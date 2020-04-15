Michelle Payne
Funeral services for Michelle Leigh Payne were held Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, directed by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home.
Mrs. Payne was born December 22, 1966, in Cortland, New York, the daughter of the late Richard Louis Kested and Nancy Mary Lyndon. She attended college at UCLA and received her master’s degree in Small Business Management. She was employed by Shiv Airport Hotel, LLC of Stockbridge, Georgia. She received several awards, such as, the Women in Transition Award, as well as, completing the World of Work and Business-training course with the State of Georgia Bar.
Survivors are: her husband, Tyrone Carr Payne of Atlanta, Georgia; one son, Daniel White of the home; one daughter, Rachel Rochelle Berkley; and two grandsons.
Almeta Thompson
Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Almeta Thompson, conducted by Bishop Jimmy Smith, were held Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the House of Prayer Memorial Cemetery of Georgetown, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Christian Lasaine
Graveside funeral services for Christian Julius “Christopher” and “Beable” Lasaine, conducted by the Rev. Claudia E. Lawton, were held Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Old Board Cemetery of McClellanville, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Lasaine died Friday, March 27, 2020. He was born December 26, 1958, in McClellanville, the son of the late Louis Manigault and Charlotte Lasaine Leach. His grandmother, the late Flora “Ma Shenny” Weathers and his aunt, the late Julia “Data” Weathers, reared him in the Germantown Community of McClellanville. He was a member of Howard AME Church, where he assisted with the Trustees and he also sang on the choir. He received his education in the public schools of Charleston County. He attended South Santee Elementary School and Lincoln High in McClellanville. He possessed many talents, which included being a landscaper, handyman and a farm helper. He also worked in carpentry. He was employed by Dawson Lumber Company.
Survivors are: two sisters, Linda Pough (Jerry) and Andrea Wallace (Rolanda), both of Brooklyn, New York.
Harry Blanding
Funeral services for Harry Jerome Blanding, conducted by Apostle Anna L. Moultrie, were held Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Bethel Miracle Temple Of Deliverance Church of Russellville. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the New Richmond Cemetery of Pineville.
Mr. Blanding died Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Roper Hospital of Charleston. He was born November 21, 1944, the son of the late Christopher and Margaret Green Blanding. He attended school in Berkeley County. In 1963, he moved to New York. He was married to the late Anna B. Freeman Blanding. He was employed by Injection Molding and The Soft Drink and Brewery Company. He was a member of the workers Union. He was a member of Bethel Miracle Temple Of Deliverance Church.
Survivors are: one brother, Elder Robert Blanding; three sisters, Joe Ann Simmons (caregiver), Evangelist Sandra Blanding, and Elizabeth Ramsey (Willie); and a special nephew he helped mentor, Kenneth Blanding (Andrea).
Larry Campbell
Graveside funeral services for Larry Otis Campbell, conducted by Evangelist Ruth Anne Simmons, were held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Willson Cemetery of Moncks Corner, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Campbell died Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Summerville. He was born March 26, 1952, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of Archie, Sr. and Augusta Louis Holmes-Campbell. Five siblings, James Ray, Louis Charles Campbell, Delbert Glen Campbell, Sr., Gretel Deion Campbell-Riggins, and Sharon Campbell-Payton (Gary), preceded him in death. He was married to Phyllis Simmons. He attended Fortier High School in uptown New Orleans, Louisiana. In 1972, he started a career by joining the US Navy. He proudly served his country for 24 years. In 1996 after honorably serving his country, he proudly retired as Chief Officer Larry Otis Campbell.
Survivors are: 12 children, Tanya Curtis of Goose Creek; Laura Jackson (Charlie) of Charlotte, North Carolina; Cosim Campbell (April) of Dallas, Texas; Ahmad Campbell (Natasha); Randolph of New Jersey; Sgt. Jordan Campbell, United States Army of Seattle, Washington; Chanel Alston, Shakara Bustamante, Andre Smith, Brandon Smith, Keon Smith, and Roddell Ravenell, all of Summerville; four siblings, Archie (Diana), Danny Campbell (Michelle), Irlondria Campbell-McCormick (Willie), and Daria Campbell-Clofer (James); his mother-in-law, Viola Simmons; and 13 grandchildren.
