On May 16, Clemson University Offensive Line Coach Robbie Caldwell spoke before a full capacity audience for Vital Aging’s annual Dinner and Silent Auction at the Santee Electric Conference Center. The Honorable Ronnie Sabb, Senator, District #32 served as Master of Ceremonies.
The Rev. Michael Brown of Mouzon Presbyterian Church provided inspirational music and entertained the audience with both his banjo and guitar. Lifelong avid Tiger fan, Chuck Walker gave the occasion and challenged the audience. Stan Williamson of Palmetto Synthetics, LLC, conducted the live auction which featured a custom made grill donated by Andrews Fabricators with a Clemson grill set; a beautiful National Champion Clemson throw made by the ladies of the Hemingway Wellness Center, and a Coach Dabo Sweeney autographed “National Champion – All In” Football.
Coach Lewis Lineberger, 2017 S.C. Coaches Hall of Fame Inductee introduced Coach Caldwell. Coach Caldwell spoke of the need for parents to become more involved in their children’s education and how it greatly helps their overall success. He also spoke of the value of an education from Clemson University and its high academic standards and the support the university provides for its student athletes.
At the conclusion of his presentation, Coach Caldwell took several questions from the audience. Williamsburg Technical College (WTC) President Dr. Patty Lee and WTC Area Commissioner Johnny Gardner presented Caldwell with an inscribed plate featuring an image of a Clemson helmet made by WTC’s machine tool and welding program. Vital Aging Board of Directors presented Caldwell with a framed “Celebration 1981” by the late Mrs. Peggy McGill autographed by national Champion Coach Danny Ford.
Vital Aging thanked the attendants, local organizing committee, table sponsors, silent auction donors, program book supporters, and corporate sponsors who made the Dinner and Silent Auction a success.