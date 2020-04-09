Ernest Moore
Funeral services for Ernest Lee “ Zack” Moore, conducted by the Rev. Tyrone York, were held Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Clauddie Henryhand Memorial Chapel of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Keels Cemetery of Greeleyville.
Mr. Moore died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at McLeod Regional Hospital. He was born August 10, 1960, the son of the late Mark and Rena Moore. A brother, Jimmy Lee Moore, preceded him in death. At the age of 18, he started his employment with Longland Plantation.
Survivors are: three sisters, Virginia Moore and Mary Little, both of Greeleyville; and Evangelist Margaree Mitchum (Frank) of Kingstree; one brother, Mark Moore (Gloria) of Jacksonville, Florida; and a special longtime friend, Alberta Woods.
Rachel Holloman
Funeral services for Rachel Holloman, conducted by Elder Mose McKever, were held Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Clauddie Henryhand Memorial Chapel of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Marion Memorial of Salters.
Ms. Holloman died Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born August 2, 1940, in Williamsburg County, the daughter of the late Alex (Clara) Fulton. She graduated from Blakely High School and moved to the Bronx, New York. She attended Butler Memorial Methodist Church and was a member for over 40 years. She worked as a school crossing guard and a home attendant. She was married to the late Roscoe Holloman. A daughter, Janelle Holloman LaVaugh, and six siblings preceded her in death.
Survivors are: Deborah Graham of Salters; Evan Fulton of El Salvador, Texas; Patricia Holloman of Queens, New York; and Dwayne Holloman, Shirley and Kenneth Holloman, all of Bronx, New York; three sisters, Mary Bethea of Brooklyn, New York; Annie Ruth Mouzon of Bronx, New York; and Laura McCray (Abraham) of Salters; 15 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.
James York
Graveside funeral services for James Robert York, conducted by the Rev. John Taylor, were held Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Mt. Zion AME Cemetery of Greeleyville, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. York, 76, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Grandell Nursing Home of Long Beach, New York. He was born November 28, 1943, in Greeleyville, the son of the late Seal York, Sr. and Ida Mae Williams-York. He worked as a truck driver transporting workers to various worksites. In 1963 he moved to Freeport, New York, where he was employed as a carpenter. He volunteered as an Auxiliary Police Officer in 1985. After 30 years of carpentry and being promoted to management, he retired in 2006 from LaShelda Maintenance Company. A sister, Thelma McDowell, and a brother-in-law, Marion “Red” Wilson, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Willie Belle Carter York; three children, Nancy McCrae (James) of Charleston; James York, Jr. of Rockville Centre, New York; and Sean York (Dai) of Baldwin, New York; five brothers, Lee Ernest York (Frenchie) of Florence; Nelson York of Greeleyville; Seal York (Denise) of Sumter; Sam Willie York of Manning; and Johnny York (Phyllis) of Trenton; five sisters, Mae Frances Durant (Robert) of Tamarac, Florida; Tracy Ann Wilson of Greeleyville; Francena York-Ingram of Americus, Georgia; Deloris Brown (Robert) of Lane; and Christena Luckie (RD) of Desoto, Georgia; one sister-in-law, Barbara Gregg (Marion) of Elliott; one brother-in-law, Gensis McDowell of Greeleyville; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Sherry Fraser
Funeral services forSherry Renee Fraser, conducted by the Rev. Effson C. Bryant and the Rev. Clemon Grant, were held Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Chapel of Grace of Andrews. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Cumberland AME Church Cemetery of Georgetown.
Ms. Fraser died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the residence of her daughter. She was born August 9, 1962, in Georgetown, the daughter of the late Emma Lou Grant-Fraser and Ralph Randolph Fraser. She was educated in the Georgetown County Public School System and graduated from Andrews High School. After graduation, she attended South Carolina State University briefly. She returned home and worked at Walmart and in housekeeping. She was a member of Cumberland AME Church, where she worked in many capacities.
Survivors are: one daughter, Sheikena Frasier-Johnson (Kenrard); one son, Deontre’ McCray; two sisters, Aleta Frasier and Tawanna Grant; one brother, Ralph Frasier, Jr.; and three grandsons.
Lola Boyd
Funeral services for Mrs. Lola Bell Scott Boyd, conducted by the Rev. Jerry L. Gadsden, were held Friday, March 27, 2020, at theSt. Paul United Methodist Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mrs. Boyd died Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Raleigh North Carolina. She was born July 8, 1928, in Manatee, Florida, the daughter of the late James and Willie Mae Taylor Scott. Upon her mother’s death, her stepmother Nancy Brown Scott and her father raised her in Kingstree. After moving to South Carolina, she attended Greeleyville Elementary, Tomlinson High School and later received her diploma from St. Mark High School in June 1967. She was married to the late Nathaniel Boyd, Sr. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, where she served as Assistant Unit Class Secretary, Sunday School Secretary, Assistant Sunday School Teacher, Youth Coordinator, Chairperson of Pastors’ Parish Relations Committee, a member of the Cemetery Committee, Board of Trustees, Building Committee, and the Administrative Board. She also served as President of the United Methodist Women, Chairperson of Worship, and was a member of the Steward Board. She was a member of the Adah Chapter #336 Order of the Eastern Star and served as worthy matron for 17 years. She retired from Baxter Laboratory after 17 years of service. She was a member of the Central Senior Citizen’s Group and Certified Home Health Care Personnel. The beautiful flowers and/or décor that were artistically arranged in the church edifice was evidence of some of her gifts to St. Paul. A son Nathaniel, Jr., preceded her in death.
