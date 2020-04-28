Lara Footman
Funeral services for Evangelist Lara Gene Washington Footman, conducted by the Rev. Dorothy Washington, were held Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Greater Hines Chapel Apostolic Church of Andrews, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Evangelist Footman died Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born October 2, 1943, in Andrews, the daughter of the late Pastor Ezekiel Washington and Evangelist Rosa Bell Moses Washington. She attended and graduated from Rosemary Elementary and High School Class of 1963 in Andrews. A son, Earl Javon Footman, and two brothers, Suffagan Bishop Jimmy E. Washington and Ezekiel Washington, Jr., preceded her in death. She was called into the ministry to preach after moving to Rochester, New York. In 1979, she returned to Andrews. She taught Sunday school, assisted with the Women’s Ministry and sang on the choir. She was president of the Pastor’s Aide and an Associate Minister for many years at Hines Chapel, where she preached. She attended Cosmetology School at Carolina College in Conway, excelling in her craft for over 40 years. She was also community oriented and worked the voting polls.
Survivors are: her husband, Willie Footman of Rochester, New York; four children, Willis Footman (Tamera) of Charleston; Rosalind Jackson and Jeremy Footman (Theresa), both of Rochester, New York; and Natasha Branton of Andrews; one brother, James Washington (Georgia) of Lockport, New York; four sisters, Rebecca Washington of Mableton, Georgia; Wilhelmenia Patterson of Rochester, New York; Etor Britton (LB) and Pastor Dorothy Washington, both of Andrews; two spiritual daughters, Shirley Ann Gourdine and Lindsey Swinton; and 11 grandchildren.
Odessa Shaw
Graveside funeral services for Odessa Mae “Dessa” or “Dash” Shaw, conducted by Pastor Charlie G. Goodman, were held Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Emmanuel R.E. Church Cemetery of Alvin, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Ms. Shaw died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Pruitt Health of Moncks Corner. She was born January 28, 1935, in Alvin, the daughter of the late Rev. Jessie and Lillie Shaw. She was educated in the Berkeley County Public Schools. She worked on her family farm until she became of age to work outside of the farm. She worked as a babysitter and housekeeper for a few people. She was a member of Holly Hill Christian Church of Alvin. Five siblings, John, Jannie, Alvie, Jeffery, and Henry, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: three brothers, James Shaw (Louise), the Rev. Lee Fonzer Shaw (Doris Loretta) and the Rev. Don Shaw (Deborah), all of Alvin; and three sisters, Virgie Middleton (William) and Dorndell Grinnage (Carl) of Baltimore, Maryland; and Ruth Joyner (Peter).
Julia Aiken
Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Julia Aiken, conducted by the Rev. Bettye Broomfield, were held Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Sunset Memorial Garden of N. Charleston, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mrs. Aiken died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her residence. She was born September 12, 1924, in Charleston, the daughter of the late Cephus Williams and Elizabeth Sarah Fields. She was married to the late Stephen Henry Aiken. A brother, Solomon Brown (Ruth), and a grandson, Corey Williams, preceded her in death. She attended the public schools of Charleston County. She was a member at St. Paul AME Church.
Survivors are: eight children, Maryann Williams (Leroy), Stephen Aiken, Jr., Barbara Capers, Sarah Moultrie, Debbria Aiken, Johnny Aiken, and Renee Johnson, all of North Charleston; and Noel Aiken of Goose Creek; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Kendraia James
Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Kendraia D. Chatman James, conducted by the Rev. Levern O. Brown, were held Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Crossroad Cemetery of Salters, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mrs. James of Kingstree died Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born January 16, 1978. Her stepfather, Emmanual McBride, preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Kingstree Senior High School Class of 1997. Through the years, she worked in retail and home health care. She was a member of Black River Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors are: her husband, Joe James of the home; four daughters, Deaja James and Tiara James, both of Spartanburg; and Destinee James and Vanya James, both of Kingstree; her mother, Izora McFadden (Charles) of Kingstree; her father, Cokley McKnight (Cora) of Salters; five brothers, Darnell Chatman (Kimberly) of Myrtle Beach; Emmanual McBride (Jennika) of Valdosta, Georgia; Rasheed McBride (Allysia) of Kingstree; Carlin Gamble (Nakia) of Charleston; and Alfred Gamble (special friend, Veda) of Kingstree; her grandparents, Ophelia McKnight and Shirley McBride, both of Salters; her mother and father-in-law, Edna and Joe James of Kingstree; and one grandson.
