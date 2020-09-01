Betty Matthews passes balloons to her mother Alcess Fulton who is a resident of Carlyle Senior Center in Kingstree. On Wednesday, August 26, Matthews, a Williamsburg County Probate Judge, joined county government employees, first responders and others to pay tribute to the residents at the center with a “Love” drive-by.
The convoy stopped in front of the building where Williamsburg County Supervisor Tiffany Wright praised the staff for their dedication and service to our seniors and thanked the seniors for all that they do. She was followed by a special prayer by Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Daryel Moyd.
The drive-by is one of several that have taken place in Williamsburg County since the COVID-19 pandemic forced all of us to make drastic changes to the way we live. In June, first responders paid tribute to the Williamsburg Regional Hospital workers and also rode by the home of Marie Cunningham to celebrate her 86th birthday.