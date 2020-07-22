As the positive cases of COVID-19 rises in the State, Williamsburg County, and most importantly, governmental employees, County government is modifying many business procedures to be more easily accessible remotely or through dropbox services. The reduced public contact went into effect July 16, 2020.
Citizens are encouraged to reduce public visits to government facilities, conduct business online, by phone, or utilize dropbox services to the maximum extent possible by reducing public visits, our ability to continue to offer services, and minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Visit http://www.williamsburgcounty.sc.gov/modules/showdocument.aspx?documentid=1845 to view a listing of the offices that will continue to provide services through these adjusted operations and how citizens may contact and interact with them.