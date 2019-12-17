Rosa Mae Ferguson
Rosa Mae “Bat” Ferguson, 65, of Kingstree, died Thursday, November 28, 2019, at MUSC-Florence of Florence.
Funeral services, conducted by the Rev. Mark D. Mitchell and Bishop Douglas Fisher, were held Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, followed at the Greenlawn Cemetery of Kingstree.
Ms. Ferguson was born July 12, 1954, in Berkeley County, the daughter of the late Robert Ferguson and Annie Lee Collins Ferguson. Four siblings, Samuel Ferguson, Robert Lee Ferguson, Annie Bell Montgomery, and Mary Ann F. Gamble, preceded her in death. She received her formal education in the public schools of Williamsburg County and attended Williamsburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board. She was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. She also attended House of God in Kingstree.
Survivors are: four sisters, Robertsena Ferguson, Annie Mae Burgess, Betty Ferguson, and Saranetta Ferguson Washington, all of Kingstree; one brother, Frank Ferguson (Betty Lou) of Kingstree; six nieces that were raised as her sisters, Thomasena Ferguson of Jamaica, New York; Geraldine Scott (Richard), Bernice Segars (Leroy), and Claudia McKenzie (Felix), all of Kingstree; Deloris Gamble (Carol) of Greeleyville; and Shirley Shaw (Fred) of Florence; four nephews that were raised as her brothers, Thomas Ferguson of Seattle, Washington; Robert L. Ferguson of Columbia; Jerry Ferguson (Wanda) of Conway; and Jerome Ferguson (Bobbie) of Lake City.
Charlene Fulton
Charlene Johnson Fulton, 68, of Kingstree, died Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the McLeod Regional Medical Center of Florence.
Funeral services, conducted by the Rev. Terry B. Law, were held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Siloam Missionary Baptist Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, followed at the White Oak Cemetery of Lake City.
Mrs. Fulton was born January 13, 1951, the daughter of the late Charlie Johnson and Helen McClam Johnson. Six siblings preceded her in death along with one grandchild. She received her formal education in the public schools of Williamsburg County in Kingstree. She furthered her studies by attending Horry-Georgetown Technical College, receiving the degree of Associate in Nursing in May 2005. In March 2007, she was certified as a registered nurse by the State of South Carolina State Board of Nursing for South Carolina. She successfully completed online courses from Chamberlain College of Nursing and was thereby granted the Bachelor of Science in Nursing with the President’s Honors in October 2009. Lastly, from the previous college, she was awarded the degree of Master of Science in Nursing as an educator in March 2014. Her last two lengthy employments were Waccamaw E.O.C. Headstart in several counties in South Carolina as well as the Ronald McNair Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Lake City. She was a member of Siloam Baptist Missionary Church, where she served as a Pastor’s aide and in the healthcare auxiliary.
Survivors are: her husband, Fred Elijah F. Fulton of the home; two daughters, Lisa L. Johnson-Fulton of Kingstree; and Natalie N. Fulton of Lawrenceville, Georgia; two sons, Fred Kenyon M. Fulton of Concord, California; and Avery A. Fulton of Kingstree; one brother, Charlie “Bobby” Johnson, Jr. of Albany, New York; two sisters, Lenora Dorf Johnson of Huntsville, Alabama; and Deborah Reid (Tony) Leonard of Sumter; a special cousin, she adored as a sister, Mary Frances McClary of Astoria, New York; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Patsy Chestnut
Patsy Diane Miles Chestnut, 70, wife of Frank Chestnut, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services were held Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Williamsburg Funeral Home. Burial, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home, followed at Kingstree Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Chestnut was born October 29, 1949, in Kingstree, the daughter of Mary Feagin Miles and the late Franklin Miles. She was a graduate of Limestone College and was retired after serving as the Director of Disabilities and Special Needs for many years. She was a member of First Assembly of God, where she served as church secretary.
Survivors, in addition to her husband and her mother, both of Kingstree, are: one sister, Deborah Miles June of Florence; a nephew, Brian June; and a stepson, Don Chestnut of Atlanta, Georgia.
Charles Stoll
Charles Victor Stoll, Jr., 70, husband of Deborah Mims Stoll, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, at MUSC of Charleston.
A gathering for friends and family and celebration of his life was held Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Stoll Pond House of Greeleyville.
Mr. Stoll was born July 22, 1949, in Kingstree, the son of the late Charles Victor Stoll, Sr. and Georgie Elnita Yarbrough Stoll. He was a graduate of Kingstree High School and Clemson University, where he received a BS in Electrical Engineering. He retired from Santee-Cooper after many successful years there and returned to his hometown of Kingstree. He was a perfect fit for retired life in Kingstree. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting. He also loved the history here. He joined the Williamsburgh Historical Society and played a vital role there helping to set up the renovation of the Annex building. He enjoyed walking through our historical cemeteries here in Williamsburg County and often shared that love with others, giving “tours” through the more secluded ones. He frequently perused the SC Treasurer’s Unclaimed Funds list and assisted those who were listed there with getting their monies.
