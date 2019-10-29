Williamsburg Regional Hospital (WRH) received the 2019 Zero Harm award. This is the eighth award presented to the hospital. The awards are presented at statewide SCHA meetings twice each year.
According to the South Carolina Hospital Association, Certified Zero Harm Awards are given when a hospital records no preventable hospital-acquired infections of a specific nature during a certain period of time. The data is then independently verified by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
The hospital award is for: 12 months with no infection of Clostridiodies Difficile, a bacterium that can cause symptoms which range from diarrhea to harmful inflammation of the colon; 66 months without no infection of Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infection (a laboratory confirmed bloodstream infection that is not associated to an infection from a different site, that develops within 48 hours of the central line placement); and 54 months with no Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA), a bacterium that causes infections in different parts of the body, and is difficult to treat, due to it being more resistant to frequently used antibiotics.