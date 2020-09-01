Vital Aging Drivers, Debra Lee and Justin Phillips, stand on each side of Vital Aging’s new back-up generator. The back-up Honeywell generator with automatic transfer switch was recently installed at the agency’s freezer site. Vital Aging sincerely thanks the donors who made this much needed generator possible.
This generator will greatly help to better protect the meal product for our seniors. Donors include: CSX – Beyond our Rails Foundation, Duke Energy Foundation, Santee Electric Trust, International Paper Foundation, and the Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina. Vital Aging provides home delivered meals to homebound senior citizens throughout Williamsburg County. Humphries Services’ of Lake City was the performing contractor for this project.