Survivors are: three sons, Willie James Boyd (Sarah), Leroy Boyd (Martha), and Curtis Boyd, all of Kingstree; two daughters, Willie Mae Beachum (Steve) and Catherine Tankersley (Adrian), both of Raleigh, North Carolina; five sisters, Caletha Brown of Lady Lake, Florida; Annie Gray, Deloris Hendricks, and Sylvia Daniels, all of Kissimmee, Florida; and Helen Smith of Leesburg, Florida; two brothers, John Scott of Kissimmee, Florida; and Roosevelt Scott (Myra) of St. Petersburg, Florida; 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Louisiana Robinson
Graveside funeral services for Louisiana Robinson, conducted by the Rev. Clifford Levine, were held Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the Casino Cemetery of Cross, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Ms. Robinson died Friday, March 20, 2020, in Cross. She was born September 10, 1953, in Barnwell, the daughter of the late Herbert and Lee Ethel Robinson. She loved to cook for her family, and she loved to go for walks around the neighborhood. Although she had a rough time throughout her life, she never gave up. One of her biggest accomplishments in life was being able to beat her addictions after struggling for many years. Two siblings, Carrie Jacobs and Albert Robinson, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: one daughter, Sharon Robinson; one son, Gary “Cannonball” Robinson; two brothers, James Robinson (Mary) of Columbia; and Hammond Robinson of Florida; two sisters, Eliza Samuels (Roosevelt) and Diane Crawford, both of Columbia; and three grandsons.
Laurrie Brown
Funeral services for Deacon Laurrie Leon Brown, conducted by Pastor Franklin Nelson, were held Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the Chapel of Grace of Andrews. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Mt. Lebanon AME Church Cemetery of Andrews.
Deacon Brown died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his residence. He was born February 1, 1936, in Kingstree, the son of the late Clarence Brown and Neatha White. He was a member of St. Matthews Holiness Church. He loved to work with his hands and was a logger for several years.
Survivors are: four children, Joyce Farris (Calip) of Loris; Thomas Brown (Gloria) and Corey Brown, both of Andrews; and Debra Robinson (Leonard) of Florida; he inherited three additional children, Pastor David Washington (Gloria) and Terry Washington (Marsha), both of Andrews; and Gloria Boyd of Georgia; a sister-in-law/teacher, DeGegoris Lee Brown of Andrews; a special friend that made sure his hair was on point, Larry White; and a host of grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Albert Moseley, Sr.
The Rev. Albert Moseley, Sr., 61, of Kingstree, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the McLeod Regional Medical Center of Florence.
Funeral services, conducted by the Rev. Standy McCray, were held Friday, March 27, 2020, at the North Kingstree Missionary Baptist Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, followed at the Salters Cemetery of Salters.
Rev. Moseley was born February 3, 1959, in Kingstree, the son of the late Arthur Moseley and Mary Grannison Moseley. Twelve siblings, Anna Anderson, Frances Nelson, David Moseley, Clarence B. Moseley, Arthur Moseley, Tommy Moseley, Jeanette Moseley, Fay Moseley, Margarie Grannison, James Grannison, Jeff “Stud” Moseley, and Samuel Moseley, preceded him in death. He received his formal education in the public schools of Williamsburg County and was a 1977 graduate of C.E. Murray High School. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. He became an ordained minister in the Williamsburg Missionary Baptist Association in 1990. He began his ministry at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Salters and served as pastor at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Kingstree. He later went on to serve as the pastor and associate pastor at North Kingstree Baptist Church for more than 20 years. He was married to the former Maxine Shaw.
Survivors are: four children, Denise Moseley of Kingstree; Albert Moseley, II (Nicole) of Alexandria, Virginia; Christopher J. Moseley of Anchorage, Alaska; and Alton A. Moseley of Sumter; four brothers, Joe Moseley (Barbara) of New Haven, Connecticut; Leland “Ted” Moseley of Kingstree; James C. Moseley of High Point, North Carolina; and Willie Lee Moseley (Ella) of Salters; three sisters, Pastor Dorothy Pickett of New Haven, Connecticut; Mary “Nancy” Mack and Merrilyn Bradley (Johnny), both of Salters; and six grandchildren.
T. Marshall Gause
Troy Marshall Gause, 60, husband of Sandra Powell Gause, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at McLeod Regional Medical Center.
A private committal service will be held at Kingstree First Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery. A memorial worship and celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Mr. Gause was born October 3, 1959, in Williamsburg County, the son of the late Troy Melton and Doris Cooper Gause. He was a graduate of Kingstree Senior High School. He worked at Gause Brother’s Scrap Metal. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, making knives, turkey calls, sling shots and was an avid archer. He was a member of Kingstree First Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, are: two sons, Carlton Marshall “Scooter” Gause of Kingstree; and Joshua Brenton Gause (Ginger) of Galivants Ferry; four brothers, Keith Marshall (Missy), Ernest Gause, Stanley Gause (Glenda), and Raymond Gause (Billie Lynn); and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund, at www.kidneyfund.org or Kingstree First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 37 McCall Road, Kingstree, SC 29556.