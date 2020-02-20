The Williamsburg County Fire Department is one of 18 local fire departments in South Carolina participating in a fire safety program for young students and families under the leadership of S.C. State Fire, through a grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and FEMA.
Firefighters will visit second and third grade classrooms in selected high-risk areas this spring to teach students about smoke alarms, home fire dangers, and what to do if a home fire occurs. Afterwards, the firefighters will offer the students’ families fire safety visits in their homes to install free smoke alarms and to share safety education.
“According to the National Fire Protection Association, two out of every three fire deaths in America occur in homes where smoke alarms are either missing or not working,” Deputy Chief Calvin Linke of the Williamsburg County Fire Department said. “Our department is committed to doing everything we can to protect the residents of Williamsburg County. Providing education about fire safety and working smoke alarms are key to preventing a fire tragedy.”
Sound Off with the Home Fire Safety Patrol is supported by S.C. State Fire, which has launched a major initiative to reduce fire loss across the state.
“We are proud to support the fire departments in our state as they implement the Sound Off program in their communities,” Chief Jonathan Jones, State Fire Marshal said. “Our office is committed to helping families with young children throughout the South Carolina learn what they can do to stay safe from fire.”
The Homeland Security/FEMA Grant was given to the Center for National Prevention Initiatives at the Michigan Public Health Institute (MPHI) to conduct the Sound Off for the Home Fire Safety Patrol program in 95 communities in 11 states. The program’s goal is to work with local second and third grade classrooms to raise awareness of the importance of working smoke alarms and to install free smoke alarms in homes lacking this vital protection.
Anyone needing more information about this program can contact Deputy Chief Linke at (843) 355-5383 or come by our Headquarters Station at 205 Thurgood Marshall Hwy. in Kingstree during regular business hours.