The Williamsburg County Libraries in Kingstree, Hemingway, and Greeleyville are pleased to announce the libraries have re-opened on a very limited basis for patrons who would like to begin checking out library materials including books, DVDs, and audio books.
To access these materials patrons will need to call one of the libraries and ask staff for materials identified by title or author or subject. Patrons may also ask the staff to recommend titles based on the category of work the person enjoys reading or viewing. The patron might like to peruse our online catalog to have in idea of their requests before speaking to library staff.
Materials will be checked out and bagged for the patron before the person arrives at the library. The bag will be marked with the patron’s name and placed on a table in the library foyer. The foyer is separated from the floor of the library by screens. Patrons and library staff will be separated at all times. No other area of any library is open to the public at this time because of ongoing concerns of spreading Covid-19. Returned books are isolated for at least one week and then sanitized before checking in and re-shelving. The return date will be backdated. Patrons are asked to return at this time any books, audio books, DVDs, and games they still have checked out. Fines will not be accessed on these returned items. These materials will be sanitized upon return as well. Computer, printing and faxing services are not available in any form during this time.
The library staff looks forward to a time when these precautions are no longer necessary and a time when we can be together once more.
You will find on the Williamsburg County Library Website, mywcl.org, information on how to access e-books with your library card. The library Facebook page is often updated with library information. A Storytime “book” written and illustrated by staff is published each week on Tuesdays for little ones and includes an art page for children to copy. The story can be sent to patrons’ email addresses as well.
Patrons will have access to a virtual weekly Creative Space activity beginning during the second week of June developed by library staff. Creative Space will be designed to be a continuation of our weekly class given during “normal” time, but will be available online instead.
Those with any questions about library services, anyone wanting to request materials to be picked up, and anyone wishing to join an e-mail list for Storytime and Creative Space materials may phone in their contact information to the libraries.
The library staff looks forward to hearing from everyone now that the buildings are slightly open. Contact information and current hours are listed below:
•Kingstree Library, (843) 355-9486, Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
•Hemingway Library, (843) 558-7679, Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
•Greeleyville Library, (843) 426-2381, Monday through Friday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.