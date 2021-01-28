Each year Santee Electric Cooperative, Inc. invites high school juniors (rising seniors) to apply for a Washington Youth Tour. The program has been in existence for 50 years. Typical activities include visits to the Lincoln and Jefferson memorials, tours of the Capitol, the White House, and Smithsonian, rides on the Potomac on chartered boats, and shows at The Kennedy Center or other performing arts centers. South Carolina students also meet with their representatives and senators. However, due to COVID-19, the tour will be virtual.
The tour is scheduled for June 21-25. Seventy to 80 South Carolina students will meet with state and federal leaders, compete for $5,000 scholarships, hone leadership skills and have fun and win prizes. Last year the program went virtual and four $5,000 scholarships were presented. One was for a service project and three were for a podcast contest.
Students who’d like to apply for the Electric Cooperative Washington Youth Tour can complete the application at www.santee.org. The deadline is February 5.