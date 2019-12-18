Peggy Haddock, Williamsburg County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee Chair, received a special achievement award on behalf of Williamsburg County from SCFB State Women’s Leadership Committee Chair Frances Price during the organization’s 76th Annual Meeting held recently in Myrtle Beach.
Williamsburg County was recognized for having one of the top Farm Bureau women’s programs in the state during 2019.
South Carolina Farm Bureau is a grassroots, non-profit organization that celebrates and supports family farmers, locally grown food and our rural lands through legislative advocacy, education and community outreach.
The organization, founded in 1944, serves nearly 100,000 member families in 47 chapters. For more information, please visit www.scfb.org.