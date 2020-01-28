Williamsburg Technical College (WTC) class of 2019 Practical Nursing students had a pass rate of 100% for the fourth consecutive year for the NCLEX-PN, National Council Licensure Examination for Licensed Practical/Vocational Nurses. It is required in all states that students must pass the exam for licensure and employment opportunities.
“This is a tremendous accomplishment,” says Heather Anderson, Dean of the nursing program. “It’s a challenging program topped off with a very tough exam. The pass rate is something we are all very proud of. It reflects not only the high quality of the students who completed the program, but also the high quality of the instructors who taught them.”
“This is just another example of the high quality found at Williamsburg Technical College and it is all-encompassing - our instructors, our lab facilities, state-of-the-art equipment, and the students who met our admissions standards,” says Dr. Patricia “Patty” Lee, president of the College. “For there to be a 100% passing rate four years in a row for practical nursing students speaks well for all who are a part of this. We are extremely proud of our graduates, our instructors, and our staff.”
The practical nursing program is designed primarily for recent high school graduates and adults looking for advanced job training to fill nursing vacancies in area hospitals, health departments, home health agencies, and private residential and related health care facilities. The curriculum combines classroom instruction with laboratory practice and clinical experience to prepare students to care for acutely and chronically ill patients, to help rehabilitate patients, and to share in the prevention of illness in hospitals, extended care facilities, doctors’ offices, clinics, schools, and private industry.
Students who graduated and are now Licensed Practical Nurses are: Stephanie Abrams of Andrews; Delinda Addison of Hartsville; Lauren Brown of Moncks Corner; Penelope Burleson of Lake City; Latoya Cochran of Scranton; Celena Dubose of Sumter; Ashley Evans of Darlington; Lakeshia Evans of Coward; Ashley Ford of Summerton; David Haynes of Sumter; Britteny Knowlton of Sumter; Jordan Lecklitner of Turbeville; Kenzie Lee of Cades; Shayla Morris of Johnsonville; Nicole Parker of Lake City; Hunter Thames of Sumter; and Kristen Wells of Goose Creek.
For more information on WTC Nursing Programs, contact admissions at admissions@wiltech.edu or call 843.355.4177 or WTC Nursing Department at landrethk@wiltech.edu or call 843.355.4130.