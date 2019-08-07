John Drake
John “John John” Franklin Drake, 25, died Friday, July 26, 2019, in an automobile accident in Georgetown County.
Funeral services, conducted by Pastor Rev. Marty Hodge and Pastor John Dodd, were held Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Andrews Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home. Burial was held Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the Union Presbyterian Churchyard in Salters.
Mr. Drake was born August 23, 1993, in Charleston, the son of Theresa Donnelly Teetor (Bobby) and John Evert Drake (Deborah DuPont Lattin). He grew up in Charleston, moved to Andrews in 2001, and graduated from Williamsburg Academy. He had served in the Marine Corps and was employed as a crane operator for Nucor Steel. He loved life and lived it to the fullest making his family and friends smile. His life revolved around his daughter Lacey. He loved Black River where he spent endless hours fishing.
Survivors are: his mother of Kingstree; his father of Andrews; one daughter, Lacey Isabella Drake; one sister, Betty Anderson (David) of Elgin; and his maternal grandmother, Betty Donnelly of Andrews.
The family suggests donations to his daughter’s college fund the Lacey Drake College Fund c/o Bank of Greeleyville, 209 Martin Luther King Avenue, Kingstree, SC 29556.
Jeanne Walker
Jeanne Matthews Walker, 70, widow of Wade H. Walker, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at the “Ranch.”
A memorial service was held Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Trinity United Methodist Church of Andrews, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home.
Mrs. Walker was born September 9, 1948, in Andrews, the daughter of the late Winston Bryant Matthews and Mary Elizabeth McQueen Matthews. She was a graduate of Andrews High School and worked at Piggly Wiggly for more than 20 years. She had a beautiful singing voice and enjoyed singing in the choir at Kingstree United Methodist Church and in the choir at Trinity Methodist Church in Andrews, where she was currently a member. In addition to her parents and her husband Wade Walker, she was preceded in death by the most recent love of her life, Harold T. Bath.
Survivors are: one daughter, Josette T. Jarrett (Ernie) of Kingstree; and three grandchildren, Kyle Smith (Lauren), Katie Jarrett, and Winston Jarrett.
Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 205 S. Rosemary Avenue, Andrews, SC 29510 or Kingstree United Methodist Church, 510 N. Longstreet Street, Kingstree, SC 29556
Alice Johnson
Alice Ward Johnson, ED.D died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the MUSC Hospital of Florence.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 2, 2019, at the Christ The King Catholic Church of Miami, Florida.
Mrs. Johnson wrote 19 inspirational books to include in her early writings, “Love paints Beauty in the Soul” and a later title, “Love Finds Expression through Kindness and Concern.” She was a graduate of Kingstree’s Tomlinson High School; Georgia’s Savannah State College (B.S. in Business Administration); Atlanta University (M.A. in Elementary Education); and University of Sarasota (ED.D. in Elementary Education.) She also engaged in special courses at Xavier University where she earned Certification as a Reading Specialist while holding a full-time job at the University as Reading Supervisor. She awarded scholarships to students who were in need of assistance in their educational journeys. She was married to the late John Johnson, Jr. ED.D. She served as Master Teacher in the Cincinnati Public school system until her retirement. She moved to Miami, Florida, where she became known as “Playwright for the Children,” writing and producing musical docudramas which portrayed positive role models under the motif “Keepers of The Dreams” and under the umbrella of her own publishing company “Mal-Jonal Productions, Inc.” She was a recipient of Delta Sigma Theta Presidential Award. She was a recipient of Tomlinson’s Hall of Fame nomination. She was preceded in death by her parents, and eight siblings, Victor, William, Georgia, Jessie, Rosa Lee, Emma, Mattie, and Earline.
Survivors are: a host of nieces and nephews.
Terry Turner
Terry Theodore “Terry,” “T-Money,” “Uncle Terry,” or “Bubba,” Turner, died Wednesday, July 23, 2019.
Funeral services, conducted by Elder David Grayson, were held Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Open Bible Tabernacle of Georgetown. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the St. Paul AME Church Cemetery of Georgetown.
