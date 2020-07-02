A press released by the Williamsburg County Sheriffs Office reports two Civil Process Division deputies have been hospitalized for testing positive for COVID-19, and one Civil Process Division deputy is in home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Three Patrol Deputies are in quarantine after being exposed to a citizen that tested positive for COVID-19.
Due to deputies from the Civil Process Division testing positive for COVID-19, all service of civil, magistrate, and family court papers are suspended until July 20, 2020. As more COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Williamsburg County and the Sheriff's Office, they will be limited with servicing Non Emergency matters. However, all emergency matters will be handled with priority actions. Some administrative staff will be working from home and will be available via email and cell phone. One administrator will continue to work at the office to give limited service.
All employees are encouraged to protect themselves by wearing masks, follow the necessary precautions and preventive measures, and take steps to prevent possible exposure.
"These are uncertain times for all of us, and we do not know how long these unusual conditions will be a part of our daily lives," said Sheriff Stephen R. Gardner. "We do know our best defense against COVID-19 is to frequently wash our hands with soap and water, stay at least six feet away from others, and stay home if you feel sick."
Gardner said as COVID-19 continues to spread within Williamsburg County, he would like to assure citizens that deputies are provided with the best equipment to protect them and the public during their daily interactions. "I wish a speedy recovery to our deputies and the Sheriff's Office will continue to take preventative measures to stop the virus from spreading."