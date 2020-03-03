Seven area high schools competed in the 22nd annual Williamsburg Technical College (WTC) Math Contest on February 7, in the college library. Among those participating were Andrews High School, Carver’s Bay High School, C.E. Murray High School, Georgetown High School, Johnsonville High School, Kingstree Senior High School, and Williamsburg Academy.
This year’s winning team consisted of instructor Chuck Montgomery and students Joe Kellahan, Holden Erwin, Tristan Piatt, Jinnan Ren, and Billy Price.
Johnsonville High School placed second in the contest and Georgetown High School placed third. The second and third place teams won plaques and medallions as well as monetary prizes, second place won $200 and third place won $100 for their school’s math budget from the WTC Foundation. Members of the first-place team also won medallions, trophy and were awarded $300 for their math budget from the Williamsburg Technical College Foundation. All participants were given 2020 WTC Math Contest shirts and participation medallions.
Williamsburg Academy, as the winning team, will have their school name engraved on the coveted “Ein-stein” trophy which features team names of all past WTC Math Contest winners. The trophy will be housed and displayed at Williamsburg Academy until next year’s competition.
Williamsburg Technical College Foundation appreciates the support from all of our sponsors.