Williamsburg Technical College faculty and staff who are members of the South Carolina Technical Education Association (SCTEA) voted for superlatives among their ranks as part of the SCTEA Educator of the Year awards. The purpose of the awards is to provide annual recognition for outstanding service and achievement in the categories of faculty/teaching, staff, and administrator/manager in the South Carolina Technical College System. Each award winner will be recognized at the annual SCTEA conference in February.
WTC’s 2019-2020 award winners include Academic Affairs Administrative Assistant Donna Bochette, staff winner; Library Director Dr. Brandolyn Love, administrator winner; and Computer Technology Instructor Edgar Staggers, faculty winner.