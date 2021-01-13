In order to keep everyone safe during the pandemic, changes in the way we do government business have taken place. Williamsburg County Government offices are not open to the public. However, staff will be on hand to answer phone calls and make appointments for situations that require personal attention. For more information call (843) 355-9321.
Taxes can be paid with credit or debit cards.
Electronic (E-Payment)
If delinquent taxes are owed, current bills cannot be accepted online or by phone.
Paid Receipts for online and phone payments will be available after 48 hours from date of payment. Out-of-country payments are not accepted online or by phone.
E-Payment Methods
Payments via phone can be made with Visa and MasterCard credit/debit cards. Online payments are accepted with several different credit cards.