Survivors, in addition to his wife Debbie, are: one son, William Stoll of Georgetown; and one daughter, Alicia Stoll of Columbia.
Memorials may be made to Williamsburgh Historical Society, 135 Hampton Avenue, Kingstree, SC 29556 or to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.WilliamsburgFuneralHome.com.
R. Brian Duke
Robert Brian Duke, 56, died Friday, December 13, 2019, at MUSC Florence.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Mouzon Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m. Burial, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home, will follow at the church cemetery.
Mr. Duke was born August 6, 1963, in Charleston, the son of Robert William “Bobby” Duke, Jr. and the late Anne Ledford Duke. He was a graduate of Williamsburg Academy and attended Francis Marion College. He was an accomplished pipefitter and worked for several construction companies. He was a member of Mouzon Presbyterian Church, where he played the piano for many years. He was a talented pianist and his friends and family enjoyed listening to the amazing way he played the piano.
Survivors, in addition to his father Bobby, are: his stepmother, Nan Foster Duke, both of Kingstree; one brother, Tommy Duke of Hartsville; and one sister, Margaret Ann Bowers (Ricky) of Sumter.
Memorials may be made to Mouzon Presbyterian Church, c/o Louise Mouzon, 2620 Sumter Highway, Kingstree, SC 29556.
Thomasina Black
Funeral services for Thomasina “Tommie” Bradley Black, conducted by Pastor Mary Scott Nelson, were held Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Clauddie Henryhand Memorial Chapel of Kingstree, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Ms. Black died Friday, December 6, 2019, at her residence in Salters. She was born March 7, 1966, in Salters, the daughter of the late Julia Scott Rush and Tommie Bradley. She graduated from Kingstree Senior High School. She furthered her education at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. She was a licensed clerical therapist. She was employed by Willowglen Academy for many years.
Survivors are: one son, Thomas Alan Black of the home; two loving sisters, Sarah Cochran Woods (Chappelle) and Diane Rush Whitfield (Deacon Ulysses), both of Salters; and one brother, LeRonnie Rush of Georgetown.
Louise McClam
Funeral services for Mrs. Louise McClam, conducted by the Rev. Herbert Godwin and Elder Oneal Graham, were held Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the Word of God Out Reach Ministries of Scranton. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the New St. John Cemetery of Lake City.
Mrs. McClam died Monday, December 2, 2019, at MUSC, Lake City Hospital. She was born April 7, 1936, in Williamsburg County, the daughter of the late Tim McClam and Bell McClam Johnson. Two children, Laura Ann McClam and Robert McClam, and four siblings, Easter Gaskins, Dora Godwin, Mildred Johnson, and Roland Johnson, preceded her in death. She received her formal education at the Old St. John School. At an early age she became a member of Little Star Holiness Church. She was employed by the garment industry as a machine operator in Patterson, New Jersey for many years.
Survivors are: two daughters, Evangelist Annie Graham (Elder Oneal) and Frances McClam (Gregory), both of Lake City; seven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Nancy Fulton
Funeral services for Nancy Cherise Major Fulton, conducted by Bishop Amos Major, were held Friday, December 13, 2019, at the House of God No. 1 Holiness Church of Lake City. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the White Oak Cemetery of Lake City.
Ms. Fulton died Friday, December 6, 2019 in, Kingstree. She was born March 24, 1979, in Kingstree, the daughter of Barbara Major and Herbert Major. A brother, Herbert Major, Jr., preceded her in death. She was a member of Number One Holiness Church and later she joined Elijah United Methodist Church. She graduated from Kingstree Senior High School in the Class of 1997. She was employed by Rose’s of Kingstree.
Survivors, in addition to her mother and father, both of Kingstree, are: three sons, Antario Fulton, Dairon Fulton, and Malik Fulton, all of the home; three brothers, Michael Major (Audrena) of Darlington; Kevin Major (Kaprina) of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Rashaun Monk of Maryland; her grandmothers, Nancy Pressley of Kingstree; and Grudy Major of Lake City; and a Goddaughter, Kaitlin Taylor of Kingstree.
William Middleton
Funeral services for William J. Middleton, conducted by the Rev. Sam Giles, were held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Brown Chapel Missionary Baptist Church of Andrews. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Brown Chapel M.B. Church Cemetery of Andrews.
