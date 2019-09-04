What started out as a standoff turned into an arrest. Kingstree Police officers were dispatched after receiving a call about an assault. According to the police report, a female victim at a local hotel had reported escaping from her assailant after being choked. As police arrived they would find Ernest Tyrone Hannah, 47, of Lake City barricaded in the room.
Officers negotiated with Hannah, who would ultimately allow a cellphone to be dropped inside the room where he spoke to Chief Andre Williams.
Williams would eventually persuade Hannah to open the door.
Hannah told officers he feared the rendezvous was a setup. According to the police report, Hannah said he and friend “Tic” were going to “chill” with the victim at the hotel. When Tic left to pick up drugs and items from a store, Hannah and the victim discussed sexual favors. The victim then became upset, saying “He brought this on himself” and her boyfriend will handle it. This made Hannah uneasy, resulting in his barricading himself in the room.
Hannah was arrested for simple assault and booked into the Williamsburg County Detention Center. Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol assisted.