Chris Osborne
Christopher “Chris” G. Osborne, 60, husband of Rosie Osborne, died suddenly Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Myrtle Beach.
A memorial service celebrating Chris’ life will be at 11 am Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Williamsburg Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mr. Osborne was born August 27, 1958, in Kingstree, a son of the late Harry J. and Barbara Timmons Osborne. Chris graduated from Williamsburg Academy and attended Francis Marion University. He was the owner of Grays Used Cars, Inc. and was currently working as general manager at 52 Auto Parts and Sales, LLC.
For over 39 years, Chris was a member of the Inglesby #267 AFM Masonic Lodge. He was a Past Master 12 times, a past secretary, and was currently serving as treasurer. His love of the Masonic Lodge and his love of the game of golf led him to spearhead the Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser.
Chris’ leadership skills extended well beyond the Masonic Lodge. In 2013, he was presented the HomeTown Township Award from the Town of Kingstree. In 2017, he was honored with the key to the Town of Kingstree for his dedication to the community and his positive impact on the youth in the community.
Chris was an avid stock car driver. He began his racing career in 1988 at the Sumter Motor Speedway and soon moved to the asphalt at Florence I95 Speedway. He took the Black “00” to the winner’s circle over 200 times and won ten track championships. In 1989, he was awarded the most popular driver.
Anyone who knows Chris knows he loved good southern, vinegar based barbecue. He was a member of the South Carolina Barbecue Association and was a certified judge. In October, he could be found organizing and directing the Kingstree Pig Pickin’.
In his spare time, he coached small fry tackle division for Clarendon County Football League and also coached Dixie Youth baseball for the Kingstree Rec Department.
He served on the Pastor Parish Relationship Committee at Greeleyville United Methodist Church where he was a member.
Chris’ legacy lives on through the lives of his beloved wife of 41 years, Rosie Osborne of Salters; his two cherished daughters, Brandie Hayes (Nick) of Florence and Kristen Williams (Lilton) of Salters; his treasured grandchildren Blane and Harrison Hayes of Florence and Kaylee and Braydon Caulder of Salters; two step-grandchildren Evan and Addison Williams of North Carolina; and his biggest supporter, his brother, Chuck Osborne (Rachel) of Jacksonville, Florida.
Memorials may be sent to Greeleyville United Methodist Church, PO Box 247, Greeleyville, SC 29056 or Williamsburg Academy, 1000 Sandy Bay Road, Kingstree, SC 29556.
Hazel Tisdale
Hazel Ann Tisdale, 69, died Monday, August 12, 2019, at the McCall Hospice House of Greenville.
Memorial services, conducted by Mark Lowe and the Rev. Dr. Mike Smith, were held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside committal service, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home, was held in the Tisdale Cemetery in Kingstree on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
Born in Kingstree, May 24, 1950, she was the daughter of the late J.C. and Hattie Strong Tisdale. She was a graduate of Kingstree High School, Anderson College, and Lander University and received her Master’s Degree from Clemson University. She was a retired educator having taught in the public school system of South Carolina for over 41 years. She attended Simpsonville United Methodist Church. A brother, Mac Tisdale, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: three sisters, Crama Clarkson (Sam) of Kingstree; Gayle O’Dell of Greenville; and Nancy Stuckey of Columbia.
Memorials may be made to the Hospice House of Greenville, 1836 West Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Maggie Massey
Funeral services for Mrs. Maggie Ciney Massey were held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Clauddie Henryhand Memorial Chapel of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Crossroad Cemetery of Salters.
Mrs. Massey died Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Snellville, Georgia. She was born August 6, 1945, in New Haven, Connecticut, the daughter of the late Louise Bostic. She was a member of Thomas Chapel Church in New Haven, Connecticut. She was employed by New Haven Public Schools for approximately 10 years. She served as a member of the PTA Board. She was also a seamstress, a Girl Scout Leader, and a daycare provider. She was married to the late Lynwood Massey. Two daughters, Bernice Massey and Victoria Peterson, and three siblings, Georgia Pressley, Hattie Mae Peterson, and Louis “Pee Wee” Peterson, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: her children, Joyce Allen (SundayGal), Ronald Massey (Dorene), and Jermaine Massey, all of New Haven, Connecticut; Debra Brantley of Lawrenceville, Georgia; Delores Arthur (Tony) and Jamell Massey, both of Snellville, Georgia; and Heather Peterson of Hartford, Connecticut; one sister, Shirley Sockwell of New Haven, Connecticut; three brothers, Harold Peterson and Pete Peterson, both of New Haven, Connecticut; and Tony of South Carolina; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Pallbearers were Jermaine Massey, Jamell Massey, Tony Arthur, Maurice Massey, Everett Smith, Jr., Patrick Tropnas, and Tyrone Massey, Sr.
