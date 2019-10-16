More than 20 Hemingway residents attended the Oct. 10, town council meeting and public hearing that preceded it. Many were interested in the upcoming water-sewer rate changes, voted on by council.
No one spoke out during the public hearing on the town’s new food truck ordinance or USDA grants that the town is pursuing.
However, when it came to the water and sewer rate increase, many business owners and residents, wanted clarification on the amount of the increase. There will be a 14 percent increase, across the board, for in-town and out-of-town, business, residential and commercial water and sewer users, effective Dec. 1, Ken Laster, the town’s public works director, said.
For a business with a $1,000 monthly water and sewer bill, that increase will be about $140 each for a $280 per month increase. About $140 for water, and another $140 for sewer. There is no increase to tap on fees, Laster said.
The move is in keeping, Laster said, with recommendations from the town’s grant funding agencies. Laster said the rates were comparable to other towns in the state of similar size.
Base rate for water is $27.80 now, and that will go up to $31.69 in December.
Appearing before council at the regular meeting were Rebecca Dunahoe, Candice Young, and Michanda Willliams.
Friends of the Hemingway Library member, Becky Dunahoe, asked council for $700. She said the money would assist with library with improvements and the purchase of books. Her request was approved.
Candice Young, from the Lake City office of the Pee Dee Coalition, also made a request for money. Council did not immediately act on the funding request. Pee Dee Coalition is a domestic violence and sexual assault awareness agency serving seven area counties. The Lake City office, Young said, will be moved in Kingstree in the coming months, to better serve Williamsburg
County.
Williams first appeared before council about six to seven months ago, she said, explaining a water leak and improper usage of her water line, which caused her bill to be more than normal. The improper use was stopped and the leak repaired, and Williams asked council to address the large bill and to not assess her of the cost.
It took several months, she said, for council to act on her bill and during that time she incurred late fees on the portion of the bill she refused to pay. Town officials said she was liable for the bill she contested. She received an adjustment, of about $400, Laster said.
Williams said the “mathematics don’t add up.” She is asking council to consider taking off the late fees on the contested amount of the bill since it took the town several months to address the bill. And that though she will pay the bill over time, she doesn’t believe she is liable for the late fees accrued.
Williams said her bill is usually about $60 a month and she has always paid that on time. The bill was Bout $1,300, she said.
Laster, Town Administrator Joe Lee, and other city employees and officials are to meet with Williams to discuss the bill.
Second reading of the town’s new food truck vendor ordinance and water-sewer rate increase ordinance passed unanimously.
In other business, council members agreed to waive the $38 special event business license for those vendors interested in working at the town’s Dec. 7 Christmas festival and entered into executive session to discuss a police department personnel issue.
No action was taken during the executive session and the meeting adjourned. Next scheduled Hemingway Town Council meeting will be at 6 p.m., Nov. 14.