On Thursday, September 17, Williamsburg Pharmacy will host the area’s first drive-thru Flu Fighter Clinic at their store in Kingstree. The clinic will be held on the following two Thursdays: September 17 and September 24, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then again from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Patients will be able to receive flu vaccines from the safety of their vehicles. All they have to do is complete a consent form and provide any prescription insurance information prior to the shot.
Masks are required when receiving the shot.
For those that cannot make it to the drive-thru clinics, Williamsburg Pharmacy is administering vaccine shots at their pharmacy during business hours. Please call ahead when possible so that social distancing guidelines can be arranged.
Additionally, employers or organizations with 10 or more participants can schedule on-site flu clinics.
The address is 411 Thurgood Marshall Blvd. in Kingstree.
For questions or more details please contact the pharmacy at (843) 355-3300.