Mr. Middleton died Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Conway Manor Nursing Home of Conway. He was born January 10, 1942, in Williamsburg County, the son of the late Glossie Parker Middleton and Nathaniel Middleton. He attended public schools of Williamsburg County and Baltimore, Maryland. He moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In Philadelphia, he joined Christ Mission Apostolic Faith Church. He was the owner of Bill Middleton & Sons Carpet Service. In his latter years, he moved back home to South Carolina, where he attended Brown Chapel Church. Four siblings, Elwood Middleton, Grover Middleton, Michael Middleton, and Darlene Macky, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Patricia Ann Middleton; one daughter, Maxine Davis (Jonathan) of Wilmington, Delaware; six sons, James Anthony Middleton, Steven L. Middleton (Renee), Wayne P. Middleton, Kenneth G. Middleton, Nathaniel Middleton (Peguy), and Jeffery Johnson, all of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; three sisters, Dorothy Gaskins, Louella Middleton, and Sheila Flemming; one brother, Bobby Gene Middleton (Geraldine); seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Lorenna Pressley
Funeral services for Lorenna Pressley, conducted by the Rev. Isiah Brown, were held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. Mary United Methodist Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the St. Mary U.M. Church Cemetery of Kingstree.
Ms. Pressley died Monday, December 9, 2019, at McLeod Clarendon Hospital of Manning. She was born March 1, 1939, the daughter of the late John Arthur and Jettie Myrtle Burgess Pressley. Seven siblings, Francenna Pressley Watkins, Willie Mae Pressley Woods, John Wesley Pressley, Thereyarn Pressley, Virginia Pressley Burgess, Myrtle Pressley Pendergrass and Baby Boy Pressley, preceded him in death. She received her formal education in the Williamsburg County School System, where she graduated from Cades High School. She was employed in the textile industry for J.P. Stevens for 25 years, until the plant closed, then she did domestic work. She was a member of St. Mary United Methodist Church, where she served on the Choir, as an Usher, the Kitchen Committee and as a Missionary.
Survivors are: three sisters, Almeade Joyner of Washington, DC; Hager Lee Pressley Corbett of Sumter; and Augustine Fowlkes (Roger) of Charlotte, North Carolina; and two brothers, Abraham Pressley and Darius Pressley, both of Sumter.
Italy Baker
Funeral services for Italy Baker, conducted by Bishop Dr. Linwood Cooper and the Rev. Barry Graham, were held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Believers Holiness Church Convention Center of Coward. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Cameron Cemetery of Lake City.
Mr. Baker died Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lake City Community Hospital. He was born November 17, 1924, in the Camerontown Community of Florence County, the son of the late Johnny Franklin and Louvenia Singletary Baker. He was educated in the Florence County School and received his GED from the Adult Educational Program. He was an outstanding basketball player for the Bethel School System. During his early adult life, he worked on the farm. During the off-season, he worked in various tobacco factories mostly in Winston Salem, North Carolina. In 1966, he began working at Wellman Industries where he remained until his retirement in 1996. He still farmed after his retirement. He was a member of the Eveready Lodge 431 for 48 years. Throughout his tenure, he served as Tyler, Jr. Warden and Chaplain. He was a lifetime member of Bethel AME Church in the Camerontown Community, where he was a Sunday school teacher, served on the Trustee Board and as a Steward. He was married to the late Jettie Mae Cameron. A daughter, Brenda Baker McFadden, nine siblings, Sampson Baker, Wilbur Baker, Simon Baker, Arceilia, Jeanette, Seraphine, Georgianna, Lessie Mae (Sima) and Carol, and a son-in-law, John Bonaparte, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: two sons, Louis Italy Baker (Shirley) of Columbia; and Anthony Baker of New Hill, North Carolina; two daughters, Maude Bonaparte of Lake City; and Verna Geiger (Tommie) of Rincon, Georgia; a special grandson he raised as his son, Leroy Baker of the home; a son-in-law, Floyd McFadden of Lake City; 18 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Ernest Gadsden
Funeral services for Ernest Nathaniel Gadsden, conducted by the Rev. Benjamin Milligan, were held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Redeemer Reformed Episcopal Church of Pineville. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed Pineville Sunset Memorial Cemetery of Pineville.
Mr. Gadsden died Monday, December 9, 2019. He was born June 15, 1931, in Russellville, the son of the late Samuel and Catherine Carr Gadsden. He was a member of Redeemer R. E. Church. Later in life, he attended Asbury United Methodist Church in Washington, DC. He was educated in the public school system in South Carolina and graduated in 1951 from J. K. Gourdine High School. He was drafted by the United States Army after graduation and was honorably discharged for medical reasons. He worked for the Naval Ordnance Laboratory and Wilkins Coffee Company before starting his own landscaping business. Missing his birthplace, he moved to South Carolina in 1998. His first wife, Luegenia Delores Gadsden, two daughters, Lisa Gadsden Morgan and Marcia Gadsden Williams, a granddaughter, Tisa Shawntrice Morgan, and three sisters, Mamie Gadsden, Lela Gadsden Murray, and Annie Bernice Gadsden, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Eunice Gadsden; two daughters, Cherryl Lanita Jones and Renita Jenkins (Kevin); one brother, John Gadsden; three sisters, Mary Gadsden Murray, Ruth Gadsden, and Mattie Mae Lewis; six stepchildren, Jimmy Jenkins (Bridget), Rufus Milligan (Juaneca), Joanne Puifory (Reginald), Bruce Milligan (Patricia), Felicia Jones, and Benjamin Jones; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.