Mr. Turner was born June 27, 1966, in Manhattan, New York, the son of the late Anna John and Ted Turner. He lived in Yonkers where he attended and graduated from Yonkers High School. In the late 1980s he moved to Georgetown. He was well known for his love of automobiles and his ability to service them, particularly, Buicks, Crown Vics and Fords. His fascination with cars led him to becoming a self-taught mechanic in the community.
Survivors are: his wife, Barbara Ann Turner; nine children, Tiffany Charles, Terrell Turner, DeAundre Harper, Charease Johnson, Terrance Turner, Terry Turner, Jr., Natia Gasque, DeQuan Turner and Brittany Smith; two brothers, Luke Singleton (Veronica) and Robert Singleton (Jackie); one sister, Dora Samuels; his mother-in-law, Deloris Ann Powell; and 15 grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Brian Gary, Brian Singleton, Terrell Knowlin, Thomas Sanders, Michael Manigault, and Tyshaun Sanders.
Frances Fulton
Funeral services for Mrs. Frances Scott Fulton, conducted by the Rev. Jerry Gadsden and the Rev. Keith Hunter, were held Monday, July 29, 2019, at the St. Paul United Methodist Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the St. Paul U.M. Church Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mrs. Fulton died Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was born April 14, 1952, in Kingstree, the daughter of the late Thomas W. Scott, Sr. and Maggie Wilson Scott. Two brothers, Thomas W. Scott, Jr. and Curtis Scott, preceded her in death. She was a member of Elijah United Methodist Church of Kingstree. She graduated from Battery Park Elementary and High School in 1969. After graduation, she furthered her education at Claflin University in Orangeburg, where she received her BA Degree in Biology in 1973. She matriculated to Atlanta University (now Clark Atlanta University), where she received her Master’s Degree in Education, with a concentration in biology in 1977. She later became a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in McDonough, Georgia. She taught three years in the Williamsburg County School District as a science teacher before moving to Atlanta, Georgia. She was employed as a biology teacher in DeKalb County Schools in Decatur, Georgia. She taught in the DeKalb County Schools for 39 years. She was the first Female African American Science Department Chairperson in DeKalb County Schools. She received the Teacher of the Year award at two different schools and she was Track Coach of the Year. She served her country for 34 years in the United States Army Reserve and Active Duty. She served in the Iraq War (Operation Desert Storm) as a chemical specialist. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
Survivors are: her husband, Ernest of Stockbridge, Georgia; two sons, Ernest, Jr. of Stockbridge, Georgia; and Marcus (Shauna) of Austell, Georgia; three sisters, Rose Scott Belizaire of New York; Mary Montgomery of Hemingway; and Sherri D. Scott of Kingstree; and five grandchildren.
Virginia Black
Funeral services for Mrs. Virginia Jenitta Black, conducted by the Rev. Christopher Dozier, were held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Wilson Chapel First Missionary Baptist Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Wilson Chapel M.B. Church Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mrs. Black died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the McLeod Hospice House Unit of Florence. She was born April 25, 1934, in Asheville, North Carolina, the daughter of the late James E. Goodrum and Rebecca Mitchell-Goodrum. She was raised by three of her aunts. She attended and graduated from Stevens High School. She was married to Robert L. Black, Jr. In 1955, she moved to Brooklyn, New York.
She held a nursing degree. In the early 70s, she held a supervisor position at Chemical Bank on Wall Street. Afterwards, she fulfilled her passion and went to work with Autistic Children for the Board of Education. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Stars. She served at Greater File Chapel Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Usher Board and the Hospitality Committees for over 10 years. In 1998, she retired and moved to Kingstree. She was a member of Wilson Chapel First Missionary Baptist Church, where she was an honorary member after serving as an usher.
