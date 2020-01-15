During their first meeting of the New Year, Williamsburg County attorney Billy Jenkinson presented to Williamsburg County Council a proposal for an inaugural Founders Day event. Founder’s Day is a day in which we celebrate the achievement of individuals or groups of individuals who made a significant contribution to our history.
The county’s event, hosted by the Williamsburg Historical Society, will include recognition of slaves who contributed to the founding of Williamsburg County. “It’s just something the Historical Society thought would be the best way to preserve, protect and educate about the history of our county,” Jenkinson told council. Kingstree native Joseph McGill, a descendent of slaves and the founder of the Slave Dwelling Project, will be guest speaker. The event will be held February 23, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Williamsburg County Recreation Complex at 2084 Thurgood Marshall Hwy. in Kingstree.
The event coincides with the upcoming opening of the museum’s Annex, which will include significant African American displays limited to Williamsburg County history. The event is free to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
The Historical Society is compiling information and oral histories regarding Jim Crow, the Civil Right’s Movement, World War I and II, Korean War, and Vietnam veterans to use in the Annex. Anyone with information can call Museum Director Wendell Voiselle at (843) 355-3306.