Williamsburg County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) celebrated the addition of a new public service office in Stuckey. The July 1, ribbon cutting ceremony for Sub Station#2 was held with limited participants in order to follow COVID-19 regulations.
A tour followed. “We are so thankful to finally have this station, “said EMS Director Judy McCrea. “Our crews are ready to move in a new upgraded substation and they’re actually moving in today and everyone is very excited.”
The station has an enclosed bay, sleeping quarters and a complete kitchen.
Stuckey Mayor Willie Brown attended the special event. “We are delighted to have an EMS station located here in the town of Stuckey and anything the town of Stuckey can do in the council, we are happy to provide the service or whatever we need to do to help this station move right along,” said Brown at the ceremony.
Williamsburg County Emergency Medical Services has a Public Service Department of Headquarters Station/Business office located in Kingstree. EMS also has Sub Station #3 which is located at 9 McMaster Road in Salters. Crews are licensed as an Advanced Life Support System, serving emergency medical response to Kingstree, Salters, Cades, Greeleyville, Lane, Trio, Bloomingville, and Hemingway. Funding for the sub station was supported by USDA.