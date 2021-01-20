December 27 - Harassment, 3rd Ave., Kingstree
•Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), N. Williamsburg County Hwy.
•Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), N. Williamsburg County Hwy.
•Petit Larceny < $2,000, N. Williamsburg County Hwy.
•Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3); Petit Larceny < $2,000, N. Williamsburg County Hwy.
•Larceny of Motor Vehicle; Petit Larceny < $2,000, Sleepy Prong Rd., Andrews
•Petit Larceny < $2,000, Pasley St., Hemingway
•Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3); Petit Larceny < $2,000; Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning, Williamsburg Gardens, Hemingway
•Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, A.B. Smith Rd., Salters
December 28 - Breach of Peace, Sippio Rd., Greeleyville
•Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, Lexington Ave., Kingstree
•Unlawful Neglect of Child/Helpless Person, Hemingway Hwy., Kingstree
•Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent < $2,000, Pinckney Rd., Kingstree
•Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3); Baptist Rd., Hemingway
•Littering < 15 lbs. or 27 Cubic Feet – 1st Offense; Trespassing – Entering Premise after Warning, Pepper Hill Rd., Andrews
•Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, State 41/51 S., Hemingway
•Trespassing – Entering Premise after Warning, Hemingway Hwy., Hemingway
•Runaway, Jackson St., Kingstree
•Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, Gates St., Kingstree
December 29 - Trespassing – Entering Premise after Warning, Indiantown Rd., Kingstree
•Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, S. Academy St., Kingstree
•Incident Not Reported, Porter St. (Porter Place Apts.), Kingstree
•Burglary 2nd Degree, St. Mark St., Kingstree
December 30 - Vandalism/Illegal Graffiti – 1st Offense, Snowden St., Kingstree
•Malicious Injury to Real Property < $2,000 (3), Earnest Dr., Nesmith
Vandalism/Illegal Graffiti – 1st Offense, C. C. Gordon Ln., Hemingway
•Vandalism/Illegal Graffiti – 1st Offense, Williamsburg Gardens Apt., Hemingway
•Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3); Petit Larceny < $2,000, N. Longstreet St., Kingstree
•Incident Not Reported, Lake City ER
December 31 - Trespassing – Entering Premise after Warning, N. Longstreet St., Kingstree
•Grand Larceny > $2,000 but < $10,000, Hebron Rd., Lake City
•Arson 1st Degree, Driffin Rd., Salters
•Grand Larceny > $10,000, Harvest Rd., Nesmith
•Trespassing – Entering Premise after Warning, I.M. Graham Rd., Lake City
•Incident Not Reported
•Malicious Injury to Real Property < $2,000 (3), I.M. Graham Rd., Lake City
•Incident Not Reported, Harmon St., Hemingway
•Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Dukes Lp., Kingstree
•Public Disorderly Conduct, White Oak Rd., Lake City
January 1 - Breach of Peace, Daffodil Ln., Hemingway
•Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, N. Williamsburg County Hwy.
•Incident Not Reported, Grace Dr., Kingstree
•Petit Larceny < $2,000, Tad Rd., Andrews
•Public Disorderly Conduct, Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree
•Assault and Battery 3rd Degree
•Assault with Concealed Weapon, Promised Land Rd., Kingstree
•Burglary 2nd Degree, Eastland Ave., Kingstree
January 2 - Littering < 15 lbs. or 27 Cubic Feet – 1st Offense, Williamsburg County Hwy. S., Salters
•Incident Not Reported, Dewey Cox, Lake City
•Burglary 1st Degree, McCants Rd., Andrews
•Trespassing – Entering Premise after Warning, Hebron Rd., Cades
•Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Williamsburg County Hwy., Salters
•Trespassing – Entering Premise after Warning, Live Oak Ave., Kingstree
January 3 - Incident Not Reported, S. Williamsburg County Hwy. (Red Bear), Salters
•Incident Not Reported, Hwy. 41/Radio Rd., Hemingway
•Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Andrews
•Malicious Injury to Personal Property > $2,000 < $10,000 (2), Trillum Lp., Andrews
•Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, 4th Ave., Kingstree
Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, New Zion Rd., Lake City
•Petit Larceny < $2,000, Dove St., Kingstree
•Burglary 1st Degree, Poston St., Hemingway
•Assault and Battery 2nd Degree, US Hwy. 521, Salters
January 4 - Burglary 2nd Degree; Grand Larceny > $2,000 But < $10,000, Haseldon Rd., Andrews
•Unlawful Use of Telephone (Harassing Calls), 4th Ave., Kingstree
•Incident Not Reported, Oakridge Rd., Andrews
•Failure to Register Vehicle within 45 Days; Uninsured Motor Vehicle Fee Violation – 1st Offense; Unlawful Possession Sell Advertise Etc. of Drug Paraphernalia, Mott Rd./Hwy. 261, Nesmith
January 5 - Incident Not Reported, US Hwy. 52 N. Patty Rd., Lake City
•Incident Not Reported, Feather Ave., Kingstree
•Grand Larceny > $2,000 But < $10,000, Pinckney Rd./Hubcap Rd., Kingstree
•Incident Not Reported, Paris Cir., Salters
January 6 - Grand Larceny > $2,000 But < $10,000, Haseldon Rd., Andrews
•Failure to Stop for Blue Light – 1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana – 1st Offense; Reckless Driving; Speeding 26 + MPH Over the Speed Limit, Seaboard Rd., Andrews
•Burglary 3rd Degree, Pasley St., Hemingway
•Incident Not Reported, SC 377/MLK, Salters
Public Disorderly Conduct, Union Church Rd., Salters
•Petit Larceny < $2,000, Babe Rd., Cades
January 7 - Incident Not Reported, Kindale Park Rd./ Hubcap Rd., Kingstree
•Petit Larceny < $2,000, Snowden St., Kingstree
•Burglary 3rd Degree, Indiantown Swamp Rd., Hemingway
•Malicious Injury to Personal Property > $2,000 < $10,000 (2), Hemingway Hwy., Kingstree
•Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Porter Cir., Andrews
•Incident Not Reported, Timmons Ln., Kingstree
•Petit Larceny < $2,000, Pine Tree St., Greeleyville
•Petit Larceny < $2,000, Cambridge Ave., Andrews
January 8 - Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree
•Use of Vehicle without Permission, Bowen Ln., Kingstree
•Incident Not Reported, Kindale Park Rd., Kingstree
•Harassment 2nd Degree (Misdemeanor), N. Williamsburg County Hwy., Kingstree
•Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, Holliman Rd., Greeleyville
•Burglary 1st Degree, Feather Ave., Kingstree
January 9 - Use of Vehicle without Permission, Addison Rd., New Zion