Odesia Grant
Funeral services for Odesia Atia “Dessie” Grant, conducted by Elder David Grayson, were held Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Chapel of Grace of Andrews. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the St. Paul Cemetery of Georgetown.
Ms. Grant died Friday, March 27, 2020. She was born July 10, 1991, in Georgetown, the daughter of Theodora Samuel and Earl Grant. She attended Georgetown County Schools and graduated from Andrews High School Class of 2010. She furthered her education at Morris College in Sumter, where she studied Criminal Justice. She was a member of Open Bible Tabernacle Church. She was employed by Walmart for over eight years and Speedway for over four years.
Survivors, in addition to her parents of Georgetown, are: one sister, Mrs. Lasisha Grant-Singletary (Brandon) of Lake City; one brother, Earl Grant, Jr. of Georgetown; and a close cousin like a brother, Terry Turner.
Michael Oatis
Michael Leroy Oatis, 69, of Salters, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the MUSC-McLeod Regional Medical Center of Florence.
Graveside funeral services with military honors were held Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Salters Cemetery of Salters, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Oatis was born December 13, 1950, in Prentiss, Mississippi, the son of the late Leroy and Corine J. Oatis. Three siblings preceded him in death. He was married to the late Naomi T. Scott-Oatis. He was a member of Jordan Hill Mission Baptist Church in Carson, Mississippi, and he remained there until he was drafted into the United States Army. He graduated from the Carter High School in Bassfield, Mississippi and also attended Prentiss Normal Industrial College in Prentiss, Mississippi. In 1983 he was stationed at Fort Belvoir in Virginia and he was later deployed to Germany. He relocated to Junction City, Kansas, where he continued to serve in the military at Fort Riley. Eventually, he settled in Dale City, Virginia. He retired from the United States Army with the rank of E6 and was honorably discharged in May of 1992. He started his second career with the United States Postal Service in Merrifield, Virginia until he retired and later spent his golden years in Salters.
Survivors are: four siblings, Donald E. Milloy of Bassfield, Mississippi; David Johnson of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Pamela J. Gholar (Ricky) of Prentiss, Mississippi; and Nannette Cummings (Ronald) of Midwest, Oklahoma; four stepchildren, Audrey Eugenia Jenkins of Salters; Anthony Scott of Wilmington, Delaware; Cynthia White (John) of Dale City, Virginia; and Roland Wilson of Alexandria, Virginia; a daughter-in-law, Stacie Lee Carufel of Woodbridge, Virginia; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
April McKnight-Mickens
Funeral services for Mrs. April Shanette McKnight-Mickens, conducted by the Rev. Louis Ashley, the Rev. Olin Dukes, and the Rev. Barry McFadden, were held Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Bethel United Methodist Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Pressley’s Funeral Home, followed at the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mrs. McKnight-Mickens died Friday, March 27, 2020. She was born May 2, 1984, the daughter of Mrs. Glennie W. McKnight and the late Lee Gus McKnight. She attended Williamsburg County Schools, graduating in 2002 graduate from Kingstree Senior High School. She furthered her education at Claflin University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology and later earned a Master of Arts degree in professional counseling from Webster University. She was employed by South Carolina MENTOR in Columbia, as a foster care clinical coordinator. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and was an active part of the youth ministry.
Survivors, in addition to her mother of Kingstree, are: her husband, Randy Mickens of the home; three children, Devaris S. Mickens, Alexinna S. Mickens, and Shyvee K. Mickens, all of Columbia; two sisters, Mrs. Desiree Wilson (Torrance) of Nesmith; and Krystal E. McKnight of Aiken; two nephews whom she affectionately referred to as her “son” shines, Isaiah T. Wilson and Torrance E. Wilson of Nesmith; and her mother-in-law Mrs. Mary Edmond (James).