Robin Green
Graveside funeral services for Robin Maria “Mababy” Green, conducted by Apostle Anthony Dallas, were held Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Restlawn Cemetery of Lake City, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Ms. Green died Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born February 3, 1962, in Lake City, the daughter of the late Deloris Dallas and Marvin Dallas of Lake City. She graduated from Lake City High School with the Class of 1981. A sister, Sherrill Dallas, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: one son, Rodrick Trentel Green of Lake City; special daughter, Kaitlyn Brown of Lake City; 10 siblings, Terry Green, Harriet Green-Anderson (Joel), Keston Green (Brenda), Parnell Green, and Carlos Dallas, all of Lake City; Apostle Anthony Dallas (Margaret) of Florence; Marvin Dallas, Jr. (Tanisha) and Alphonso Harrell, both of Brunswick, Georgia; Trelinda Adams of Columbia; and Alonzo Collington of Myrtle Beach; and three granddaughters.
Jannie McGill-Glover-Dupree
Jannie Beatrice McGill-Glover-Dupree, 96, of Kingstree, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at her residence.
Graveside funeral services, conducted by the Rev. Jerry L. Gadsden, were held Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Burrows Hall and Cemetery of Nesmith.
Mrs. McGill-Glover-Dupree was born March 6, 1924, in Kingstree, the daughter of the late Kinley McGill and Viola Mitchum-McGill. A son, Clarence Eugene McGill, and eight siblings, Eddie McGill, Isreal McGill, Murray McClary, Annie Bell Chandler, Annie Mae Dorsey, Georgianna McGill, Dollie Tisdale, and Carthea Anderson, preceded her in death. She received her formal education in the public schools of Williamsburg County and later received a certificate in home healthcare. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church of Kingstree for over 60 years. She lived in Bronx, New York for many years and relocated back to Kingstree. She was employed as a nursing assistant at Kingstree Nursing Home and as a seamstress at Oxford Manufacturing, both in Kingstree. She was a member of Esther Chapter #265 Order of Eastern Star. She was married to the late Wesley Glover and the late Luther Dupree.
Survivors are: four daughters, Crisetta McCrea of the home; Charlissa Dansby (Clayton Matthews) and Paytreinne McGill (Willie McFadden), both of Kingstree; and Audrey McDonald (Craig) of Lima, OH; one brother, Leroy McGill of the home; six sisters, Winnie Wallace and Mary Frances McGill, both of Kingstree; Evelina McGill of Atlanta, Georgia; Rosa Juanita McCrea (Chester) of Washington, DC; Thelma L. McGill of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Nancy V. Green of Brooklyn, New York; stepchildren; two grandsons; and four great-grandchildren.
Gregory Canty
Graveside funeral services for Gregory Montelle “Greg” Canty were held Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Cowhead Cemetery of Gourdine, directed by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home.
Mr. Canty died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his residence in Myrtle Beach. He was born October 29, 1972, the son of Hattie Canty and Jeffery Keels. He was a graduate of C.E. Murray High School and a member of the class of 1990. He was accepted as a student at Allen University of Columbia, but furthered his studies at Nielson Electronics Institute. As a young man, he lived in Germany, Arizona and moved to Atlanta in adult life. He had an opportunity to experience several careers, such, as driving dump trucks; pan the back ends of kitchens; and handled the grill as he prepared delicious meals. Opportunities in Myrtle Beach were great for him in restaurant establishments. Whatever directions he went, he always came back to his grandmother the late Virginia Canty.
Survivors are: his mother, Hattie Canty; and one sister, Rhonda.