Survivors are: seven children, Betty (Garfield) and Sheila (Tyrone), both of Bronx, New York; Barbara of McDonough, Georgia; Angela of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Patricia (Michael) of Irvington, New Jersey; Robert (JoeAnn) of Kingstree; and James of Harlem, New York; three brothers, James E. Goodrum, Jr., Clyde R. Goodrum, and Richard Goodrum; one sister, Mary Briggs; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Mary McClary-Mitchum
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Lee “Bum” McClary-Mitchum, conducted by the Rev. Jerry L. Gadsden, were held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the St. Paul United Methodist Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mrs. Mitchum died Friday, July 26, 2019. She was born February 4, 1929, in Kingstree, the daughter of the late George and Rebecca Mitchum McClary. She was educated in the public schools of Williamsburg County. She was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. She was married to the late Louis “Bill” Mitchum.
Survivors are: three children, Dorothy Burroughs of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Lee Marvin McClary and Billy Mitchum, both of the home; one granddaughter that she raised as her own, Mary Frances McClary; three nephews and one niece whom she raised as her own, John “Big One” Johnson, Donald Johnson, and George Barr, Sr. (Geranda), all of Kingstree; and Rebecca Young of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; one daughter-in-law, Theresa McClary; two brothers, Gillie McClary (Teareather) and Issac McClary (Ella), both of Kingstree; and one sister, Ardell McFadden of Kingstree; 22 grandchildren; one adopted granddaughter; 31 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
Pauline Green
Funeral services for Pauline Ruth Nesmith Green, conducted by the Rev. Terry B. Law, Sr., were held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Siloam Baptist Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Greenlawn Cemetery of Kingstree.
Ms. Green died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her residence in Kingstree. She was born September 12, 1934, in Morrisville, the daughter of the late Essie Nesmith. She was married to the late Anderson Green, Sr. She was employed by Waccamaw EOC, Inc. formerly Williamsburg–Lee Community Action Agency for several years. She was a lifelong member of Siloam Baptist Church. Four siblings, Nathaniel Green, Robert Lester McGill, Isaac Ruthledge, and Bernice Bryant, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: eight children, Anderson Green, Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia; Rebecca Wallace (Levern) and Linda Green, both of Kingstree; Leroy Green (Shirley) of Columbia; Gerald Green of Conway; Doris Herman of Georgetown; Joe Green (Paula) and Paul Green, both of Sumter; one sister, Essie Mae Green; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Louis Wins
Funeral services for Louis “Uncle Sam” Wins, conducted by the Rev. Willie Holmes, were held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Mt. Zion AME Church of Georgetown. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the South Santee Cemetery of McClellanville.
Mr. Wins died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Tidelands Health Hospital. He was born March 15, 1935, in McClellanville, the son of the late Camilla Washington and Booker T. Washington. He was educated in the public schools of Charleston County. He was a member of Mt. Zion AME Church. Modern Leather employed him as a delivery truck driver for 28 years in Manhattan, New York until he moved to South Carolina. He began working as a maintenance technician in Pawley’s Island, until he retired. Three brothers, Ralph Washington, Clarence Howard, and James Washington, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Mrs. Christina Wins; two daughters, Beverly Andrews of Georgetown; and Tonia Jones (Terry) of Columbia; four siblings, Elouise Beach (Robert) of North Santee; Thomas Washington (Evelyn) of Van Cover, Washington; Stanley Sutton (Edna) of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Melvin Sutton of Georgetown; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Angenetia Gaddy
Funeral services for Angenetia “Nita” R. Gaddy, conducted by the Rev. Dr. L. Brian Williams and the Rev. Keith Hunter, were held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Greater Bethel AME Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Beulah AME Church Cemetery of Kingstree.
Ms. Gaddy died Monday, July 29, 2019. She was born March 28, 1961, in Kingstree, the daughter of the late Betty R. Gaddy and Heyward Chandler; raised by a special dad, the late Edgar Gaddy, Jr. As a child she was a member of Mt. Zion FBH Church in Charleston. She later attended Beulah AME Church as well as Evangelistic Temple Way of The Cross Church in Kingstree. She attended the public schools of Williamsburg County graduating from Kingstree High School in 1979. She furthered her education at Williamsburg Technical College, where she obtained a degree in cosmetology. For a number of years, she worked as a cosmetologist before transitioning to a career in executive housekeeping. She spent time working in Charlotte, North Carolina and Summerville, before taking a long-term position in Myrtle Beach. She retired in 2007 from the Crowne Reef Resort where she held the title of Chief Executive over Housekeeping Services.
