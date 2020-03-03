Johnnie Johnson
Funeral services for Johnnie Jamar “Stank” Johnson, conducted by Bishop Dr. Linwood Cooper, were held Saturday, February 22, 2020, at The Believers Holiness Convention Center of Coward. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the White Oak Cemetery of Lake City.
Mr. Johnson died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Northeast Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. He was born July 16,1991, in Florence, the son of Barbara Ann Johnson and Johnson McCutcheon, Jr. He attended the Florence County Public Schools and graduated from Lake City High School. Alter graduating, he attended and received his Associate’s Degree from Ashford University and then began a career with Geico Indemnity Company. He later transitioned over to MetLife Indemnity Company. During his tenure with MetLife, he excelled as one of the top salesman in the company receiving many accolades and awards.
Survivors, in addition to his parents, both of Lake City, are: a special friend, Sam McCray of Kingstree; and two sisters, Monique Thompson (Bernard) of Lake City; and Angela Johnson of Florence.
Floral bearers were Ashley Anderson, Jamika Johnson, Jennifer Johnson, Heather Manigault, Keshia Johnson, Sarmeka Major Baynes, and Kishanda Johnson.
Pallbearers were Bobby Witherspoon, Shervin Williams, Terry Johnson, Randy Gamble, Albert Johnson, Jr., and Herbert McKenzie.
Daniel Duke
Daniel Leroy Duke, 80, husband of Jeannette Osborne Duke, died Thursday, February 20, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the Mouzon Presbyterian Church. Burial, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home, followed at the church cemetery.
Mr. Duke was born March 12, 1939, in Kingstree, the son of the late William Fulton Duke and Clarice Maudolyne Buddin Duke. He was a graduate of Kingstree High School, Class of 1957, and was a US Air Force veteran. He retired after 33 years with Baxter and DSM as an industrial electrician and instrumental engineer. He served as a youth counselor for Woodmen of the World for many years, helping kids of this area by taking them to summer camp each year. A self-trained carpenter, he enjoyed woodworking too. He was a faithful member of Mouzon Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Deacon and the Superintendent of Sunday School. Four siblings, Maudolyne, Mary Nell, Betty, and Bill, and two sons, Daniel Duke, Jr. and Mike Duke, preceded him in death.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, are: one son, Gary Duke of Plano, Texas; one daughter, Linda Horton (Sam) of Kingstree; a daughter-in-law, Mary Beth Young (Mike’s widow) of Rock Hill; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Mouzon Presbyterian Church, c/o Louise Mouzon, 2620 Sumter Highway, Kingstree, SC 29556.
Connie Benton
Mrs. Constance “Connie” Elizabeth Smith Benton, 88, widow of George Ansel Benton, Sr., died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the Carlyle Senior Care of Kingstree.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Williamsburg Funeral Home Chapel. Burial, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home, followed at Kingstree Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Benton was born December 28, 1931, in Charleston, the daughter of the late Fritz and Blanche Miller Smith. She was a graduate of Greeleyville High School and Rice Business College of Charleston. She was employed by Carolina Tobacco Warehouse in Kingstree and other tobacco warehouses in Lake City and Hemingway as a bookkeeper. She also arranged and led bus tours for groups from Kingstree and surrounding areas.
Survivors are: one son, George A. “Boog” Benton, Jr. (Carla) of Myrtle Beach; two brothers, Fritz Smith (Margaret) and Ronnie Smith (Ann), both of Kingstree; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Kingstree First Baptist Church, 400 N. Academy Street, Kingstree, SC 29556.
Charles Player
Charles Larry Player, 76, husband of Sharon Johnson Player, died Friday, February 28, 2020, at his residence in Salters.
A memorial service was held Monday, March 2, 2020, at Spring Gulley Baptist Church, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home.
Mr. Player was born July 3, 1943, in Mount Pleasant, the son of the late Daniel Early Player and Sarah Elizabeth McConnell Player. He was a graduate of Williamsburg High School in Andrews, and was a US Navy veteran. He retired from Georgia Pacific, where he was the Purchasing Agent. He was a member of Spring Gulley Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. A son, Leonard Charles Player, and six siblings, Dan Player, Leonard Player, Perry Player, Lelia Robinson, Joann Howard, and Orene Player, preceded him in death.