Eugene McFadden
Graveside funeral services for Eugene “Bean” McFadden, conducted by Elder O’Neal Graham, were held Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the St. Mark Holiness Church Cemetery of Olanta, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. McFadden died Monday, April 20, 2020, at his residence in Lake City. He was born January 14, 1958, in Sumter County, the son of the late Willie David McFadden, Sr. and Annie Mae Brand McFadden. A brother, Willie McFadden, Jr., preceded him in death. He completed his education in Timmonsville. He worked in construction all of his life.
Survivors are: his wife, Shirley Jackson McFadden of Lake City; two daughters, Barbara Jackson (Quincy) and Sierra Durant, both of Lake City; one son, Robert Lee Jackson (Meronica) of Lake City; seven brothers, John McFadden (Rose) of Florence; Willie James McFadden and Last Peterson, both of Timmonsville; Donnie McFadden (Linda), Ronnie McFadden (Venis), and Billie Peterson (Alice), all of Lake City; and Randy Peterson (Pam) of Conway; four sisters, Anna Mae Epps of Kingstree; Vickie Jackson and Rickie McFadden, both of Lake City; and Sylvia McElveen (Deleon) of Olanta; a special niece, Terica Graham (Tyrell) of Lake City; his stepfather, Willie Peterson of Conway; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Emmaline Mayes
Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Emmaline “Daisy” Mayes, conducted by Pastor Annette Ferguson, were held Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Mack Zion Cemetery of St. Stephen, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mrs. Mayes died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Charleston. She was born January 21, 1944, in Berkeley County, the daughter of the late John Hilliard Cleveland and Suzanne Carr Cleveland. She was a member of Dingle Temple Pentecostal Holiness Church of St. Stephen. She was married to the late Phillip Elijah Mayes, Sr. A daughter, Adrean Samantha Mouzon, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: one daughter, Berlinda Boone (Leonard) of St. Stephen; six sons, Phillip Mayes, Jr., James Mayes, and Keith Mayes, all of St. Stephen; Stacey Mayes (Erica) of Chesapeake, Virginia; Benjamin Mayes (Tawanna) of Moncks Corner; and Lee Mayes of Goose Creek; one sister, Lorraine Kinnerly of Summerville; special friends whom she loved as daughters, Carmen Croker Mayes and Shelica Mayes; 25 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Mary Frierson
Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Mary Ellen Frierson, conducted by Pastor Jesse T. West, were held Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the New St. John Cemetery of Lake City, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mrs. Frierson died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the McLeod Regional Medical Center of Florence. She was born January 18, 1950, in Florence County, the daughter of the late Marguerite Singletary Gordon and Jeff Gordon. She received her formal education in the public schools of Florence County. She was a member of New Life Seventh Day Adventist Church of Lake City. A sister, Susie Mae Graham, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: three daughters, Mary Ann Gilliard (Thomas) and Samantha McFadden, both of Florence; and Adrian Lestine McFadden of Lake City; a beloved friend, Sam McFadden of Coward; two sisters, Rosa Goble of Lake City; and Katie Conyers of Rembert; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Adam Salters, Jr.
Graveside funeral services for Adam Salters, Jr., conducted by the Rev. W. C. Henryhand, Sr., were held Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Salters Cemeteryof Salters, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Salters died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Pruitt Health in Macon, Georgia. He was born July 9, 1947, in Salters, the son of the late Lawrence Salters and Letha Mae Footman Salters. He was a member of St. Matthews Baptist Church, where he sang on the choir. He was a graduate of C.E. Murray High School. After graduation, he moved to New Haven, Connecticut. He was married to Betty Barber. He was employed with Boeing Aircraft, where he assembled parts for planes. Later, he returned to Macon, Georgia, where he was employed and retired from, Appling Brothers. Three brothers, Charlie Salters, Levone Salters, and Herman Salters, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: one son, Adam Salters, Jr.; former wife, Frances Jones Salters; three stepchildren, Marcus, Jackie and Nicole; three sisters, Willie Mae Salters, Bernice Tisdale Wilson (Frank) of Columbia; and Barbara Salters of Indian Trail, North Carolina; one brother, Johnny Salters (Gwen) of Irmo; and his grandchildren.