Survivors are: one son, Stanley (Velly) Pasley, II of Las Vegas, Nevada; three sisters, Tawara Gaddy of Kingstree; Alisa Baxter (Calvin) of Charleston; and Tracey Walker (Terry) of Middleburg, Florida; one brother, Leonard Chandler (Irene) of Jacksonville, Florida; a special niece of the home Tawana Gaddy of Kingstree; and two special daughters, Danielle Olukotun of Las Vegas, Nevada; and Jamesha Cornell of Columbia.
David McFadden
Funeral services for David McFadden, conducted by the Rev. Isaiah Brown and the Rev. Ralph Singletary, were held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the St. Mary United Methodist Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the St. Mary U. M. Church Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mr. McFadden died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at McLeod Regional Medical Center of Florence. He was born June16, 1940, in New Zion, the son of the late Wilbur McFadden and Vanzalee McFadden-Burroughs. He attended the public schools of Williamsburg County. General Motors employed him for six years in Terrytown, NY and Cascade Laundry Truck Driver for 29 years in Brooklyn, New York. Two sisters, Corrina Burgess and Lucille Scott, and a daughter, Sheila McFadden Graham, preceded him.
Survivors are: his wife, Laura E. McFadden; one son, David McFadden, Jr. (Delores) of Kingstree; one daughter, Deborah R. McFadden of Florence; one close as a brother, Chester Henderson; one sister, Maxine Haston (Henry) of Stewart, Florida; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Nathaniel Rogers
Funeral services for Nathaniel “Duck” Rogers, conducted by the Rev. John Henry Kennedy, were held Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Clauddie Henryhand Memorial Chapel of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Hunter Cemetery of Greeleyville.
Mr. Rogers died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Florence. He was born December 18, 1948, in South Carolina, the son of the late Alexander Rogers and Ethel Lee Sabb. He attended Williamsburg Training School. He had a long distance truck-driving career for over 20 years. A grandchild, Waldren Catrell Moore, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: two daughters, Moronda Moore of New Jersey; and Latavia Moore of Columbia; one son, Nathaniel Moore (Shanika) of Columbia; one sister, Lillie Rodgers of New York, New York; and one grandchild.
Mildred Epps
Funeral services for Mildred Patricia “Pat” or “Patsy Cline” Epps, conducted by Apostle J. Bernard McCray, were held Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the Clauddie Henryhand Memorial Chapel of Kingstree, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Ms. Epps died Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was born May 17, 1967, in Kingstree, the daughter of the late Sarah Lee Epps Madison and the Cecil Epps. She was a graduate of KSHS Class of 1985, and later received her CNA Certificate from Williamsburg Technical College. At an early age, she attended Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Kingstree. She was employed with Ron McNair Nursing Home of Lake City for many years, and most recently with Green’s Health Care of Orangeburg. A special companion, Ben Shaw, and five siblings, Brown Madison, John Lewis Madison, Rosa Lee Epps, Dotherine Epps McCray, and her namesake, Mildred “BOOIE” Cooper, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: two sons, Desmond Cecil Epps of Los Angeles, California; and Devon Antwoin Epps of Columbia; nine siblings, Belinda Mayes (James), James Madison, Sara Mouzon, Mattie Keels (Lewis), and Virginia Shaw (Kenneth), all of Kingstree; Gracie Montanz (Mike) of Fayetteville, North Carolina; Debbie Madison of Augusta, Georgia; Victoria Epps of North; and Ruby McKnight (Edward) of Salters; and a special friend, Garrett Brimfield of Orangeburg.
Pallbearers were Desmond Epps, Sheldon Epps, Devin Epps, James Shaw, Lewis Keels, Jr., Denzell Epps, and the Class of 1985 KSHS.