carolinian Diocese Program Chair; 2nd Vice President of WOTCC National Youth for Christ; President of WOTCC National Youth for Christ (six years); Secretary of the SC State District Pastoral Council; Southern Region Administrative Assistant to Bishop J. Jackson (three years); South Region Administrative Assistant to Bishop Alphonzo D. Brooks; Acting Overseer for the State of Georgia WOTCC (two years); Chairman of the Board of District Elders; Pastor’s Retreat Program Committee Member; Secretary of National Pastoral Council (10 years); Vice Chairman of National Pastoral Council (three years); Member of the National Board of Trustees (12 years), as Assistant to the Diocese Bishop, he was the Program Director for the State of SC WOTCC.
Survivors are: his wife, Gloria D. Nesmith; one son, Vaughn E. Nesmith of Kingstree; three daughters, Shaquawna Timmons of Florence; Angela Eaddy (Ronald) of Denmark; and Brenda Sotayo (O’lufemi) of Kennesaw, Georgia; five siblings, La’Vaughn Nesmith (Helen) of Wilmington, North Carolina; Audrey McCrea (Lloyd) of Nesmith; Timothy Nesmith (Veda) of Decatur, Georgia; Barry Nesmith (Pier) and Eric Nesmith (Regina) of Atlanta, Georgia; very special uncle, T. Melvin Snow of Morrisville; and nine adopted grandchildren.