When you see a need, you do something about it. Kerry Wilson wanted to update his high school alma mater’s varsity basketball team’s uniforms so he set out on a mission. He and his son reached out to the school and community and were overwhelmed at the response.
On January 13, the boys’ and girls’ teams received home and away uniforms as well as shoes, socks and masks. Coach Neilson Hilton was elated. “I spoke to Kerry last year about the possibility of getting more uniforms for the players,” said Hilton. “He, along with others, moved ahead and got things rolling. The community really came together and I appreciated their efforts to get new uniforms for the boys and girls. It’s a blessing.”
Hilton said school uniforms are usually replaced every three to five years. “I’m pretty sure it’s been over five year since we have seen a new uniform. And before that, it was even longer,” he said.
Senator Ronnie Sabb joined in the effort and is thankful for the coaching staff and others for their generous input. “We’re really appreciative of the efforts of Mr. Wilson and his son Kerry Jr., along with Angie Wilson and Juanita Bradshaw of our Booster Club, along with other C.E. Murray Alumni and donors,” he said. “It’s really wonderful to see our children smile and joy brought to their faces.”
Wilson said he is grateful for the community that stepped up and donated to such a worthy cause. “My appreciation and gratitude for your assistance goes farther than I can convey,” he said in a social media post. “Let’s keep the energy and do more great things when we’re called to do so.”