Members of Delta Tau Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Kingstree, received a donation of 500 masks from a grant application to Habitat for Humanity, Columbia.
“The masks will be distributed by Zetas to targeted senior citizens of Williamsburg County,” said Carrie Brock, president of the sorority. CDC guidance recommends wearing a mask in public settings and when around people who do not live in your household. The mask is meant to protect other people in case you are infected. Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Delta Tau Zeta is committed to initiatives that support the safety and well-being of the members of the communities it serves.
“We know that we cannot reach every senior of the county, but we will let this Z-HOPE activity serve as another opportunity to let seniors know that Zetas are concerned about the health and well being of our eldest members of our communities,” expressed Vernishia Hunter, vice president. Z-HOPE ( Zetas Helping Other People Excel ) is an outreach program of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. designed to enhance, cultivate, and empower participants to develop health promoting lifestyle choices.