Leon Coad
Funeral services for Leon Richard “Rabbit” or “Rab” Coad, conducted by the Rev. Oscar Cash, Jr., were held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Anderson Baptist Church of Moncks Corner. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Anderson Baptist Churchyard Cemetery of Moncks Corner.
Mr. Coad died Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was born December 1, 1947, in Macbeth, the son of Willie and Carrie Coad. He was a member of Anderson Baptist Church. He was very focused on his studies and was always at the top of his class, graduating from Blakeley Training High School in 1966. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. After his time in the military he lived in New York and worked as a postal worker before relocating back to South Carolina. He also had a passion for music. He turned his passion into a hobby as a DJ. He lived the persona as Rab the Rapper. Survivors are: his wife, Hattie Mae Simmons Coad; three children, Daryl Coad (Tracey) of Albany, Georgia; Karen Mathurin (Pierce) of Queens, New York; and Natasha Coad of Columbia; one sister, Jessie Mae Whitfield of Moncks Corner; one brother, Joseph Coad (Althia) of Moncks Corner; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Derrick Gethers, Vincent Coad, Tyrone Code, Kadrian Wynn, Leon Codes, and Clayton Codes.
Robert Nelson
Funeral services for Robert “Bobby” Nelson, conducted by the Rev. Robin McGhee-Frazier and the Rev. Kelly Spann, were held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Allen AME Church of St. Stephen. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Blanding Cemetery of St. Stephen.
Mr. Nelson died Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He was born August 4, 1923, in Walterboro, the son of the late Louise Morton and Daniel Nelson. He attended Berkeley County Public School System. He was married to the late Bernice (Rose) Nelson. Georgia Pacific employed him, where he retired as a laborer. He was a member of Allen AME Church.
Survivors are: two sons, Bernard Smalls (Cecilia) and Robert Nelson, Jr. (Ronda), both of Ft. Washington, Maryland; one daughter, Joyce Nelson of St. Stephen; one adopted son, Reginald Lewis (Regina) of Suffolk, Virginia; two special daughters, Ruby Nelson of Temple Hills, Maryland; and Mary Bowlding of Upper Marlboro, Maryland; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Shawn Marion, Patrick Hill, Tyriek Bright, Robert Bright, Johnny Rivers, and Henry Griffin.
Irvin Ferguson
Funeral services for Irvin Alonza Ferguson, conducted by the Rev. Raymond B. Young, were held Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Inez Henryhand Funeral Chapel of St. Stephen. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Rock Hill Baptist Church Cemetery of Moncks Corner.
Mr. Ferguson died Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the Trident Hospital of N. Charleston. He was born January 8, 1954, in Moncks Corners, the son of late Kate McNeil Ferguson and Lewis Brooks Ferguson. He attended Berkeley High School, where he graduated in 1972. Morris Construction Company of MacBeth employed him, and then he joined the Marine Corp in 1976. A brother, Charles Ferguson, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Earnestine Ferguson of St. Stephen; one son, Quentin Brown of St. Stephen; two brothers, Norris Ferguson of Moncks Corner; and Bruce Ferguson (Teressa) of New Jersey.
Sharon Middleton
Funeral services for Mrs. Sharon J. Wright Middleton, conducted by Apostle Anna Lee Moultrie, were held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Bethel Miracle Temple Of Deliverance Church of Russellville. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Bethel Memorial Garden Cemetery of Russellville.
Mrs. Middleton died Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the Roper St. Francis Hospital of Charleston. She was born May 8, 1960, in New York, the daughter of Isiah Wright and Lucille Witherspoon. Her late grandparents, Charles and Julie Witherspoon, raised her. She was a member of Bethel Miracle Temple for over 37 years, where she served as a Missionary, Usher, Boiler Room Prayer Warrior and Evangelist. She attended the public school system of Berkeley County and graduated from Berkeley High School in 1978. After school she began her employment at the Flower Garden where she worked many years.
