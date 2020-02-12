A South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agent was recently recognized by the Community Law Enforcement Appreciation Committee (CLEAC). The committee recognized Agent Clemson Wright as the area Law Enforcement for the Month of December 2019.
Wright began his law enforcement career at the Williamsburg County Detention Center before working as a deputy for the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office. In addition, Wright has served the Kingstree Police Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol Department of Public Safety.
CLEAC serves to connect the community and law enforcement through public events and civic service. Meetings are held monthly throughout the county.