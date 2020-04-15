Vital Aging of Williamsburg is well known for its commitment to our seniors. The agency provides meals, exercise and activities to clients at three locations across the county. On March 17, the agency was forced to close its doors due the coronavirus pandemic, leaving a void among the nearly 400 very active members.
Although the senior centers have been closed out of an abundance of caution, the Vital Aging staff or the community have not forgotten them. Executive Director Robert Welch said they are continuing to provide meals. The first two weeks the seniors were given emergency shelf stable meals followed by meals from the agency’s caterer, Senior Caterer, the third week. Meals to Vital Aging Wellness Center participants were delivered with the help of the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and county employees which extended service to the clients that take part in the senior center activities. “That was a huge, huge help for us,” said Welch. “The Sheriff’s Office and the Williamsburg County employees were there for us.”
The Hemingway, Greeley-ville and Kingstree centers were filled with seniors engaging in activities so the closing of those centers left a big blank in their daily routine. A typical schedule would have seniors meeting Monday through Thursday, where they would enjoy quilting, board games, and exercise. “Social isolation is what we’re here to combat,” said Welch. “What we have been doing is telephone reassurance.” He said the managers call the clients to check on them. The managers in turn report any issue to Welch who takes appropriate action if needed. “We live each and every day by faith and it’s what the good Lord provides,” he said. “We’re just grateful for any opportunities we have and hats off to all the folks that come to the plate to help us. We’re just all trying to pull together with the good Lord to get through this thing.”
Abe Henryhand is a client and a board member. One of the activities he misses the most is playing cards. “I always look forward to playing cards and I was always hoping that we’d have enough to play,” said Henryhand who’s been attending nearly six years. He also misses the exercising and other special events that were common at the centers. “Sometimes they’d have guests come and share information. I definitely looked forward to that.” Henryhand would even help clean up after lunch. While he waits out the pandemic he keeps in touch with several seniors. “No one I talked to is complaining but they miss being together. We miss the fact that being able to go some place like that and sit and just socialize, yes, we miss it.”
Henryhand believes the virus will make everyone pause to reflect and better appreciate life. “More than anything, I hope that we are learning something from it,” said the 77-year-old. “ I kind of feel the Almighty is allowing this to happen to teach us something, if it’s nothing more than teaching us how to be closer together, how to appreciate each other and how to be more grateful when we do have a good time.”