Chairman Thomas Alford of the Andrews Veterans Association (AVA) proudly announces a Veterans Day Parade will be held in Andrews on Saturday, November 2, starting at 1 p.m. Parade assembly will start at 12:30 p.m. on Main Street by the Exxon Station. The Veterans Day Parade will proceed down Main Street and end at the Andrews Library Pavilion, where a Veterans Day Ceremony will be held.
The Veterans Day Parade honors our veterans, our military and their families. During the Veterans Day Ceremony a Prisoner of War-Missing in Action (POW-MIA) remembrance will be held.
The Grand Marshal of the 2019 Veterans Day Parade is retired U.S. Army Major Danisha McClary, who is the First Lady of Andrews, being the wife of Town of Andrews Mayor, Colonel Frank McClary, USA, retired. Major Danisha McClary served with distinction in the United States Army Finance Corps and the Judge Advocate General Corps as an attorney, with several deployments in the War on Terror and service at the United States Supreme Court.
Among the groups expected to participate in the Veterans Day Parade are the Andrews Veterans Association, American Legion Post 69, Robert Hawkins American Legion Post 197, the Low Country Veterans Group (LCVG), the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion of Georgetown.
VFW Past Department Commander Dentist Harvin and VFW Post 6500 are expected to participate. American Legion District 8 Commander Chuck Shaffer is also expected to attend. Music will be provided by the Andrews High School Band and Choir, along with the Kingstree High School Band and the Brown’s Ferry Elementary School Band. After the ceremony a complimentary meal will be provided to all courtesy of Sandra Tucker of Twice As Nice .
Chairman Thomas Alford invites all veterans and their families and the public to attend the Andrews Veterans Day Parade. For information contact Thomas Alford at (843) 833-3267 or Greg Bennett at (843) 325-6693 or email Bbafk9@aol.com.