James Ward
James (Jimmy) Lamar Ward, 79, of Saluda, died Friday, April 10, 2020, in Greenwood.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private burial service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Greeleyville, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home.
Mr. Ward was born June 11, 1940, in Florence County, the son of the late Haskell Lamar Ward and Lucille Lowder Ward. He attended Kingstree High School and graduated from Clemson University. He worked in many positions for Milliken & Company, including as production superintendent; owned The Wardrobe, Inc., a retail clothing store; worked for Diversey Corporation/DuBois Chemical Company as an account executive; and served as Executive Director of the Saluda County Economic Development Board, for which he received the Outstanding Service Award for Economic Development from the South Carolina House of Representatives. He also served as a Lieutenant in the South Carolina Army National Guard. He gave generously of this time to numerous professional and civic organizations, including the Piedmont Technical College Board of Visitors, the Clemson Extension Service Advisory Board, Clemson University Palmetto Leadership, the Saluda Arts Council, and Junior Achievement. Two siblings, Lajoe George Ward and Adelle Ward Gamble, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Patricia Joseph Ward; two children, Leslie Ward Fletcher of Greenville; and James Lamar (Mason) Ward, Jr. of Mt. Pleasant; one brother, Johnny Hugh Ward of Kingstree; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made in memory of James Lamar Ward to St. Williams Catholic Church at 1199 Ridge Spring Highway, Ward, SC 29166.
Doris Cooper
Graveside funeral services for Doris Marie Cooper, conducted by the Rev. Joyce Timmons, were held Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Dr. James Cemetery of Kingstree, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Ms. Cooper died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Carver Living Center of Durham, North Carolina. She was born October 27, 1947, in Williamsburg County, the daughter of the late Moses and Tarah Ann Cooper. After graduating from Tomlinson High School in Kingstree, she attended Morris College in Sumter. Shortly after she relocated to Durham, North Carolina, she was employed by Duke Hospital as a dietary aid for over 20 years, where she retired. While in Durham, North Carolina, she was a member of Mount Gilead Baptist Church.
Survivors are: two special cousins, Annie Mae Cooper-Eaddy of Moncks Corner; and Moses Cooper (Dorothy) of Lake City; and an adopted brother, Howard K. Cooper of Durham, North Carolina.
Charles Smith
Graveside funeral services for Charles “ Dob” B. Smith, conducted by the Rev. Robin McGhee-Frazier, were held Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Tri-Churches Cemetery of St. Stephen, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Smith died Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center of Charleston. He was born July 27, 1940, in Union, the son of the late Lavella Smith Jeter. Also, he was reared by his brother, Willie Stark Smith and his wife, Bessie Bell Smith. He would go on to attend and graduate from Russellville High School in 1961. While attending Russellville High School, he was an avid sports player. He then had a brief career serving his country in the United States Army. After serving his country, he learned the art of shoe repair from the late Jessie Richardson of Moncks Corner. He later went to work for Douglas Aircraft, and was last employed with Amoco. He was a member of Allen AME Church. His long-term girlfriend, Mattie “Frankie” Holback, five siblings, Mary Elizabeth Jones, Freddie Smith, Harold Jeter, Willie Stark Smith, and Nebuchadnezzar Jeter, and a daughter-in-law, Linnea Theirse, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: one son, O’Toole Theirse of Pineville; four daughters, Annette M. Taylor (Lee Thomas) of Jamestown; Annette Anderson of McDonough, Georgia; Sharon Davis-Daniels (Derrick) of Moncks Corner; and Denice Scott of St. Stephen; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Kenneth Moultrie
Graveside funeral services for Kenneth “Kenney” or “Sarge” Moultrie were held Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Greenlawn Cemetery of Kingstree, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Moultrie died Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born April 5, 1961, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Naomi V. Scott Moultrie and the late Samuel E. Moultrie. He received his formal education in the public schools of New York City. He also attended Community College where he took classes in the field of Social Services. He was employed for numerous years as a Document Imaging Specialist and Duplicating Machine Operator. During the later years of his work life, he worked in commercial maintenance and was an AFL-CIO and American Federation of Engineers union member. He also was a professional driver and held a commercial driver’s license. He was a non-emergency medical driver. A sister, Maxine, preceded him in death.