Survivors are: her mother, Lucille Withers of Bronx, New York; her father, Isiah Wright of New York; five daughters, Tra-valle Middleton of Moncks Corner; Michelle Middleton Sumpter (Quinton) and Ebony Middleton, both of Pineville; Angelia Middleton of Goose Creek; and Samantha Middleton of Walterboro; a special daughter, Moretta McCray of Goose Creek; two brothers, Keith Witherspoon of Hanover, Maryland; and Charles Gilliard of Cordesville; two sisters in love, Teresa Middleton and Blondel Bennett (Charles), both of Russellville; two brothers in love, Herman Middleton, Jr. and Jonathan Middleton; both of Russellville; father in love, Herman Middleton, Sr. of Russellville; and three grandchildren.
Edward Johnson
Funeral services for Edward “Vern” Johnson, conducted by Bishop Floyd Knowlin, were held Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Chapel of Grace of Andrews, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Johnson died Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He was born January 24, 1954, in Sampit, the son of Letha Stafford and the late King Johnson. He attended Sampit Elementary School. He moved to New York at an early age. He moved back to Sampit in his adult age. Joe and Pat Frisk employed him. Three siblings, Willie Lee Johnson, James Johnson, and Janie Louise Johnson, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his mother, Letha McCray of Maryville; the love of his life, Jan Ing of Georgetown; one brother, Dennis Johnson (Priscilla) of Georgetown; three sisters, Joyce Ann Johnson of Myrtle Beach; and Denise Johnson and Lisa Scott (Samuel), both of Georgetown; and two special sons, Kenny, Jr. and Shane Nettles.
Cassandra Mitchum
Funeral services for Cassandra Mitchum, conducted by the Rev. Alice Wright and Overseer Kelvin Howard, were held Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Canaan AME Church of Andrews. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Canaan AME Church Cemetery of Andrews.
Ms. Mitchum died Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born October 6, 1964, in Kingstree, the daughter of the late Andrew and Floria Bell Mitchum. She graduated from Andrews High School. She was a member of Canaan AME Church, where she served as a member of the Usher Board and the Adult Choir and a driver of the church van. She moved to Myrtle Beach where she attended Greater Impact Pentecostal Church for four years, where she served on the Usher Board. She was employed by Dutches, which became Newton’s General Store. Later Bojangle’s employed her. A sister, Angie Reese, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: two sons, Daniel Javon Mitchum and Dequan Jerell Mitchum, both of Myrtle Beach; one Goddaughter, Terrell Roberts of Myrtle Beach; three siblings, Barbara Mitchum, Corey Mitchum (Sheron) and Andrew James Mitchum, all of Andrews; five grandchildren; and three adopted grandchildren.
Alberta Richardson
Funeral services for Mrs. Alberta Cohen Richardson, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Eddie Gamble, were held Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church of Andrews. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Ebenezer Cemetery of Andrews.
Mrs. Richardson died Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was born January 9, 1941, in Georgetown County, the daughter of the late David Wilson and Lelia Jett. She was educated in Georgetown County Schools. She graduated from Rosemary High School. She was a member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Gospel Chorus, Usher Board, Missionary Society, Senior Choir, and a Sunday school teacher. She was a member of The Home Charity Lodge #15. Georgetown County School District, White’s Welding, and Super Chic employed her. Two children, Cyndia Lynn Richardson and Benjamin Alan Richardson (Susan), a grandchild who was raised as her own, Baron Richardson, and four siblings, Andrew Cohen, Alan Cohen Grady Wilson, Willie Rhue, and Evelena Staggers, and preceded her in death.
Survivors are: her husband, Benjamin Richardson; five children, Robert Ann “Robin” Tisdale (Matthew) of Salters; Marc Richardson (Sandy) of Andrews; Michael Richardson (Sametra) of Atlanta, Georgia; Camita R. Brown (Kendall) of Summerville; and Searous Richardson (Adeola) of Grovetown, Georgia; three grandchildren who were raised as her own, Jamal (Kenyatta), Dawayne, and Jabyron Richardson; three siblings, Mable Boyd (James) of Andrews; and Mazena Green (George) and Frances Mumford of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; one of her favorite nieces, Cynthia Thompson (Bouchie) was her shopping and riding partner; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.