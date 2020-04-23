Sybil Parrott
Mrs. Sybil Cantey Parrott, 84, widow of Thaddeus T. “Junior” Parrott, Jr., died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her residence in Kingstree.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private burial service will be held at Sandy Bay Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Parrott was born January 12, 1936, the daughter of the late Fallie and Lillian Epps Cantey. She was a graduate of East Clarendon High School and was a farmer’s wife. She was a member of Mouzon Presbyterian Church. Sybil enjoyed gardening, traveling and driving her John Deere gator in Sandy Bay.
Survivors are: three children, Cindy Parrott; Milton Parrott; and Calvin Parrott (Nicki); one sister, Catherine Rodgers; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Mouzon Presbyterian Church, c/o Jeanette Duke, 2281 Sumter Highway, Kingstree, SC 29556.
James McFadden
Funeral services for James William “Doobie Cooper” and “James Williams” McFadden, conducted by the Rev. W.C. Henryhand, Sr., were held Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Clauddie Henryhand Memorial Chapel of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Salters Cemetery of Salters.
Mr. McFadden died Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born February 21, 1928, in Salters, the son of William McFadden and Victoria “Mellie” Williams. He was raised by his grand-aunt Sarah Williams Cooper until age 14. His mother came back in his life raising him from age 15 to adulthood. He was married to Willie Alma Davis. A child, Michael, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: four children, Nathaniel, Joseph, Steven, and Marie; and four grandchildren.
Walter Ramsey, Jr.
Funeral services for Walter Norfleek Ramsey, Jr., conducted by Bishop Floyd A. Knowlin, were held Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Chapel of Grace of Andrews, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Ramsey died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his residence in the Sampit Section of Georgetown. He was born June 30, 1952, the son of the late Walter Ramsey, Sr. and Ethel Ramsey. He attended the Carter G. Wilson High School of Hopewell, Virginia. He was employed for many years in Pawley’s Island at DeBordieu Colony as a painter. He also worked other jobs in the Sampit Community.
Survivors are: four brothers, Leon Ramsey, Stanley Ramsey, Curly O. Ramsey, and Alvin Ramsey, all of Virginia; one stepdaughter, Yevonne Knowlin; two step-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild.
Theron Lampkin
Graveside funeral services for Theron G. Lampkin, conducted by the Rev. W.C. Henryhand, Sr., were held Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Peru Cemetery of St. Stephen, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Lampkin died Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was born April 12, 1944, the son of the late Mother Queelar Middleton.
Survivors are: his wife, Shirley of East Elmhurst, New York; eight children, Teresa (Patrick) of Hollywood, Florida; Charles of Charleston; Veronica of New York, New York; Nicole of North Carolina; Theron Gerard (Kim) of Bronx, New York; Cherita (Adrian) of Corona, New York; Roshonda (John) of New York/Maryland; and Rakem Joshua (Jaleesa) of East Elmhurst, New York; one sister, Elizabeth Lampkin of Corona, New York; one brother, Freddie Lampkin (Ruth) of St. Stephen; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary Reid
Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Mary Lee Bradley Green Reid, conducted by Pastor Terris Green, were held Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery of St. Stephen, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mrs. Reid, 76, died Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born September 4, 1943, the daughter of the late Trim Bradley and Margaret Fulmore Bradley. She received her formal education in the public schools of Williamsburg County. St. Stephen Knitwear employed her for 25 years. She was a member Bethel U.M. Church of the 41 Section of St. Stephen, where she was a member of the Senior Choir. She was married to the late Ronnie “Joe” Green and the late Albert Reid, Jr. Fourteen siblings preceded her in death.