Survivors, in addition to his wife of the home, are: three daughters, Laurie Campbell (Tim) of St. Stephen; Pam Overton (Seth) of Salters; and Shannon Caison (John) of Moncks Corner; two sons, Larry Player (Tricia) of Moncks Corner; and Shane Green (Michelle) of Summerville; one brother, Ronald Player (Nancy) of Russellville; one sister, Christine Strickland (Tony) of Goose Creek; 16 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Spring Gulley Baptist Church, 2107 US Hwy 521, Andrews, SC 29510 or Alzheimers Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Patricia Hodge
Mrs. Patricia (Patsy) Ann Hodge died Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Lake City Hospital due to complications stemming from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Mrs. Hodge was the daughter of the late Ruth Virginia and James Clifton Riles, Sr. She was married to the late John Delton Hodge, Sr. Three siblings, John Pete Riles, James Clifton Riles, Jr., and Barbara Louise Turner, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: four siblings, Brenda Riles/Marcia Floyd, Debra Seegers, Larry/June Riles, and Katherine/Lee Brown; five children, Donna Beaton, John Delton Hodge, Jr. (Ernestine), James Odell Hodge (Brenda Ard), Roger Dale (Jeannette Hodge) and Jenny Hodge; her fiancé, Joseph Jacobs; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Mary Tomonia
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Emma Tomonia, conducted by the Rev. James Brown and Pastor Clemon Grant, were held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Greater Gethsemane Baptist Church of Georgetown. Burial, directed Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Greater Gethsemane Church Cemetery Georgetown.
Mrs. Tomonia died Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born June 19, 1946, in Charleston, the daughter of the late Cephus Deas and Christina Benjamin. She received her education at Georgetown High School. She was skilled in-home care. She was married to the late Rev. Daniel Moses Tomonia. During her later years, she relocated to Brooklyn, New York where she was a member of Heyward Temple Pentecostal Holiness Church, and was the president of the Usher Board. Six siblings, Cephus Deas, Jr., William Deas, Sr., Lee Edward Deas, Johnny Deas, Cathleen Knowlin, and Eliza Heyward, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: two children, David Tomonia (Denise) of Queens, New York; and Elijah Tomonia of Bronx, New York; one sister, Virginia Grant of Georgetown; and three grandchildren.
Carrie Tisdale
Funeral services for Carrie Lee “Sweet Carrie” McGill Tisdale, conducted by the Rev. Manuel Fogle, were held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Great Present AME Church of Andrews. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at Great Present Memorial Garden of Andrews.
Mrs. Tisdale died Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was born September 10, 1940. She attended public school in Trio, Blakely Community. She was a member of Great Present AME Church. She was also a member of a gospel group called the Gospelette, along with serving on other groups. She also served on numerous boards. She was a member of Cedar Grove OES Chapter #357. She was married to the Rev. Auddie Tisdale. She was First Lady of various churches during the tenure of the Rev. Auddie Tisdale. She was a retired nurse of Rochester State Hospital of Rochester, New York for 20 Years. Two sisters, Hermena Barr and Alfredia Thomas, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: five daughters, Wilma Beaufort of Andrews; Wanda Ervin of Buffalo, New York; Abbie Gail McKnight (Key Joseph) and Michele Washington (Morris), both of Andrews; and Angela McClary (Marion) of Lane; one son, Artie Duane Tisdale (Payden) of Andrews; three sisters, Ruth McGill and Pearletha Heath, both of Rochester, New York; and Hallie Sabb of Salters; four brothers, Jeffery McGill (Hattie), Tony (Patricia), and Larry McGill (Rosa), all of Andrews; and Raleigh McGill (Barbara) of Rochester, New York; three cousins reared as brothers, Chubby Checker (Rena) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Carl Fulton of Lake City; and Johnny Lee Fulton of Rochester, New York; 21 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.
Valrie Sheppard
Funeral services for Mrs. Valrie Collins Sheppard, conducted by the Rev. Andrew Adams, II, were held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Mt. Zion AME Church of Georgetown. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Mt. Zion AME Churchyard Cemetery of Georgetown.
Mrs. Sheppard died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the Tidelands Health Center of Georgetown. She was born August 5, 1964, the daughter of Ruth Collins and Elias Collins. She attended Howard High School. For several years, she was employed by The Hammock in Pawleys Island. Later she attended Horry Georgetown Technical College, receiving a certificate in C.N.A. She was employed as a Home Aide at Home Healthcare. She was a member of Mt. Zion AME Church, where she served on the Usher Board, a past Trustee and the church Sexton for many years.
Survivors are: her husband, Marvin Sheppard of Georgetown; one daughter, Bernadette Beach (Gene) of Georgetown; raised as a son, Marcus Nesbitt of Georgetown; two sisters, Martha Campbell and Daisy Weatherspoon (William), both of Georgetown; six brothers, David Collins, Ricky Collins, John Collins, Tony Moultrie, Willie J. Weatherspoon (Monique) and Nemiah Weatherspoon (Pamela), all of Georgetown; her mother and father-in-law, Nathaniel and Beulah Sheppard, Sr.; and two grandsons.
Floral bearers were Ranaejah Muhammad, Connie Smith, Teresa Roundtree, Thyron Davis, Tiffany Beach, and Janet Fraiser.
Pallbearers were Merlin Doiley, Charlie Davis, Jr., Willie Robinson, William Moultrie, Henry Doiley, and Martin Livingston, Sr.