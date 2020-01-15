On January 9, students from C.E. Murray High School, Hemingway High School and Williamsburg Academy signed on as apprentices at Palmetto Synthetics. The local industry has led over 1,000 adults through an apprenticeship program but they hosted their first youth apprenticeship program last year. The program is a collaboration of Apprenticeship Carolina, Williamsburg County School District, Career and Technology Education, Palmetto Synthetics and Williamsburg Technical College.

Photo by Michaele Duke