Survivors are: two sons, Jeffrey Green of Jacksonville, Florida; and Kevin Green of St. Stephen; three daughters, Patricia Graham James (Rodney) of Jacksonville, Florida; Marilyn Green Limehouse (Sherman) of Moncks Corner; and Shawn Green of St. Stephen; three sisters, Shirley Bradley and Josephine Moss, both of Buffalo, New York; and Evelyn McGee of Springfield, Ohio; four brothers, Felder Bradley and Billy Bradley, both of Rochester, New York; Charlie Bradley of Columbia; and Gardner Bradley of Washington, DC; 21 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Jessie Brown
Graveside funeral services for Jessie Brown, conducted by the Rev. Phillip Boyd, were held Friday, April 17, 2020, at the St. John Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery of Greeleyville, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Brown died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at MUSC of Florence. He was born January 22, 1934, in Greeleyville, the son of the late Carrie Bell Brown and Aaron Brown, Sr. He received his formal education in the Williamsburg County Public School System. He was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church. He was employed by South Carolina Department of Transportation until he retired. He was married to the late Lizzie Bell McCray Brown. Seven siblings, Joseph Brown, Eugene Brown, Sammie Brown, James Brown, Aaron Brown, Clara Chatman, and Ester Green, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: four sons, Jessie James Brown (Gloria) of Salters; Donnie Brown (Sandra) of Nesmith; Archie Brown (Tracy) of Greeleyville; and Bernard Brown of the home; three daughters, Sharon Brown of League City, Texas; and Ophelia Hinton and Elizabeth Brown-House, both of Columbia; three grandchildren that he raised as his own, Jermaine Brown and Gerald Joshua Brown of League City, Texas; and Sharonica Brown of Texas City, Texas; and one sister, Carrie Lizzie McFadden of Greeleyville.
Lara Footman
Funeral services for Evangelist Lara Gene Washington Footman, conducted by the Rev. Dorothy Washington, were held Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Greater Hines Chapel Apostolic Church of Andrews, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Evangelist Footman died Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born October 2, 1943, in Andrews, the daughter of the late Pastor Ezekiel Washington and Evangelist Rosa Bell Moses Washington. She attended and graduated from Rosemary Elementary and High School Class of 1963 in Andrews. A son, Earl Javon Footman, and two brothers, Suffagan Bishop Jimmy E. Washington and Ezekiel Washington, Jr., preceded her in death. She was called into the ministry to preach after moving to Rochester, New York. In 1979, she returned to Andrews. She taught Sunday school, assisted with the Women’s Ministry and sang on the choir. She was president of the Pastor’s Aide and an Associate Minister for many years at Hines Chapel, where she preached. She attended Cosmetology School at Carolina College in Conway, excelling in her craft for over 40 years. She was also community oriented and worked the voting polls.
Survivors are: her husband, Willie Footman of Rochester, New York; four children, Willis Footman (Tamera) of Charleston; Rosalind Jackson and Jeremy Footman (Theresa), both of Rochester, New York; and Natasha Branton of Andrews; one brother, James Washington (Georgia) of Lockport, New York; four sisters, Rebecca Washington of Mableton, Georgia; Wilhelmenia Patterson of Rochester, New York; Etor Britton (LB) and Pastor Dorothy Washington, both of Andrews; two spiritual daughters, Shirley Ann Gourdine and Lindsey Swinton; and 11 grandchildren.
Vivian Sanders
Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Vivian Mae Knowlin Sanders, conducted by the Rev. Kelly Spann, III, were held Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the St. Paul AME Church Cemetery of Georgetown, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mrs. Sanders died Friday, April 10, 2020. She was born July 25, 1952, the daughter of the late Gideon Knowlin and Sarah Singleton Knowlin. Three siblings preceded her in death. She attended Georgetown County Schools and was a 1970 graduate of Rosemary High School of Andrews. She was a member of St. Paul AME Church of Sampit. Following graduation, she worked several jobs within Georgetown and Horry County. Later, after numerous years of service she resigned from AVX Cooperation of Conway. She founded a group for the youth in the community known as The Sampit Community Youth Team and was also a member of The United Women’s Social Group of Sampit. She was married to the late Thomas E. Sanders, Sr.
Survivors are: four children, Petrina D. Sanders, Paulette Sanders Dennison (Ronnie), Destinye S. Sanders and Thomas J. Sanders, Jr., all of Georgetown; two sisters, Mildred Flippen (Donald) of Yonges Island; and Irene Knowlin of Conway; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