Survivors, in addition to his mother of Clayton, North Carolina, are: two sons, Kenneth Moultrie, Jr. of Brooklyn, New York; and Travis Moultrie of Albany, New York; three brothers, the Rev. David Adams (Linda) of Detroit, Michigan; Gregory Moultrie (Errika) of Dallas, Texas; and Wesley E. Moultrie (Vandora) of Chicago, Illinois; and two sisters, Marcella Hamilton (Johnny) of Lawton, Oklahoma; and Darlene B. Barbour of Clayton, North Carolina.
Rachel Ravenell
Graveside funeral services for Rachel Marie “Sassie” Ravenell, conducted by the Rev. Wilber Robinson, were held Friday, April 10, 2020, at the St. Peters Light House Memorial Garden Cemetery of St. Stephen, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Ms. Ravenell died Monday, March 23, 2020 in Sumter. She was born September 22, 1955, in Charleston, the daughter of Mrs. Ruthie Mae Gadsden and Samuel Ravenell, Jr. She was educated in the public schools of Berkeley County, graduating from Berkeley High School, Class of 1992. She attended Strayer University where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.
She worked for Verizon Wireless for numerous of years, then moved on to working for virtual business office.
Survivors are: her parents, Ruthie Mae Gadsden of Moncks Corner; and Samuel Ravenell, Jr. of St. Stephen; four children, Terrace Ravenell (Cierra) of Eutawville; DeShon Holman (Jasmine) of New York; Maleik Ravenell (Alize) of Germany; and Jaylen Jenkins (Tionne) of New York; four sisters, Latoy Lopes of Charlotte, North Carolina; Juanita Ravenell (Barry) of Moncks Corner; Latoshia Ravenell (Rashon) of Columbia; and Latoya Ravenell of St. Stephen, SC; one brother, Jerome Ravenell of Moncks Corner; her best friend, Sandra Breach; and one grandchild.
Levi Wilson, Jr.
Graveside funeral services for Deacon Levi “Pops” or “L. J.” Wilson, Jr., conducted by Pastor Olin Dukes, were held Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Greenlawn Cemetery of Kingstree, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Wilson died Friday, April 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 21, 1952, in the Trio Community of Williamsburg County, the son of the late Levi P. Wilson and Susanna McBride. He was a member of Laurel Swamp Missionary Baptist Church, where he was an ordained Deacon. He was married to the late Senna Mae Shaw-Wilson. He received his formal education in the Williamsburg County Public School System and graduated in 1971. Soon after graduating, he enlisted with the 1052nd Transportation Unit of Kingstree, in which he deployed in support of Desert Storm/Desert Shield with a total of 22 ½ years, retiring with honors in 1991. He was an instructor at Williamsburg Technical College in auto mechanics. In 1973 he, became a business owner by opening “Wilson Garage and Transmission.” He went back to school and earned his certification in HVAC and Electronic. He later started his own septic system and landscaping business. He worked various jobs, such as Ford Motors and Oneita Knits in Andrews, as well as building many Manufactured Homes in Florida. He was the manager of various gospel groups, The Sensational Seven Angels of Lake City and The McCray Singers of Trio.
Survivors are: one daughter, Kathy Wilson of Kingstree; four sons, Jonathan Wilson (Vaea) and Travis Wilson (Nydra), both of Kingstree; Levi “Kevin” Wilson, III (Caleen) of Florence; and Levern Wilson (Gina) of Fayetteville, North Carolina; two sisters, Anna Gloria Gourdin (Raymond) of Florence; and Doretha M. Groover (Earnest) of Sumter; two brothers, Joseph R. Wilson (Leevinia) of Somerset, New Jersey; and Willie Lee Wilson (Juanita) of Lane; a special acknowledgement to his grandson, Ha’Sean Ozwon Blue, III; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.